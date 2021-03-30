U.S. consumer confidence hits one-year high; house prices soar

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers ride escalators at the Beverly Center mall in Los Angeles
Lucia Mutikani
·4 min read

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer confidence raced in March to its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting views that economic growth will accelerate in the coming months, driven by more fiscal stimulus and an improving public health situation.

The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers were fairly upbeat about the labor market, with a measure of household employment rebounding after declining in February. Restrictions on non-essential businesses are being rolled back as more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19.

That, along with the White House's massive $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, has led economists to predict the economy will this year experience it best performance in nearly four decades. The survey showed more consumers intended to buy homes, cars and household appliances over the next six months.

"Consumers finally are fully on board with the pending expansion," said Robert Frick, corporate economist with Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna, Virginia. "What remains to be seen is how quickly services industries such as travel and leisure will open up, allowing venues for consumers to release their pent-up demand."

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index jumped 19.3 points to a reading of 109.7 this month, the highest level since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. The increase was the largest since April 2003. Confidence remains well below its lofty reading of 132.6 in February 2020. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index would rise to 96.9.

The survey's present situation measure, based on consumers' assessment of current business and labor market conditions, soared to a reading of 110.0 from 89.6 last month. The expectations index, based on consumers' short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions increased to 109.6 from a reading of 90.9 in February.

Stocks on Wall Street were trading lower. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices were largely lower.

INFLATION WORRIES

The survey's so-called labor market differential, derived from data on respondents' views on whether jobs are plentiful or hard to get, rebounded to a reading of 7.8 this month from -0.8 in February. That measure closely correlates to the unemployment rate in the Labor Department's employment report.

That fits in with expectations for a sharp acceleration in job growth this month. According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 639,000 jobs in March after rising by 379,000 in February. The government is due to publish its closely-watched employment report for March on Friday.

The share of consumers expecting an increase in income over the next six months rose to 15.5% from 14.8% last month. The proportion anticipating a drop increased to 13.3% from 12.9% in February. More consumers expected to purchase homes, motor vehicles and major household appliances compared to February.

Consumers' inflation expectations over the next 12 months increased to 6.7% from 6.5% in February.

"Consumers' renewed optimism boosted their purchasing intentions for homes, autos and several big-ticket items," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board. "However, concerns of inflation in the short-term rose, most likely due to rising prices at the pump, and may temper spending intentions in the months ahead."

The rise in house-buying intentions suggests demand for homes could remain strong and continue to drive up prices as supply remains tight. The housing market is being powered by demand for more spacious accommodations for home offices and schooling. It remains strong despite a rise in mortgage rates this year.

A separate report on Tuesday showed the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-metro-area house price index soared 11.1% in January from a year ago, the fastest in 15 years, after increasing 10.2% in December.

"A wave of eager buyers is being forced to act swiftly and face heightened competition for the few homes available," said Matthew Speakman, an economist at Zillow. "The combined dynamic is pushing prices upward at their strongest pace in years, and it doesn't appear that there is an end in sight."

(Reporting by Lucia MutikaniEditing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • Raised fists, kneeling during anthem OK at US Olympic trials

    The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee will not sanction athletes for raising their fists or kneeling during the national anthem at Olympic trials, previewing a contentious policy it expects to stick to when many of those same athletes head to Tokyo this summer. The USOPC released a nine-page document Tuesday to offer guidance about the sort of “racial and social demonstrations” that will and won't be allowed by the hundreds who will compete in coming months for spots on the U.S. team. Many U.S. athletes have spearheaded the call for more freedom in using their platform at the Olympics to advance social justice causes.

  • Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines 90% effective in real-world conditions, CDC says

    We also may have the answer to another key question that could have a big impact on life after vaccination.

  • VW may rebrand its US arm as 'Voltswagen' amid shift to electric vehicles

    The automaker laid out the name change in a now-deleted press release, several news outlets that saw the announcement reported.

  • OnPolitics: Biden's 90/90 vision is a race against time 💉

    The Biden administration is racing against the spread of virus variants that may propel another surge in cases.

  • Joey Logano wins historic NASCAR dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

    Logano held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin on a late-race restart sprint to win the first dirt track Cup race in more than a half century.

  • ‘Dump the COVID testing’ for teams in Final Four, Baylor women’s basketball coach says

    “You need to just forget the COVID tests and let the four teams that are playing in each Final Four go battle it out.”

  • Why the Miami Dolphins’ draft trades could be an opportunity for the Panthers

    The focus on quarterbacks in this year’s draft could allow a strong player to be available for the Panthers at No. 8.

  • Birx said she had a 'very uncomfortable' call with Trump after she did a CNN interview about the pandemic last year

    "I knew I was being watched," Dr. Deborah Birx, who worked on President Donald Trump's coronavirus taskforce, told CNN in an interview.

  • London recorded zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time in 6 months

    England has been in a national lockdown since December and has been rapidly vaccinating people over the past few months.

  • China warns foreign brands over Xinjiang

    Chinese officials on Monday (March 29) said Western brands like H&M and Nike need to stay out of politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labor in Xinjiang.Chinese social media users last week began circulating a 2020 statement by H&M announcing it would no longer source cotton from the area.Since then H&M has seen public backlash and boycotts in China along with Nike, Burberry, Adidas and others.Xu Guixiang is a spokesman for Xinjiang's government.“I don't think a company should politicize its economic behaviour… Can H&M continue to make money in the Chinese market? Not any more."It comes as the U.S. and other Western governments ratchet up pressure on China over the suspected abuse of human rights.Those nations and rights groups have previously accused authorities in Xinjiang of detaining and torturing Uighur Muslims in camps where some former inmates have said they were subject to ideological indoctrination.China has repeatedly denied all such charges and say the camps are for vocational training and combating religious extremism.Another government spokesman said during Monday's briefing that Chinese people do not want products from companies that have boycotted Xinjiang’s cotton.One Beijing resident told Reuters they agreed."Us Chinese people are very patriotic. If these brands maintain their position or refuse to apologise then I also fully support the move to boycott these brands."On Friday, Washington condemned what it called a "state-led" social media campaign against the brands.

