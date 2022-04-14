U.S. condemns recent 'terrorist attacks' in Israel, Vice President Harris says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States condemned "recent terrorist attacks" in Israel, and added that U.S. support for Israel's security was "unwavering", Vice President Kamala Harris told Israel President Isaac Herzog on Thursday.

"The Vice President condemned these terrorist attacks in the strongest terms and underscored that U.S. support for Israel’s security and self-defense is unwavering," the White House said in a statement after their call.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington, Editing by Franklin Paul)