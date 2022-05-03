U.S. considers Brittney Griner wrongfully detained

POPSUGAR

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 film "Aquaman" is already garnering plenty of buzz from fans of the movie and the general media - not only for shirtless Jason Momoa or the storyline, however. "Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom," has been in the works since the overwhelming success of the first film in 2018, but a major court battle involving Amber Heard, who appeared in "Aquaman" as the powerful Princess Mera (the love interest of Aquaman), and Johnny Depp has many wondering about her futur