U.S. condemns terrorist attack in southern Philippines that killed 4, injured dozens

At least four people were killed and at least 45 were injured Sunday in an explosion at a Mindanao State University gymnasium in southern Philippines. Photo courtesy of Provincial Government of Lanao Del Sur/Facebook

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The United States condemns the terrorist bombing of a southern Philippines university that killed at least four people and injured dozens others, the State Department said Sunday in a statement.

The explosion occurred at about 7 a.m. Sunday inside a Mindanao State University gymnasium in the Province of Lanao del Sur city of Marawi where Catholic mass was being held, the Philippine National Police said in a statement. The Islamic State has since claimed responsibility.

Officials announced the casualties as four dead and 45 injured during a Sunday press conference.

President Bongbong Marcos of the Philippines had earlier blamed the "senseless and most heinous" attack on "foreign terrorists" whom he vowed would be brought to justice.

"Let us all keep the victims, their families and our communities in our prayers," he said in a statement.

The United States issued its condemnation via the State Department.

"The United States condemns in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack that occurred today during a Catholic service being held at Mindanao State University in Marawi, the Philippines. We mourn those killed in the attack, and our thoughts are with the injured," it said in a statement.

"The United States is in close contact with our Philippine partners and stands with the people of the Philippines in rejecting this act of violence."

Pope Francis also issued a statement conveying "his spiritual closeness" to those affected by the attack.