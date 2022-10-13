U.S. consumer prices increase more than expected in September; weekly jobless claims rise

2
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S consumer prices increased more than expected in September and underlying inflation pressures continued to build up, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth 75-basis points interest rate hike next month.

The consumer price index rose 0.4% last month after gaining 0.1% in August, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI climbing 0.2%.

In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 8.2% after rising 8.3% in August. The annual CPI peaked at 9.1% in June, which was the biggest advance since November 1981.

Despite the continued moderation as supply chains ease and oil prices retreat from the highs seen in the spring, inflation is running way above the Fed's 2% target.

Gasoline prices have likely bottomed following last week's decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to cut oil production. Russia's war against Ukraine poses an upside risk to food prices.

Stubbornly high inflation and a tight labor market allow the U.S. central bank to maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance for a while. The government last week reported solid job growth in September, with the unemployment rate falling back to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5% from 3.7% in August.

Financial markets have almost priced in another three-quarters of a percentage point rate increase at the Fed's Nov. 1-2 policy meeting, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

The Fed has since March hiked its policy rate from near zero to the current range of 3.00% to 3.25%. Minutes of the Fed's Sept. 20-21 meeting published on Wednesday showed policymakers "expected inflation pressures to persist in the near term."

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI climbed 0.6% in September after rising 0.6% in August. The so-called core CPI jumped 6.6% in the 12 months through September. The core CPI rose 6.3% year-on-year in August.

Underlying inflation is being largely driven by higher costs for rental accommodation. Government data on Wednesday showed the weakest reading in producer core goods prices in nearly 2-1/2 years in September. The pass through from producer to consumer inflation could, however, probably take a while.

Some of the inflation pressures are coming from the tight labor market. A second report from the Labor Department on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 228,000 for the week ended Oct. 8.

Economists had forecast 225,000 applications for the latest week. The labor market remains tight. There were 1.7 job openings for every unemployed person on the last day of August, and layoffs also remain low.

The Fed's September meeting minutes also showed policymakers "anticipated that the supply and demand imbalances in the labor market would gradually diminish," and "that the transition toward a softer labor market would be accompanied by an increase in the unemployment rate."

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • Smashed houses, crystal grottoes: how two men put the fun into contemporary art

    “I’d like to think that we shifted the dial,” says James Lingwood, outgoing co-director of the influential arts organisation Artangel, reflecting on its achievements. “That’s a good way of putting it,” agrees Michael Morris, his friend for half a century, who’s led Artangel alongside him since 1991, and will likewise step down later this year. Shifted it how? “In terms of scale and surprise,” replies Lingwood, “so that younger generations, who might have repressed their wilder imaginings, believ

  • US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%

    Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — rose 0.4% in September from August, after two months of declines. The larger-than-expected monthly increase in overall wholesale prices suggests inflation pressures are still strong in the U.S. economy, with the Federal Reserve likely to continue its rapid pace of interest rate hikes at its next meeting in November. Wholesale gas costs fell last month, but will likely reverse in the coming months now that oil prices are rising again in the wake of planned production cuts by many oil exporting nations.

  • UnitedHealth Stock Today: Why This Iron Condor Trade May Net $155 In Three Days

    The megacap health insurance play has stayed within the expected range following three of the last six earnings announcements. As a reminder, an iron condor combines a bull put spread and a bear call spread.

  • Inflation is busting bank accounts across America. Cash-strapped voters vent frustrations

    People in Washington, Tennessee, New Jersey and Oklahoma sound off on the ongoing effects of inflation as experts predict September numbers will hit 40-year-highs.

  • U.S. applications for jobless aid rise last week

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remains historically low even as the U.S. economy slows in the midst of decades-high inflation. Jobless claims for the week ending Oct. 8 rose by 9,000 to 228,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The government reported Thursday that that inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on families and businesses.

  • It's time to take Kim Jong Un and his nuclear threats seriously

    Kim Jong Un remains focused on reunifying Korea – on his terms. Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty ImagesAs the West frets over the possibility of Vladimir Putin turning to nuclear weapons in Ukraine, there is a risk that similar threats posed by another pariah leader are not being treated as seriously – those of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. The isolationist East Asian nation has conducted seven nuclear-capable missile blasts over the course of 15 days, from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9, 2022. One flew over Japa

  • New AMA report calls for state regulation of drug price middlemen

    Pharmacy benefits managers have been increasingly scrutinized for their role in health care costs.

