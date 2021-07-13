U.S. consumer prices surge in June

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years in June amid supply constraints and a continued rebound in the costs of travel-related services from pandemic-depressed levels as the economic recovery gathered momentum.

The consumer price index increased 0.9% last month, the largest gain since June 2008, after advancing 0.6% in May, the Labor Department said on Tuesday.

In the 12 months through June, the CPI jumped 5.4%. That was the largest gain since August 2008 and followed a 5.0% increase in the 12 months through May. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI accelerated 0.9% after increasing 0.7% in May.

The so-called core CPI surged 4.5% on a year-on-year basis, the largest increase since November 1991, after rising 3.8% in May. Annual inflation rates have been boosted by the dropping of last spring's weak readings from the CPI calculation. These so-called base effects are leveling off.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the overall CPI would climb 0.5% and the core CPI would rise 0.4%.

COVID-19 vaccinations, low interest rates and nearly $6 trillion in government relief since the pandemic started in the United States in March 2020 are fueling demand, straining the supply chain and raising prices across the economy.

A global semiconductor shortage has undercut motor vehicle production, pushing up prices of used cars and trucks - the major driver of inflation in recent months.

With nearly 160 million Americans immunized, demand for airline travel, hotel and motel accommodation is picking up, also fanning price pressures. Some parts of the United States with low vaccination rates are, however, experiencing a surge in infections from the Delta coronavirus variant, which could slow economic activity. Those fears pushed down U.S. Treasury yields last week.

Though inflation has likely peaked, it is expected to remain elevated through part of 2022, as prices for many travel-related services are still below pre-pandemic levels.

"The pace of economic recovery may slow a little in the months ahead and inflation may ease from recently very elevated levels," said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds in New York. "However, the economy still looks set to achieve very complete recovery in the months ahead, with plenty of excess demand to sustain stronger inflation."

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly stated that higher inflation will be transitory, noting that he expected supply chains to normalize and adapt. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shares that view.

Minutes of the U.S. central bank's June 15-16 policy meeting published last week showed "a substantial majority" of officials saw inflation risks "tilted to the upside," and the Fed as a whole felt it needed to be prepared to act if those risks materialized.

The Fed slashed its benchmark overnight interest rate to near zero last year and is pumping money into the economy through monthly bond purchases. It has signaled it could tolerate higher inflation for some time to offset years in which inflation was lodged below its 2% target, a flexible average.

The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the core personal consumption expenditures price index, jumped 3.4% in May, the largest gain since April 1992.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen says carbon pricing can work, with caveats

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged on Tuesday the use of carbon-pricing schemes such as a planned new European border levy but stressed such moves should take into account emission-cutting progress made in other ways. Yellen was in Brussels a day before the European Union unveils a major package of measures to tackle climate change. Among them, it will outline what a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), designed to cut emissions by creating financial incentives for greener production and by discouraging "carbon leakage," as the transfer of operations to countries with less onerous emission restrictions is known.

  • U.S. output surging amid pandemic due to digitization - Goldman

    Since the health crisis began, annualized growth in output per hour has risen 3.1%, a big jump from the 1.4% growth recorded in the previous business cycle, the analysts said. "Stronger productivity growth has been one of the silver linings of the pandemic," economist Jan Hatzius wrote in a note dated Monday. The gains are more evident in the information technology sector, followed by professional services, product development and retail sector, the note said.

  • US officials call for more data on vaccine boosters as Pfizer pushes for third shot

    • Pharma company presses case with senior health officials• WHO urges priority for nations with low Covid vaccination rates Dr Anthony Fauci: ‘It was an interesting meeting. They shared their data. There wasn’t anything resembling a decision.’ Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/AP Pfizer, the pharmaceutical company that created one of the first Covid-19 vaccines to be approved, has been making a hard sell for emergency approval of boosters – additional doses given to those already vaccinated, especially

  • Wynkoop loft with built-in bunk beds asks $2.5 million

    This three-story historic loft has been completely renovated and is one of 15 units at the Mercantile Lofts. It's listed at $2.5M.State of play: Recent data shows a lot of activity in the luxury attached-housing market (condos and townhouses priced over $1M). New listings were up almost 55% in June, compared with this time last year. Pending sales were up 173% year over year, and closed sales were up 194%.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Yellen says prepared to launch Treasury debt limit measures

