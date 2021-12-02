U.S. confirms Sullenberger to international aviation post

FILE PHOTO: New York Mayor Bloomberg poses with the crew of US Airways Flight 1549 after receiving their 'Keys to the City' at City Hall
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed C. B. "Sully" Sullenberger to be the U.S. representative on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations air safety body.

Sullenberger rose to fame in 2009 as a commercial pilot who safely landed an Airbus A320 on New York's Hudson River after hitting a flock of geese - known as the "Miracle on the Hudson" flight.

In September, he said Belarus should be temporarily barred from voting at the council in response to its May diversion of a Ryanair flight.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

