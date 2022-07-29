U.S. consumer inflation expectations ease in July, UMich says

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks by a local shop as discounts are displayed, in downtown San Francisco, California
·2 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. consumers lowered their views of where inflation is headed in July, a closely watched survey showed on Friday, a downshift in expectations that will be welcome news at the Federal Reserve in its battle with the highest inflation rate in four decades.

Consumers responding to this month's University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index survey indicated they see inflation in the next year easing to a rate of 5.2% from their previous expectation of 5.3% in June. That is the lowest one-year price increase expectation since February.

More importantly for the Fed, which is raising interest rates to lower demand and bring down inflation to its targeted level of 2% annually, consumers expect inflation to run at 2.9% over a longer, five-year horizon, down from June's highest-in-more-than-a-decade final reading of 3.1%.

While that was not quite the degree of relief as indicated in the survey's preliminary reading for July published two weeks ago of 2.8%, it will be welcomed at the Fed as an indication that expectations for prices spiraling ever higher over the longer term do not appear to be becoming entrenched.

In addition to fighting actual inflation, the Fed is campaigning to manage the psychology around it by signalling its intentions to act forcefully to contain it, which economists believe is a key driver of inflation over the longer term.

Earlier on Friday, the Fed's benchmark measure of inflation used for its 2% target was reported at 6.8% in June, up from 6.3% in May and the highest in 40 years.

Economists and Fed officials have some hope that inflation readings for the current month will ease from those levels as prices for some key consumer staples - gasoline prices in particular - have dropped notably since hitting record highs in June. Pump prices, which are influential in the University of Michigan surveys as well, have fallen more than 15% since mid-June, according to AAA.

(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • The U.S. isn't in a 'typical recession': Fmr Home Depot CEO

    Bob Nardelli, former CEO of Chrysler and The Home Depot, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the state of the U.S. economy.

  • 5 ways Biden's Education Department has 'wildly overstepped its authority' with student-loan relief, according to a top Republican lawmaker

    Rep. Foxx accuses Democrats in a letter of "forcing de facto free college through the student loan program" by supporting broad debt cancellation.

  • Russian e-commerce firm Ozon launches own clothing brand

    Russian e-commerce firm Ozon said on Friday it was tapping into the online fashion market by launching its own brand of clothing. Clothes will be sold under the "Hola" label and produced by manufacturers in Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and China, Ozon said. The launch of the brand comes as foreign clothing companies like H&M plan to exit Russia after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Stimulus Updates To Know for Summer 2022

    At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the American economy immediately fell into recession, with unemployment spiking to 14.8%, the highest since records began in 1948. In response, the U.S....

  • Consumers pessimistic about inflation and the U.S. economy, sentiment poll shows

    A survey of consumer sentiment posted a final reading of 51.5 at the end of July, up slightly from earlier in the month but still near the lowest level on record. Americans are very worried about inflation and cutting spending.

  • Is the U.S. in recession now? Not yet — and here’s why

    The official scorecard for the U.S. economy contracted in the spring for the second quarter in a row, matching an old rule of thumb for when an economy is in recession. Is the U.S. really suffering its second downturn in three years? If not, why not? And what comes next for the economy?

  • Analysis-Amazon has a Prime edge over Walmart: richer customers

    Amazon Inc's strong quarterly performance on Thursday offered another sign of a split in shopping patterns between more- and less-affluent Americans dealing with the highest inflation in four decades. On Monday, rival Walmart Inc, which caters to a more cost-conscious customer, slashed its second-quarter profit forecast, blaming a shift in consumer spending towards more low-margin food products over apparel and other general merchandise. By contrast, Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce retailer, said consumer demand had ramped up in spite of inflation, helping it post better-than-expected second-quarter income and sales and issue an upbeat forecast for the summer season.

  • Rescuers search for landslide and flood victims after heavy rain in Iran

    Mehdi Valipour, head of emergency operations at Iran’s Red Crescent Society, told state TV that 100 towns and 300 villages in 18 of Iran’s 31 provinces had been affected by floods in the past days. Friday’s worst hit area was Firouz Kooh, in the foothills of Alborz Mountains northeast of Tehran, where at least 10 people lost their lives, Tehran governor Mohsen Mansouri told state TV.