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday she would notify Congress that she will immediately launch extraordinary Treasury cash management measures if Congress fails to suspend or raise the debt limit by the end of July. In an interview with Reuters, Yellen said the Treasury is still on track to end July with a previously estimated $450 billion cash balance, well below last Friday's level of $718 billion.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Jump Around 40%, Says JPMorgan

    Markets have been heading up, with year-to-date gains in the S&P and NASDAQ at 18% and 15% respectively. So far, the upward trend is showing signs of staying power, and JPMorgan global market strategist, Jordan Jackson, sees a strong foundation in the offing for further growth. Earnings, in Jackson’s view, will be the key driver going forward in this second half: “What’s going to drive the market higher? I think going forward it is going to be earnings... Earnings are certainly expected to surpr

  • George Conway Reveals The 1 Truth Trump Let Slip Amid His Latest Flurry Of Lies

    The conservative attorney named the "fundamental truth" hidden in Trump's insurrection claims.

  • Anil Ambani’s rising star on the stock market is a “feel good” trend that won’t last

    Over the last year India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has made headlines for some stellar business moves. Now, his younger brother Anil Ambani is also in the limelight—but for completely different reasons.

  • Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis leaving Republican Party in protest

    Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Monday she is leaving the Republican Party in protest following the disclosure of an email from a top Republican National Committee lawyer criticizing her efforts in challenging the results of the November contest.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks to Invest $25,000 In Right Now

    As many of you likely know, Amazon is the leading online retailer in the United States. Back in April, a report from eMarketer pegged its online market share at 40.4%, which is over 33 percentage points higher than the next-closest competitor, Walmart. Despite retail generally producing low margins, Amazon has leaned on its e-commerce popularity to sign up more than 200 million people worldwide to a Prime membership.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    The buzz lately has been all about growth. Stocks are high, and going higher. The gains we’re seeing now are the current extension of a long-term trend – markets have been rising for several years, and their derailment during last year’s corona crisis appears, in hindsight, to have been a blip more than anything else. As President Kennedy said long ago, a rising tide lifts all boats – and right now, a savvy investor can find plenty of boats to jump on. So let’s go find some of those rising boats

  • 5 Supercharged Stocks With 115% to 177% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If these ultra-bullish analysts are correct, shareholders in these fast-growing companies could be looking at big gains over the next year.

  • 'That makes no sense at all': GOP senators dispute Trump's characterizations of the January 6 rioters

    "I think that what people saw with their own eyes reflects a different reality," GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said.

  • General Motors Preparing to Shock EV Industry

    The electric vehicle (EV) market has exploded over the last couple years, with multiple firms exclusively manufacturing the automobiles and even developing software and batteries in-house. Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) was one of the first to be considered as more than just a traditional auto retailer. As the technologies involved in the cars advance and more investment pours in, the EV market looks set to continue its rise for years to come. And now, even some of the oldest, most legacy auto manufacturers

  • 3 Supercharged Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

    Growth stock investing has been all the rage since the recession of 2008, thanks to historically low interest rates and huge amounts of stimulus money. While this sudden shift in trend may have spooked some retail investors, it is still no reason to shy away from the stock market. Historically, the stock market has proved to be a wealth creator -- especially for long-term investors.

  • Anyone can beat the stock market, new research suggests

    Ironically, the widespread belief that it’s impossible helps to make it possible.

  • This Man Ordered the Attack on Pearl Harbor

    It took 75 years for a disgraced family in Japan to finally find peace. Last month, the remains of Hideki Tojo, the man who served as Japan’s prime minister for most of World War II, was approximately located. Born in Kōjimachi, Tokyo, on Dec. 30, 1884, Tojo was the third son of a lieutenant general in the Imperial Japanese Army (IJA).

  • Citigroup Could Sell off Into the 50s

    The banking giant fared poorly compared to rivals in the latest Fed Stress Test results released in June.

  • 10 Stocks Warren Buffett is Selling

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. You can skip our detailed discussion on Buffett’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and read the 5 Stocks Warren Buffett is Selling. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, recently penned a letter to shareholders at his company and announced […]

  • Biden administration rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea

    The Biden administration on Sunday upheld a Trump-era rejection of nearly all of China's significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. The administration also warned China that any attack on the Philippines in the flashpoint region would draw a U.S. response under a mutual defense treaty.