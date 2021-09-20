U.S. condemns Russia's election crackdown as Putin's party sweeps to big majority

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Basu
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The State Department condemned the Russian government's crackdown on opposition groups during this weekend's parliamentary elections, saying in a statement Monday that the vote "took place under conditions not conducive to free and fair proceedings."

Why it matters: President Vladimir Putin's ruling party retained its supermajority through a vote marred by widespread irregularities, reports of ballot-stuffing and restrictions on the Russian strongman's most vocal critics.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who survived an assassination attempt by Russian security forces last year, is currently serving out a three-year prison sentence on charges that the West has condemned as politically motivated.

  • Organizations affiliated with Navalny have been outlawed and declared "extremist groups" by the Russian government. Apple and Google deleted Navalny's tactical voting app from their app stores last week after the Kremlin threatened to arrest their employees.

  • Major gains by opposition groups were erased Monday after the electoral commission added millions of online votes, a delayed count that drew calls of foul play for its lack of transparency.

What to watch: The ruling United Russia party will hold onto two-thirds of the seats in the lower house of parliament ahead of the country's presidential election in 2024, when Putin will seek an unprecedented fifth term after a constitutional reform.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Polls open for final day of Russian parliamentary election

    The ruling United Russia party is expected to win after a sweeping crackdown that crushed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's movement and barred opponents from the ballot.The expected win by United Russia party will be used by the Kremlin as proof of support for President Vladimir Putin despite malaise over years of faltering living standards.The party that backs Russia's 68-year-old leader faces a ratings slump, state pollsters say, but remains more popular than its closest rivals on the ballot, the Communist Party and nationalist LDPR party, which often back the Kremlin.United Russia holds nearly three quarters of the State Duma's 450 seats. That dominance last year helped the Kremlin pass constitutional reforms that allow Putin to run for two more terms as president after 2024, potentially staying in power until 2036.

  • Pro-Kremlin party keeps large majority in Russian parliament

    Russia’s ruling party retained its supermajority in parliament, further cementing President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power following elections that excluded most opposition politicians and were marred by multiple reports of violations. The vote was watched closely for signs that Putin's control might slip, however slightly, ahead of the 2024 presidential election. It's not yet clear whether he will run again, choose a successor or outline a different path — but he is expected to keep his hand on the tiller whatever he decides, and an obedient State Duma, or parliament, will crucial to those plans.

  • Endangered South African penguins killed by swarm of bees near Cape Town

    More than 60 protected birds were found on the beach with multiple bee-stings but no other injuries.

  • Polls close in Russia's three-day election

    Polls closed in Russia's Far East city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on Sunday (September 19) - marking the end of a three-day parliamentary election expected to favour the ruling United Russia.That's after a sweeping crackdown that crushed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's movement and barred opponents from running.A victory for the pro-Vladimir Putin party will likely be used by the Kremlin as proof of support for the president.That's despite malaise over years of faltering living standards.State pollsters say United Russia faces a ratings slump - but it remains more popular than its closest rivals on this ballot, the Communist Party and nationalist LDPR.Among those voting on Sunday was fashionista and TV personality Sergei Zverev.He's standing for the Russian Ecological Party - but says he does not believe he can be elected."I'm telling you - nobody will elect me, they won't let it happen. They won't let them elect me. I'm exhausted by courts already. They will elect the others, not me."Navalny is serving a jail sentence for parole violations that he denies.His allies have been barred from running after his movement was banned in June as extremist.The Kremlin denies a politically-driven crackdown and says individuals are prosecuted for breaking the law.Navalny's allies also encouraged tactical voting - amounting to supporting the candidate most likely to defeat the ruling party in any given electoral district.United Russia holds nearly three-quarters of the outgoing State Duma's 450 seats.Last year that dominance helped it pass reforms allowing Putin to run for two more terms as president after 2024.

  • Protesters target London's major ring road for 4th time

    Environmental protesters pressuring the British government to insulate all homes brought traffic chaos to London's major ring road on Monday for the fourth time in recent days. “We are taking powers to be able to remove protesters when they are threatening critical national infrastructure, when they are threatening to cause serious economic damage and I think that is entirely right,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters Sunday on the RAF Voyager while heading to New York for the U.N. General Assembly. Insulate Britain said Monday that it will keep up the protests.

