U.S. condemns North Korea's ballistic missile test
The Biden administration condemned North Korea’s latest missile launches, saying they violated U.N. resolutions. Ramy Inocencio shares more on South Korea's response.
Why is Trump the only ex-president willing to say the truth about Bush?
The Illinois Republican explained why the former president is "one of the weakest men that I've ever seen."
The editorial slammed the Florida Republican for "crass opportunism and disregard for the greater good."
"I have an eye for aesthetics," Trump said as he ruffled his famous shock of hair, according to Woodward and Costa's book. "Can't you tell?"
A U.S. judge on Wednesday said former President Donald Trump cannot delay a lawsuit accusing him of defaming former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll after she claimed he raped her in the mid-1990s. In a one-sentence order, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan refused to put the case on hold while Trump appeals an earlier ruling he made. The order could let Carroll obtain documents and other materials from Trump during the appeal.
Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's upcoming "Peril" documents an explosive response from the former president.
According to extracts from a new book in CNN, Trump's reactions to the pleas was to blink and continue watching the violence unfold on TV.
President Joe Biden is not "looking for the guidance" from those Republicans to make decisions, Psaki said.
"I can't believe that this many people actually voted to keep him in office," she said, adding: "It's a shame. You kind of get the government you deserve."
The montage history of horrific GOP statements, seen hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter, shows Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has plenty of company.
I remember watching Gov. Ron DeSantis’ first ad as a candidate, featuring his two small children. It’s not the use of family that upset me, that’s a common and accepted practice; it was the images of his children building a “wall” with cardboard bricks and reading a book on political division.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyIn the afternoon hours on Tuesday, following reports that then-President Donald Trump’s top military adviser had formulated secret plans in case the commander in chief went “rogue” after the Jan. 6 riot, the ex-president picked up the phone and rang up several close associates and TV-prone political allies. According to two people familiar with the matter, the twice-impeached former president was sounding testy and had a simple request:He wante
Iran's outgoing nuclear negotiator has been replaced as deputy foreign minister for political affairs by an ultra-hardliner, potentially further complicating efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.The state of play: It's not yet clear whether the new deputy foreign minister, Ali Bagheri, will play as central a role in nuclear negotiations as his predecessor, Abbas Araghchi. Araghchi was Iran's chief nuclear negotiator since 2013, played a key role in reaching the 2015 deal and comes from the mo
The organization, which has close ties with the People's Republic of China, accused the service of insulting their military through a call sign.
There’s been a lot of debate regarding how interested Melania Trump is in politics, especially with her husband, Donald Trump, eyeing another presidential run in 2024. While some supporters believe she will happily cosign whatever makes the former president happy, her ex-spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, indicates that there was very little interest on the former first […]
The Arizona Senate asked Cyber Ninjas, the lead contractor overseeing the audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, to publicize all records related to the controversial review.
Milley sought to assure his Chinese counterpart that the US would not start a war with China following Trump's election defeat, a new book reports.
The youngest son of Osama bin Laden said he is ashamed and horrified by his father's actions on Sept. 11, 2001.
The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday denied an attempt by the Republican-led state Senate to evade compliance with public records requests for documents related to its audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County.
Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law that forbids the largest social media companies from removing users or their posts based on their political viewpoints. It also lets Texans sue social media websites with more than 50 million US users over perceived violations. The law categorizes social media platforms as public forums and “common carriers,” a term often used to describe phone companies or utilities that in most cases cannot discriminate against customers.