U.S. Consumer Spending Drops With Inflation Hitting 40-Year High

Olivia Rockeman
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. inflation-adjusted consumer spending fell last month by the most since February, suggesting that Americans tempered their outlays amid the latest Covid-19 wave and the fastest inflation in nearly 40 years.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Purchases of goods and services, adjusted for changes in prices, decreased 1% from November, the Commerce Department said Friday.

The personal consumption expenditures price gauge, which the Federal Reserve uses for its inflation target, rose 0.4% from a month earlier and 5.8% from December 2020, the most since 1982. Unadjusted for inflation, spending fell 0.6%, while incomes rose 0.3%.

In another sign of inflation pressures throughout the economy, a separate Labor Department report Friday showed U.S. employment costs rose at a robust pace for a second straight quarter, highlighting the rapid compensation gains seen in the second half of the year as businesses competed for a limited supply of workers.

The data come after the Fed, seeking to tame inflation and preserve the recovery, endorsed interest-rate liftoff in March and opened the door to more frequent and potentially larger hikes than anticipated following its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

A surge in coronavirus infections due to the omicron variant likely slowed spending in December as more Americans stayed home, and high prices were probably also a deterring factor. That impact could carry over to the beginning of the first quarter as economic activity remains subdued, though most analysts expect the slowdown to be short-lived.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

Even though the latest data imply a sizable near-term drop in activity, we estimate the slowdown will be short-lived, with virus cases having already peaked. Robust gains in labor income will continue to support healthy gains in consumer spending as the year progresses.

-- Yelena Shulyatyeva and Andrew Husby, economists

Click here for the full note.

“There’s a risk that the high inflation we’re seeing will be prolonged, there’s a risk that it will move even higher,” Chair Jerome Powell said during a press conference Wednesday. “We have to be in a position with our monetary policy to address all of those plausible outcomes.”

The median forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 1.1% decrease in inflation-adjusted spending and a 5.8% rise in the price index from a year ago.

A separate report Thursday showed personal spending grew 3.3% in the final three months of 2021, led by a pickup in services outlays. Friday’s data for December suggest that consumer outlays were concentrated in the earlier part of the fourth quarter.

Inflation-adjusted goods expenditures slumped 3.1%, while spending on services rose 0.1%, according to Friday’s data.

The report also showed that personal incomes increased in December by a slower pace than 0.5% in the prior month.

The saving rate -- or personal saving as a share of disposable income -- rose to 7.9%, the second straight increase after declining for much of the year.

Wages and salaries advanced 0.7% in December after an 0.6% increase in the prior month as companies continue to raise pay to attract workers amid low labor supply.

Despite sizable pay increases on nominal terms, inflation is eating away at incomes. Disposable personal income, or after-tax income adjusted for inflation, fell 0.2% last month, the fifth straight decline.

The core price index, which excludes food and energy, rose 4.9% from a year ago, the most since 1983. Price pressures are expected to remain elevated in the coming months before cooling later this year.

(Adds chart.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 89% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    For a long time, several high-growth companies have opted to prioritize market share over profitability. To create wealth, retail investors must learn to separate the wheat from the chaff -- growth companies that create long-term value from those that destroy shareholder value. Shares of mobile gaming and esports platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are currently down by over 89% from their all-time high of $46.30 on February 5, 2021.

  • U.S. labor costs increase solidly in the fourth quarter

    U.S. labor costs increased strongly in the fourth quarter, pointing to a rapidly tightening jobs market and supporting the Federal Reserve's shift towards raising interest rates. The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, rose 1.0% last quarter after increasing 1.3% in the July-September period, the Labor Department said on Friday. Labor costs surged 4.0% on a year-on-year basis, the largest rise since 2001, after increasing 3.7% in the third quarter.

  • Apple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment Terminals

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is planning a new service that will let small businesses accept payments directly on their iPhones without any extra hardware, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmericans’ Gas Stoves Are a

  • Why Dutch Bros Coffee Stock Was Piping Hot Last Week

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) charged sharply higher over the past week, surging as much as 22.3%. The catalyst that sent the coffee chain higher was a report that suggested more Americans were venturing out for their morning cup of joe, and Dutch Bros has been consistently outperforming its largest rivals. Additionally, while customer visits have improved across the board at the leading coffee shops, Dutch Bros experienced the most prominent jump, outperforming Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and privately held Dunkin' Brands by a wide margin.