  • Joyner Lucas and Jessie Woo Air Out Their Nasty Legal Battles With Karen Civil

    Karen Civil's name has been embroiled in two heated lawsuits this week.

  • Ty Thompson takes the field as Oregon Ducks backup QB vs. Stony Brook

    With the game vs. Stony Brook well in hand for the Ducks, it is true freshman Ty Thompson that comes in as the QB2 behind Anthony Brown Jr.

  • Hong Kong holds first elections under new "patriots only" law imposed by Beijing

    Hong Kong's elections to choose the city's Election Committee members opened to a select group of voters on Sunday, under a new "patriots only" system imposed by China's government.Why it matters: All candidates running to be members of the electoral college have been "vetted" by Beijing, per Reuters. They will go on to choose the Asian financial hub's next leader, approved by China's government, and some of its legislature.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • Why a Dermatologist Is Obsessed with This Dove Body Wash

    A dermatologist breaks down why soft skin is dependent on the way you cleanse.

  • Beto O'Rourke is 'making and receiving calls' about a potential run for Texas governor: reports

    "No decision has been made," O'Rourke's former chief of staff said. "He has been making and receiving calls with people from all over the state."

  • Reba McEntire Releases ‘The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia (Eric Kupper Remix)’

    ‘I think it’s very important to keep the songs of mine that my fans grew up on alive,’ says McEntire.

  • Inside a $25 Million NYC Duplex Penthouse Where You Can Swim Among the Skyscrapers

    The 6,025-square-foot home owes its contemporary aesthetic to interior designer Søren Rose.

  • San Marino abortion debate heats up ahead of historic referendum

    One of Europe's staunchest opponents to legal abortion could fall on Sunday when San Marino, a tiny and deeply Catholic republic landlocked in Italy, holds a referendum to overturn a law dating back to 1865. The term is twice as long for anyone who carries out their abortion. Vanessa Muratori, a member of the San Marino Women's Union, believes the Sept. 26 plebiscite will crown a personal 18-year battle to give San Marino women the same rights as in Italy, where abortion has been legal since 1978.

  • Afghanistan: Girls excluded as Afghan secondary schools reopen

    "Everything looks very dark," a schoolgirl tells the BBC as schools reopen for boys but not girls.

  • U.S. will re-open to international travelers with vaccine requirements

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will re-open to air passengers from China, India, Britain and many other European countries who have received COVID-19 vaccines in early November, the White House said Monday, rolling back tough pandemic-related travel restrictions that started early last year. The White House plans to allow non-U.S. citizen travelers from countries who have been barred from the United States since early 2020 as it moves to the new requirements, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said. The U.S. restrictions were first imposed on travelers from China in January 2020 by then-President Donald Trump and then extended to other countries in the following months, without any clear metrics for how and when to lift them.

  • 1970 Chevelle SS 454 Vs 1965 Pontiac GTO

    Which is the better muscle car?

  • German cleric defends pope's decision to keep archbishop

    The head of the German Bishops’ Conference on Monday defended the pope’s decision to allow the archbishop of Hamburg to stay on at this post, despite being faulted for his handling of sexual abuse allegations. Limburg Bishop Georg Baetzing said that he understands how people feel about the decision, but that Pope Francis arrived at it by adhering to strict new rules that he instituted after a summit on abuse in 2019 to prevent cover-ups. “There are a lot of people who are confused by this decision — they are voicing disappointment, they expected something else, among them not least those affected,” Baetzing said at the start of a regular gathering of the German Bishops’ Conference, which he chairs.

  • CO2 energy crisis: Two weeks until British meat ‘starts disappearing from supermarket shelves’

    The energy crisis threatens to cause widespread disruption.

  • This $100,000 Donation by Matt Gaetz Raises All the Eyebrows

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyOn the day Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began in the Senate, the campaign for embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—reportedly under federal investigation since the summer for alleged sex crimes with an underage teen—made by far its largest ever political contribution: $100,000 to a mysterious nonprofit created to defend the then-president.While that donation may not sound out of the ordinary, it stands out for a number of reasons. For one

  • Guess what the three Democrats blocking lower medication prices have in common?

    A bill in Congress would allow Medicare to use its bulk-purchasing power to negotiate lower drug prices. Big Pharma is not pleased Congressman Scott Peters is the House’s top recipient of pharmaceutical industry donations in the 2022 election cycle. Photograph: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industr