  • Today's the last day to shop Away luggage's second sale ever—here's what to buy

    Away luggage is currently discounted by 30% for the retailer's second-ever surprise sale—find out what to buy here.

  • Mafia fugitive was living a quiet island life. Then police found his YouTube cooking show.

    The alleged gangster's "love for Italian cuisine” — and tattoo ink — made his arrest possible, Italian police said.

  • Donald Trump launches website for personal office

    Donald and Melania Trump set up website to 'preserve the magnificent legacy' of the 45th president's administration.

  • Kentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

    Republicans in Kentucky overrode a veto of a bill that would let a GOP committee pick the options for a temporary replacement of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), should he retire before completing his term. The Kentucky legislature on Monday overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's (D) veto of Senate Bill 228, which "restricts his ability to fill any vacancies that arise if one of the state's U.S. senators dies or leaves office early," the Louisville Courier Journal reports. As the report explains, the governor of Kentucky has previously been able to pick anyone from either party to temporarily complete the rest of a senator's term when there's a vacancy. But under Senate Bill 228, the governor is required to pick a replacement of the same political party as the senator departing and also choose from a list of three options provided by the executive committee from that senator's state party. The bill was "designed to ensure the governor can't appoint a Democrat to what's likely to be a safe seat for Republicans," the Louisville Courier Journal explains. McConnell himself backed the bill, which led to some speculation that he could retire before his new six-year term is completed, though the lead sponsor of SB 228 said McConnell isn't planning his retirement, according to the report. Beshear has criticized the bill, saying it "delegates the power to select a representative to an unelected, unaccountable political committee that only represents a fraction of Kentuckians, when a senator is supposed to represent all of us." Read more at the Louisville Courier Journal. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksTexas Gov. Greg Abbott banned mask mandates. Nevertheless, Austin persisted.Biden is nominating his 1st slate of federal judges, including a successor to Merrick Garland

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will ban coronavirus 'vaccine passports' in the state

    Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would block Florida businesses from requiring vaccine passports as President Biden pushes for a national program.

  • Miami man arrested after 12-year-old boy raped and shot in face, police say

    A 43-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the abduction, rape and shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Brownsville, police said.

  • SpaceX's new Starship rocket prototype exploded at the end of a test flight yet again, sending debris flying

    SN11 is the fourth Starship prototype that hasn't launched and landed completely smoothly. SpaceX still needs to nail this landing.

  • Gucci heiress says Al Pacino plays her father 'like an overweight thug' in new Lady Gaga film

    A scion of the Gucci fashion dynasty has criticised the choice of Al Pacino to play her father in a film about a notorious family murder that stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. Patricia Gucci, who was born in Britain, accused filmmakers of portraying her father Aldo Gucci as “a diminutive, overweight thug”, saying that in real life he was “tall, slender, and blue-eyed.” The film, directed by Sir Ridley Scott, is due for release in November. “In the movie, he is played by Al Pacino, the actor known for his role in The Godfather as a mobster and Scarface as a drug dealer, stigmatizing generations of Italians and Latinos,” Ms Gucci wrote after seeing photos from the set of the film, which is being shot in Rome, Milan, Lake Como and the Italian Alps. House of Gucci is based on the true story of her cousin, Maurizio Gucci, who was shot dead by a hit man in the foyer of his office in 1995. The assassination was ordered by Mr Gucci’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, whom he had left for another woman.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott banned mask mandates. Nevertheless, Austin persisted.

    U.S. COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, increasing by about 12 percent over the past week, and U.S. health officials are warning of a fourth wave of the pandemic. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Monday she fears "impending doom," and President Biden urged states and local governments to keep or reinstate mask mandates. "Please, this is not politics," Biden said. "A failure to take this virus seriously — precisely what got us into this mess in the first place — risks more cases and more deaths." "A lot of states and cities are pulling back on mask mandates," Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser, told Politico. "And what we're really trying to say is just hang on a bit longer." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) ended nearly all COVID-19 safety restrictions, including local mask mandates, on March 10, when cases were still trending downward nationwide. Austin and Travis County said they would continue requiring public mask use, prompting an immediate lawsuit from state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R). Last Friday, District Judge Lora Livingston sided with Austin, at least temporarily, and rejected Paxton's request for an emergency injunction while she considers the merits of the case. Austin is taking the win. "Every day that we can keep the local health authority mask mandate in place is a victory," Austin Mayor Steve Adler told The Texas Tribune. "The fact that we were able to keep it in place for the last two weeks, during spring break, is a victory, for however long it lasts." "The debate over who has the authority to set local health orders cleaves along familiar political lines," The Washington Post reports, and in Texas, the Republicans control the state government and Democrats control the large cities. Austin may have won this power struggle, but it still paid a cost. At least four groups canceled conferences or conventions in Austin, citing Abbott's decision to end mask mandates, The Texas Tribune reports. "These were rooms that were already on the books, and largely what we saw was fallout, ironically, from the governor opening the economy," said Joe Bolash, general manager of the Hilton Austin, which lost $350,000 in revenue, according to the city-created corporation that runs and manages the hotel. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksBiden is nominating his 1st slate of federal judges, including a successor to Merrick GarlandJimmy Kimmel roasts Trump's unbelievably sober 'drunken wedding toast' at Mar-a-Lago

  • Asian woman, 65, knocked down, repeatedly kicked as witnesses appear to watch

    The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating Monday's attack outside a luxury apartment building.