U.S. condemns recent 'terrorist attacks' in Israel, Vice President Harris says

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends the opening reception of the Afro-Atlantic Histories exhibition at the National Gallery of Art, in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kamala Harris
    Kamala Harris
    49th and current vice president of the United States
  • Isaac Herzog
    President of the State of Israel

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States condemned "recent terrorist attacks" in Israel, and added that U.S. support for Israel's security was "unwavering", Vice President Kamala Harris told Israel President Isaac Herzog on Thursday.

"The Vice President condemned these terrorist attacks in the strongest terms and underscored that U.S. support for Israel’s security and self-defense is unwavering," the White House said in a statement after their call.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Recommended Stories