U.S. Congressman Jeff Duncan says he will not seek re-election for 8th term

U.S. Congressman Jeff Duncan announced on Wednesday, Jan. 17 that he will not seek re-election for an 8th term to the United States House of Representatives.

“After 9/11, I felt a calling to serve my state or nation in some capacity. Serving in both the South Carolina State Legislature and the United States House of Representatives has been the culmination of that calling. I am blessed to have worked with amazing men and women in Congress,” Duncan said in a statement. “None have been more impressive than my DC and District staff, serving the constituents of the Palmetto State with efficiency and dedication.”

The 3rd Congressional District congressman said he is proud of his “conservative voting record and the opportunities over these 14 years to lead the state and nation on many issues important to South Carolina and the United States, especially in fiscal responsibility and American energy.”

Elected in 2010, the Republican represents the first Congressman elected from Laurens County in more than 100 years and the first South Carolinian to serve a full term on the House Energy and Commerce Committee since 1970, according to a press release. Duncan also concurrently served as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives from 2002-2010.

Despite presenting conservative values, Duncan’s wife Melody filed for divorce citing infidelity in September, as previously reported by the Greenville News. In court records, he was accused of adultery with a lobbyist and another woman. No mention was made of these accusations in Duncan’s statement.

“My family is dealing with a difficult and private moment and I’m not going to comment on a deeply personal matter. My focus is fighting on behalf of the people of South Carolina’s 3rd District as we stare down the barrel of a government shutdown as the liberal extremists try forcing us to continue spending beyond our means,” Duncan said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sept. 27. “I am proud to have one of the most conservative voting records in all of Congress, and that is the approach I will continue taking on behalf of my constituents to fight back against this fiscal insanity.”

Duncan can also be recognized for his Republican fundraising event, Faith and Freedom BBQ, held annually in Anderson.

“At some point in a career, one needs to step aside and allow others to bring fresh ideas and abilities into the fight for Liberty, just as I have,” Duncan said in a statement. “Representing the 3rd District of South Carolina in this capacity has been a privilege and honor. Now, it is time for another man or woman to serve our district in the next Congress. I will not seek re-election to the US House of Representatives.”

Savannah Moss covers Greenville County politics and growth/development. Reach her at smoss@gannett.com or follow her on X @savmoss.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Congressman Jeff Duncan says he will not seek re-election