U.S. Congress advances bills targeting war criminals, Russian oligarchs

U.S. Capitol exterior in Washington
3
Gram Slattery
·2 min read

By Gram Slattery

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A pair of bills granting the U.S. Justice Department additional tools to go after Russian oligarchs and alleged war criminals appeared poised to become law, after a last-minute push by a bipartisan group of lawmakers this week.

One bill, which broadens the Justice Department's jurisdiction to prosecute war crimes, passed in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday after winning Senate approval on Wednesday. It now heads to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law.

Known as the Justice for Victims of War Crimes Act, the bill allows the Justice Department to bring war crimes charges against people in the United States, regardless of where the alleged crime occurred.

Current statute only allows for prosecution when an alleged war crime occurs in the United States or when the victim or offender is a U.S. national.

"I think that this is certainly a step in the right direction," said Mykola Murskyj, director of government affairs at Razom, a pro-Ukraine advocacy group.

"We're actually taking concrete steps to make sure that we're using our justice system to further our values."

Another bill, which will allow the Justice Department to transfer oligarchs' forfeited assets in some situations to Ukraine, passed in the Senate as an amendment to Congress' annual funding bill. Those assets will be first transferred to the State Department, which would disperse the funds as foreign aid, according to the bill's text.

The entire funding bill - which includes $44.9 billion in additional wartime aid for Ukraine - is now headed to the House, where it is expected to be passed into law.

Both bills had been promoted heavily by Ukrainian advocacy groups. Their advance comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed Congress, telling the body he hoped they would continue to support Ukraine on a bipartisan basis.

It also comes a day after the Biden administration unveiled new curbs on technology exports to Russia's Wagner military group.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • Family of Sri Lankan tech entrepreneur shot dead on his porch by Austin cop start foundation to prevent similar shootings

    The family of tech entrepreneur Rajan “Raj” Moonesinghe has condemned his death at the hands of local police, who shot and killed him on the front porch of his Austin home on Nov. 15. The moment the 33-year-old of Sri Lankan descent was shot by police was captured in body camera and home security footage released by the Austin Police Department earlier this month. The clip shows an officer firing upon Moonesinghe, who was carrying a rifle while inspecting his home’s surroundings as he thought there was an intruder in his house.

  • ‘Women Talking’ Film Review: Sarah Polley’s Searing Drama Contemplates Revenge and Forgiveness

    The sexually-abused members of a religious community get to decide what happens next, and the results are riveting

  • Russia’s Draft Patched Holes but Also Exposed Flaws in War Machine

    Soldiers mobilized to fight in Ukraine say inadequate training, alcohol abuse and faulty equipment abound.

  • French federation plans contract talks with coach Deschamps

    PARIS (AP) France coach Didier Deschamps will meet with French soccer federation president Noel Le Graet next week to discuss a new contract. Deschamps, who has been in charge for 10 years, has led Les Bleus to three major finals and won the 2018 World Cup. France lost a thrilling World Cup final to Argentina last Sunday in Qatar and was also beaten in the European Championship final by Portugal six years ago.

  • 'Women Talking': Sarah Polley says it shouldn't be 'exotic' to work on a supportive movie set

    Sarah Polley says creating a constructive and supportive set for Women Talking shouldn't be seen as "exotic," it's a "basic, decent human" thing to do.

  • Adnan Syed hired by Georgetown's prison reform initiative

    Adnan Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. Syed started working this month for the initiative, which advocates for others in the criminal legal system, the university tweeted Wednesday. In his new role, Syed will support Georgetown’s “Making an Exoneree” class, in which students reinvestigate decades-old wrongful convictions, create short documentaries about the cases and work to help bring innocent people home from prison, the university wrote in an online announcement.

  • The Best Action Movies to Stream Now

    Get your adrenaline pumping with the best action movies available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock and Disney+

  • North Korea denies reports it offered munitions to Russia

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea's foreign ministry denied reports it offered munitions to Russia, calling it "groundless," and denounced the United States for providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, the North's official KCNA news agency reported on Friday. Japanese media reported earlier that North Korea had shipped munitions, including artillery shells, to Russia via train last month.

  • Zelensky to Congress: 'Your money is not charity'

    The Ukrainian president, on a dangerous trip from his war-torn country, addressed Congress in an attempt to shore up support from his most important ally.

  • Biden Signs Tiger King Bill Into Law

    Remember March 2020, when we were all stuck inside watching a kooky gay big cat owner do battle with another kooky tiger-print-wearing big cat sanctuary owner? One of those catty characters just scored a big win in Washington.

  • How Clayton White is preparing South Carolina’s depleted defense ahead of Gator Bowl

    The Gamecocks will face Notre Dame without several of their key defensive starters.

  • Former Rockstar Burgers owner convicted of using KC restaurant for drug trafficking

    The owner allegedly made Rockstar Burgers available to a drug trafficking organization for distributing more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine and 10 kilograms of heroin, court documents said.

  • Court rules against Louisville law allowing buffer zones outside abortion clinics

    The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals supported a preliminary injunction because the buffer zone legislation's "limits likely violate the First Amendmen

  • Caroline Ellison, Associate of FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Pleads Guilty to Criminal Charges

    Caroline Ellison, an associate of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, is cooperating with the probe into the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Here are Five Growth Stocks That Pay Solid Dividends

    Growth stocks with solid dividend-paying records are lucrative for investors. They tend to pay solid returns amid a volatile operating backdrop.

  • Fiji's king-maker party set to meet on coalition agreement as military remains on call

    Fiji's Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) is due to meet on Friday to decide if its decision to form a coalition with the opposition stands, a move that comes after the Pacific country's military was called in to help police maintain law and order. Fiji is waiting for its president to recall parliament so lawmakers can vote for a new prime minister after a national election last week showed no party received a clear majority. SODELPA, a power-broker holding three seats in the hung parliament, supports policies favouring indigenous Fijians, and on Tuesday signed a coalition agreement with the People's Alliance and the National Federation Party.

  • Asian homeowners ‘believed to have large sums’ of money targeted in 4 states, feds say

    A New Jersey man burglarized their homes after being “solicited” to do so, prosecutors said.

  • On a roll: Croatia set for new currency, borderless travel

    More than nine years after Croatia became the European Union's newest member, the country is on a roll to make the most of its status as the EU member in the Western Balkans. Croatia is adopting the EU’s common currency, the euro, and joining the Schengen Area, Europe's visa-free travel area, on Jan. 1. It also means that the 340 million people who live in the current eurozone no longer will need to to exchange their euros for Croatian kuna and can enter the country known for its stunning Adriatic coastline without stopping at border controls.

  • Arizona agrees to dismantle shipping container border wall

    Arizona agrees to dismantle border wall made of shipping containers

  • Watchdog: Under 1% of Israel army probes yield prosecution

    Israeli soldiers accused of harming Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip over the last five years have been indicted in less than 1% of the hundreds of complaints against them, an Israeli rights group reported. The watchdog argued that Israel's military systematically fails to conduct a credible prosecution of itself. Between 2017 and 2021, the Israeli military received 1,260 cases of alleged offenses by Israeli soldiers against Palestinians, including 409 cases involving the killing of Palestinians, according to military data obtained by the group Yesh Din and released Wednesday after a freedom of information request.