  • Consumer Spending Slumps as U.S. Inflation Continues to Rise Sharply

    Core inflation rose 4.9% on a yearly basis, according to new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

  • Gold Showing Textbook Reaction to Hawkish Fed

    While Powell’s comments may be seen as a short-term rally killer, we can’t call gold bearish until we see how traders react to support levels.

  • As Ukrainians pray for peace, Russia keeps hope for diplomacy alive

    Moscow is disappointed by the U.S. and NATO's response to its demand for "security guarantees," but the Kremlin at least sees "hope for the start of a serious conversation."

  • The big rotation: European tech in biggest monthly drop in 13 years

    LONDON (Reuters) -European technology stocks fell into bear territory on Friday and were on track for their biggest monthly drop since the 2008 global financial crisis amid worries the U.S. Federal Reserve will aggressively tighten its monetary policy. Europe's tech sector, the darling of investors during the pandemic, has dropped 20% - the technical milestone which defines a bear market - from a 21-year high touched in November. European tech moved in January in tandem with the Nasdaq index in the United States, which also registered its worst month in more than 13 years.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Sheets Sees More Pain Ahead for U.S. Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Andrew Sheets is doubling down on a bet that U.S. stocks are turning from leaders to laggards as they struggle to adjust to an era of tighter policy.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingJeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash CallA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb Cy

  • Apple to turn iPhones into payment terminals, rival Square - Bloomberg

    The new feature turns the iPhone itself into a payment terminal and will let merchants accept fees with the tap of a credit card or another iPhone onto the back of their device, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Shares of Block fell 3.6% to $106.98 in early trading on Thursday.

  • Stock-market selloff is so overdone, the bar is low for a positive Fed surprise, say JPMorgan analysts

    The stock-market selloff is even more severe than it looks on the surface, setting a low bar for a positive surprise from the Fed, say analysts led by Dubravko Lakos-Bujas at JPMorgan.

  • IMF warns crypto rout could lead to systemic risk, backs Fed digital coin

    Increasing correlations between crypto and stocks may create risks to the financial system, an official told Yahoo Finance.

  • Sweden decides against recommending COVID vaccines for kids aged 5-11

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden has decided against recommending COVID vaccines for kids aged 5-11, the Health Agency said on Thursday, arguing that the benefits did not outweigh the risks. "With the knowledge we have today, with a low risk for serious disease for kids, we don't see any clear benefit with vaccinating them," Health Agency official Britta Bjorkholm told a news conference. Sweden registered more than 40,000 new cases on Jan. 26, one of the highest daily numbers during the pandemic, despite limited testing.

  • When Cathie Wood Loses, He Wins, and It Started With a Tweet

    (Bloomberg) -- The stray tweet stood out: Why not start a fund to bet against Cathie Wood, the star investor who’s been stumbling so hard?Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years Away“Holy crap, that’s a grea

  • BofA Sees ‘Zero Capitulation’ as Stock Funds Take In $17 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The brutal selloff this week isn’t scaring investors from putting their money in the stock market. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmericans’ Gas Stoves Are as Bad for Climate as 500,000 CarsIn the week that pushed the S&P 500 Index to the verge

  • 3 reasons why Amazon should spend billions to buy Kohl's: analyst

    Suddenly, struggling Kohl's is a hot commodity.

  • China Builders Fall as Hopson Stokes Fear of Auditor Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- Fresh signs of contagion are rippling through China’s property industry, with a spate of auditor resignations deepening concerns about developers’ financial health in the run-up to earnings season. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmericans’ Gas S

  • It’s not just Powell — Fed chiefs have been more hawkish after their first term, study finds

    It certainly seems that Jerome Powell got more hawkish after he was re-nominated to be Federal Reserve chair. That's not unusual, according to academic research.

  • MKS Instruments (MKSI) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    MKS Instruments (MKSI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5.59% and 0.47%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why natural-gas futures logged their biggest one-day percent gain on record

    Natural-gas futures tally their largest one-day percentage gain on record Thursday, up more than 46%, with the rally fueled by the expiration of the February contracts, and a 'classic' short squeeze as a winter storm looms in the Northeast.