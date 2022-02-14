U.S. consumers' inflation expectations lower in January, NY Fed survey finds

FILE PHOTO - A worker with a face shield checks products on the shelf of a grocery store
Jonnelle Marte
·1 min read

By Jonnelle Marte

(Reuters) -U.S. consumers lowered their expectations for how much inflation will rise in the near-term and medium-term periods, signaling that inflation concerns may be easing, according to a survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve.

One-year inflation expectations decreased for the first time since October 2020, dropping to a median of 5.8% in January from 6.0% in December, according to the New York Fed's monthly survey of consumer expectations. Inflation expectations three years out declined to 3.5% in January from 4.0% in December, showing the largest monthly drop since the survey was launched in 2013.

Consumers also said they expect the cost of food, rent, gas, and medical care to rise more slowly in the year ahead, according to the survey. Despite the decrease in inflation expectations, both short-term and medium-term expectations remained above pre-pandemic levels, the survey found.

U.S. central bank officials are watching inflation expectations closely and are under more pressure to act after data released last week showed that prices increased 7.5% on a year-on-year basis in January, the fastest annual pace in 40 years.

However, new research released on Monday in a blog post co-authored by New York Fed President John Williams found that inflation surprises are having a smaller influence on medium-term and long-term inflation expectations now than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These findings indicate that consumers are taking less signal than before the pandemic from inflation news in updating their longer-term expectations, and that they do not view the current elevated inflation as very long-lasting," researchers wrote.

(Reporting by Jonnelle MarteEditing by Paul Simao)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto firm BlockFi to pay $100 million to settle U.S. SEC, state charges

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A subsidiary of crypto company BlockFi Inc has agreed to pay $100 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and 32 states to settle charges in connection with a retail crypto lending product the New Jersey company offered to nearly 600,000 investors, regulators said on Monday. The penalty includes $50 million to the state regulators and $50 million to the SEC, the largest ever fine the federal securities watchdog has levied on an issuer of crypto asset securities, the SEC said. The North American Securities Administrators Association, which led a multi-state working group on the investigation, said in a separate statement that more jurisdictions are expected to follow.

  • Canada's Ontario to lift some pandemic measures, Alberta ends masks in schools

    The moves, which the provinces' premiers attributed to a waning Omicron wave, comes as protesters opposed to pandemic measures closed three border crossings with the United States and paralyzed parts of Ottawa for three weeks. Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said coronavirus infections peaked last month and new hospitalizations have been declining week over week, signalling that the worst of the Omicron variant-driven COVID-19 wave was over. The province had eased some capacity limits on Jan. 31 and had previously planned to remove COVID-related curbs in gradual phases on Feb. 21 and March 14.

  • Man who attacked police in Paris with knife killed, official says

    Police in Paris killed a man on Monday after he attacked them with a knife at the city's Gare du Nord station, French Transportation Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari has said."The person who attacked them died on the spot," the minister told RMC radio on Monday. He also said that the man who was killed was known to police for lingering around the station, according to Reuters. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had previously said that no...

  • Toyota's Ontario plants remain closed after trucker protests

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said Monday it has not yet resumed production at its three manufacturing lines in Ontario even after a key U.S.-Canadian bridge reopened. The Japanese automaker's plants in Ontario, where it builds its best-selling RAV4 sport utility vehicle, have halted production since Thursday because of parts shortages stemming from the border disruption from a protest by Canadian truckers. Toyota said it expects "related disruptions to continue this week" in Ontario.

  • Bullet narrowly misses driver in DeFuniak Springs road rage incident, police investigating

    Multiple agencies are investigating after several shots were fired during an alleged road rage incident in DeFuniak Springs, Florida on Sunday.

  • Father of 3-year-old girl reported missing is a suspect in her mother’s death, CMPD says

    Marlaya Patterson was found hours after an Amber Alert was issued. Corey Patterson now faces a murder charge in the death of Jaqusica Wilson, police say.

  • Canada real estate: Ontario mayors give their take on soaring home prices

    Small Ontario cities and towns have faced a housing supply crunch, leading to record price gains.

  • U.S. Suspends Avocado Imports from Mexico

    An inspector at a U.S. plant in Michoacan reportedly received a threatening message on his phone, sparking the temporary hold.