  • Wall Street futures gain ahead of US inflation update

    U.S. markets rose sharply before the opening bell Thursday ahead of U.S. inflation data that could buttress the Federal Reserve's position on the need for more aggressive interest rate hikes. Futures for the Dow and futures for the S&P 500 each rose more than 1%. U.S. indices slipped Wednesday after the government's producer prices report showed that inflation at the wholesale level eased slightly but was still near a multi-decade high of 8.5%.

  • Producer price index rose 0.4% in September, higher than expected

    The producer price index increased 0.4% in September, double what Dow Jones predicted the increase would be and an indication that inflation may not be easing up.

  • Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.

    Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes.

  • Shooting of Middletown police officer sends man to prison

    Desean Owens of the Bronx was sentenced to prison after being convicted of shooting Middletown police officer Evan Barone.

  • Battle Over Wage Rules for Tipped Workers Is Heating Up

    With Americans resuming pre-pandemic habits of going out, eating out and traveling, leisure and hospitality businesses have scrambled to hire, sometimes offering pay increases that outpace inflation. But for many whose pay is linked to tips, such as restaurant servers and bartenders, base wages remain low, and collecting what is owed under the law can be a struggle. In all but eight states, employers can legally choose to pay workers who receive tips a “subminimum” wage — in some places as low a

  • Yields edge lower after local inflation report, U.S. data in focus

    Indian government bond yields ended marginally lower on Thursday, after local retail inflation reading came in largely in line with expectations, while focus shifts to U.S. reading due later in the day. "Currently, both domestic and external factors support continued front-loading of rate hikes by the RBI," said Gaura Sen Gupta, an economist with IDFC First Bank. "In case the (U.S.) Federal Reserve hikes policy rates by 75bps in November, then a 50 bps hike by RBI would be more likely in December."

  • Stock Futures Fall on Inflation Data

    U.S. stock futures dropped after inflation data came in above what economists expected, a sign that the Federal Reserve will be unlikely to ease its course of interest-rate increases.

  • Social Security’s COLA is no bonus

    The Biden administration wants credit for the huge 2023 hike in Social Security benefits, announced Thursday, as well as the planned cut in Medicare Part B premiums. “For the first time in over a decade, seniors’ Medicare premiums will decrease even as their Social Security checks increase,” said press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement on Wednesday. Well, the 2023 Social Security benefit hike is nothing more than a cost-of-living adjustment to try to keep up with inflation, not get ahead of it.

  • Asian markets fall as hot U.S. inflation reading could push Fed toward more big rate hikes

    Asian stocks fell Thursday ahead of an update on U.S. inflation that investors worry will reinforce the Fed's plans for more aggressive interest rate hikes.

  • Return to Sanibel Island after Ian: Smashed homes, slick ooze, and wondering how to rebuild

    Booted, backpacked and braced for the worst, Sanibel residents and workers didn't know what they'd find on the barrier island post-Ian.

  • U.S. stock futures plunge as September CPI comes in hotter than expected

    U.S. stock futures plunged deep into the red Thursday morning after inflation data for September showed consumer prices advanced by a larger-than-expected margin — dramatically increasing the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will deliver another 75 basis-point interest-rate hike in November, and possibly in December as well. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM00) were off 414 points, or 1.5%, at 28,830. Year-over-year CPI retreated to 8.2% last month from 8.3% in August, while the annualized increase in core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose to 6.6% from 6.3%.

  • NFL betting: Only 1 team still perfect vs. spread, and it's the surprising Falcons

    Only one team has yet to lose against the spread this season.

  • Campaign Report — Warnock pulls ahead in new GA poll

    Welcome to The Hill’s Campaign Report, tracking all things related to the 2022 midterm elections. You can expect this newsletter in your inbox each week leading up to November’s election. Email us tips and feedback: Max Greenwood, Julia Manchester and Caroline Vakil. Someone forward this newsletter to you? Subscribe here. Georgia race remains tight New polling from Emerson College and…