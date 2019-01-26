U.S. Congress votes to end government shutdown; no Trump border wall money

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) walk together after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a deal to end the partial government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday joined the Senate in passing legislation to end a 35-day partial government shutdown by temporarily funding federal agencies, but it refused to give President Donald Trump $5.7 billion he demanded for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The House unanimous voice vote to fund an array of federal agencies through Feb. 15 gives Congress and Trump three weeks to negotiate a deal on border security.

Trump is expected to sign the bill into law promptly.