  • After US Purchased 600K Doses of Eli Lilly COVID Antibody Drug, How Did Stock Perform?

    The Biden Administration announced it purchased 600,000 treatment courses of the new Eli Lilly monoclonal antibody, bebtelovimab, that works against Omicron on Thursday, Feb. 10. See: Biden Admin...

  • Why businesses could benefit from inflation

    Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer joins the Live show to discuss U.S. inflation, opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs, economic cycles, and Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

  • Kenya is considering using a central bank digital currency

    The east African country, a pioneer in mobile money with the M-Pesa wallet, has issued a discussion paper on central bank digital currencies.

  • Fed, split over opening rate bid, may put weight on February data

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Federal Reserve officials continued sparring over how aggressively to begin upcoming interest rate increases at their March meeting, with a final inflation reading just ahead of the two-day session taking on potentially outsized importance. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard on Monday reiterated calls for a faster pace of Fed interest rate hikes, saying that four strong inflation reports in a row warranted more aggressive action and that the central bank needed to "ratify" market expectations about its upcoming moves. Bullard, who himself helped shape those expectations with calls last week for a 50 basis point increase at the Fed's March meeting, said on CNBC that the Fed's "credibility is on the line" in its quest to bring inflation down from the current 40-year high of more than 7%.

  • $100 Oil Threatens to Compound World Economy’s Inflation Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsFutures Waver, Yields Rise After Bullard’s Remarks: Markets WrapBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesOil’s surge toward $100 a barrel for the first time since 201

  • Less-Hawkish Governor Lowe Stops Aussie Rally in its Tracks

    The Australian Dollar finished lower on Friday, but the tone for the week was mostly bullish as investors bet on an earlier than expected rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) while the Governor of the central bank downplayed the possibility. Adding further to the volatility was choppy trade in global risk sentiment …

  • Fed's Daly: Being too aggressive on rate hikes could be destabilizing

    "So I look at the data, and I see that it is obvious that we need to pull some of the accommodation out of the economy, but history tells us with Fed policy that abrupt and aggressive action can actually have a destabilizing effect on the very growth and price stability that we're trying to achieve," Daly told CBS' "Face The Nation" in an interview. Daly's remarks followed a tumultuous week with regard to what the Fed may do at its meeting next month, when the central bank is expected to begin raising interest rates from the near-zero levels they have been since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, a move Daly said she supports. But after an unexpectedly strong reading of inflation on Thursday, one of Daly's colleagues - St. Louis Fed President James Bullard - called for at least a full percentage point of rate hikes by the end of June.

  • India's retail inflation tops 6% but no rate rise seen for now

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's retail inflation has gone over the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance band, accelerating to a seven-month high just above 6% in January, though economists don't expect this to lead to a rate hike in the near future. Warning the markets before the data release, Shaktikanta Das, RBI governor, said the uptick in annual inflation should not create any panic and the central bank remained committed to its inflation mandate. Boosted by rising costs of food, fuel and household items, consumer prices were up 6.01% in January, compared with a revised 5.66% in the previous month, Ministry of Statistics data showed on Monday.

  • Irish Central Bank Chief Says ECB June Rate Hike Unrealistic

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesIt’s “unrealistic” that the European Central Bank will raise in

  • India's Jan retail inflation overshoots RBI's target limit of 6%

    India's retail inflation has gone over the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band, accelerating to a seven-month high of 6.01% in January from a year earlier, though the central bank governor said there was no need to panic. Consumer prices, buoyed by rising costs of food, fuel and household items, rose 6.01% in January, compared with a revised 5.66% in the previous month, Ministry of Statistics data showed on Monday. Higher- than-expected wholesale price index in January shows input prices are moving up much faster than output prices once again, likely paving the way for further rounds of price hikes as corporates aim to protect margins once demand recovers.

  • EUR/USD Is Under Pressure At The Start Of The Week

    EUR/USD is testing the support level at the 50 EMA.

  • Chile Central Bank Rules Out Emergency Meeting on Inflation Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.S. Futures Steady on Russia Diplomacy Optimism: Markets WrapSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesChile’s central bank head Rosanna Costa ruled out an emergency