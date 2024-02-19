U.S. conducts more self-defense strikes against Houthis in Yemen

U.S. Central Command conducted five strikes on Saturday, hitting Houthi targets in Yemen. Photo by Senior Airman Leon Redfern/U.S. Air Force/UPI

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S military conducted five strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, Central Command said Sunday, as it continues its near-daily attacks that aim to degrade the Iran proxy militia's ability to target vessels transiting the Red Sea.

The attacks were conducted between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time Saturday, CENTCOM said in a statement, hitting three mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, one underwater drone and one maritime drone.

"CENTCOM identified the anti-ship cruise missiles, unmanned underwater vessel and the unmanned surface vessel in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," it said.

"These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. navy and merchant vessels."

The Houthis have been attacking commercial as well as U.S. and British military vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden said Nov. 19, stating the strikes are in solidarity with the Palestinian people amid Israel's war against Hamas, another Iran proxy militia, in Gaza.

The United States, along with its allies, have responded with both large- and small-scale "self-defense" strikes that the Biden administration has described as an effort to degrade the Houthis ability to attack ships and as a deterrent against further attacks.

The Houthis have attacked some 30 vessels transiting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, prompting several shipping companies to reroute their ships.