  • Is it 2024 yet? Florida Republican loyalty starting to divide between Trump, DeSantis

    Former President Donald Trump took the stage at the Tampa Convention Center last weekend framed by columns of white spark pyrotechnics and growing signs that his iron grip on the modern GOP is slipping.

  • Canada Economy Is Losing Momentum After Strong Start to 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s economic expansion showed signs of moderating in May and June, pulling back from a strong start to the year in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision The Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekUS Econ

  • The 10 Biggest Problems Facing Social Security

    Social Security is one of the most hotly debated social programs in America. While all seem to acknowledge that it's a vital necessity, how the program is funded and administered -- as well as its...

  • What's the Bond Market Telling Us?

    It’s clearly not a good thing that the Commerce Department reported a second consecutive quarter of negative growth, with U.S. gross domestic product declining at an annualized rate of 0.9% in the second quarter. But are we in recession? Following the May meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, George Goncalves forecast back-to-back 50-basis-point rate hikes in June and July, warning the Federal Reserve could “miscalibrate and push us over the edge.” Well, we got 75 and 75. When will tightening financial conditions impact the economy and markets in a way that gets the Federal Reserve’s attention? And where can we look for such a signal? Goncalves, the head of U.S. macro strategy at MUFG, joins Real Vision’s Maggie Lake to talk about the journey from inflation risk to rate risk to credit risk. We also hear from Jim Bianco about what’s happening in perhaps the most critical area of global finance: “Things have already broken the bond market.” For Conclaves charts click here: https://rvtv.io/3vo88Qs

  • The U.S. economy is shrinking. The Fed's rate hikes may have only just begun to bite

    The U.S. economy contracted for a second straight quarter, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point to a range of 2.25%-2.50% in an effort to slow growth and ease price pressures. The report likely won't change Fed Chair Jerome Powell's view that an economy that is adding hundreds of thousands of jobs a month is not in recession, and won't deter him from raising borrowing costs further. But he and colleagues will be parsing it carefully for clues on where their policy tightening to bring down decades-high inflation is already having an effect, where it may yet begin to bite, and whether they are on track for the soft landing they aim for or the harder crash that analysts increasingly fear.

  • Summers Says Powell’s Call on Neutral Fed Rate ‘Indefensible’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said he was concerned the Federal Reserve is still engaging in “wishful thinking” about how much it will take to bring inflation down from four-decade highs.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision The Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market

  • Boeing Reported Another Big Loss. 737 MAX Concerns Are Hitting the Stock.

    FEATURE Boeing’s quarterly earnings were messy, again. And on the company’s earnings conference call, more bad news related to the 737 MAX caused the stock to pare all its gains after a strong start to Wednesday’s session.

  • Space: ‘There’s a huge market opportunity’ for some companies, strategist says

    Space Capital Managing Partner Chad Anderson sits down with Yahoo Finance Live anchors to discuss whether the space industry is equipped to weather an economic downturn, SPAC activity, and investing opportunities in space-related assets.

  • Why The Far Right Is Going After Antidepressants

    "If it steals your sex drive, maybe it's stealing your soul," Tucker Carlson said recently of SSRIs.

  • Google limiting crisis pregnancy center ads would be ‘viewpoint discrimination’: Virginia AG

    Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joins Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle to discuss the letter that several attorneys general sent lawmakers warning Google against limiting crisis pregnancy centers advertising or search rankings in the wake of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.

  • AOC chides Alito for 'politicized' comments on global leaders' reactions to overturning Roe

    Alito criticized "foreign leaders" for commenting on the court's 5-4 decision to overturn the landmark case Roe v. Wade.

  • Calif. can’t impose ‘sprawling’ enviro regs on Tribes’ casino plans

    California cannot seek environmental concessions from five Native American Tribes during negotiations to renew their contracts to operate “Las Vegas style” casinos, a federal appeals court held. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Thursday the state violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) by demanding nearly 30 pages’ worth of “sprawling” environmental regulations, as well as tort and family-law changes with no direct relation to gaming activities. Among other things, the state wanted the Tribes to enact “significant aspects” of the California Environmental Quality Act and “give state and local government agencies an apparent veto” over tribal projects, the opinion said.