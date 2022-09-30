U.S. consumers spurn cars, couches and cruises, results show

FILE PHOTO: Brandon Parrum, general manager of CarMax's Des Moines store, shows off one of the many vehicles that customers can arrange to buy online and collect at the store
3
Mehr Bedi
·2 min read

By Mehr Bedi

(Reuters) - U.S. consumers are exhibiting fragility ahead of the peak period for corporate results next month, as some are struggling to pay bills and others are slowing purchases of cars, sneakers, and household goods, the week's earnings show.

Data released on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in August, but aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve as it battles stubbornly high inflation are slowing demand.

Nike, maker of Air Jordan and Converse sneakers, saw its shares tumble to the lowest level in 2-1/2 years on Friday, a day after the company said it needed bigger discounts to clear a build-up of inventory.

"We are seeing evidence of a slowdown in spending across a wide swath of the consumer space, with the combination of inflation and rising interest rates pressuring household budgets," said Garrett Nelson, VP and senior equity analyst at CFRA Research.

Big-ticket items like furniture and cars that are typically financed have been hit particularly hard, he said.

Rent-A-Center Inc, a retailer that rents televisions, sofas and appliances to lower-income customers, cut its profit forecast for the third-quarter on Thursday, citing a weakening economy.

"External economic conditions have continued to deteriorate over the past few months," Rent-A-Center's Chief Executive Mitch Fadel, said in a statement. "This has affected both retail traffic and customer payment behavior," he said.

Used-car retailer CarMax Inc on Thursday said higher interest rates and inflation were starting to take a toll on vehicle demand, a warning that spooked investors in the wider autos sector.

"Obviously, consumers are having to make decisions ... I just think they are prioritizing their spend a little differently," Chief Executive Officer William Nash told analysts.

Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc on Thursday said net sales plunged 28% as it heavily discounted to rid its shelves of unsold inventory.

"We're in a situation right now where a lot of companies are having to work through inventory issues and at the same time that inflation is having some impact on consumer spending," said Morningstar analyst David Swartz.

Caution is even creeping into spending on travel, a red-hot sector that has benefited from the easing of COVID restrictions.

Cruise line operator Carnival Corp saw its shares plummet more than 20% on Friday after reporting third-quarter results that fell well short of analyst estimates.

Carnival has been heavily discounting and ramping up advertisements to attract passengers after a long pandemic-led interval. It also has a higher exposure to the mass-market category that has been more affected by inflation.

All the weak results and warnings seen this week have left investors cautious heading into October when the bulk of companies report results, said CFRA's Nelson.

(Writing by Anna Driver; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. oil & gas rig quarterly growth slowest in two years -Baker Hughes

    U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a third week in a row, but growth in the third quarter slowed due to recession fears and nagging supply shortages. The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose one to 765 in the week to Sept. 30, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 237, or 45%, over this time last year.

  • Nike skids after warning on squeeze from higher discounts, stronger dollar

    (Reuters) -Nike Inc cautioned on Thursday that gross margins would remain under pressure through the year as the world's largest sportswear maker joined peers in warning of a blow from ramped up discounts and a rapidly strengthening dollar. Overall inventories surged 44% to $9.7 billion at the end of the first quarter at Nike, while it soared 65% in its biggest market of North America. Demand for Nike's brands including Jordan and Converse has slowed, analysts have said, as sneakerheads lose enthusiasm for discretionary products due to the cost-of-living crisis.

  • Stocks Drop as Traders Anticipate Rate-Hike Pain: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- An attempt by US stocks to stage a rebound for the second time this week was cut short as Federal Reserve officials reinforced their higher-rates-for-longer message.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low a

  • Nike slumps on margin warning, rivals also drop

    STORY: Shares of Nike hit two-and-a-half year lows on Friday after it warned of a margin squeeze from widespread markdowns amid a strengthening dollar and ballooning inventory.$17 billion in value was wiped from the company early in the session – a loss that, if held through the market close, would mark Nike's biggest one-day percentage fall since March of 2020.The world’s largest sportswear maker gets more than half its revenue from outside North America.With a soaring dollar, Nike estimates it will take a $4 billion hit to its annual revenue – double what it had previously projected.Nike’s gloomy outlook comes at a time when retailers are struggling with a slump in demand amid higher inflation, likely leading to more margin pain in the coming months as companies ramp up discounts to move excess inventory.A chilling effect rippled through Nike’s competitors, with shares of Under Armour, Adidas, Puma and Foot Locker all falling on the news.

  • Property Stocks May See Downside Despite Strong Results, RBC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Battered Canadian real estate stocks may fall even further if interest rates continue to climb, but the sector is posting strong earnings and trades at a large discount to net asset value, according to RBC Global Asset Management Inc.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Hus

  • California Gas Prices Jumped 18 Cents Per Gallon in One Week — Here’s Why

    Just when we thought Americans were going to get some relief from high prices at the pump, Californians got hit hard with a jump. As of Sept. 30, California is paying an average of $6.29 -- much...

  • EU edges towards more sanctions on Russia

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union countries on Friday edged towards agreeing what would be the bloc's eighth round of sanctions against Russia for waging war against Ukraine, diplomatic sources told Reuters. The EU executive earlier this week recommended that the bloc imposes more trade curbs and individual blacklistings, and moves towards - rather than adopting straightaway - a price cap for Russian sea-borne oil deliveries to third countries, mostly insured by European companies. The 27 EU countries' envoys to Brussels discussed the proposal on Friday and several sources said they hoped for a final approval next week.

  • Trump's pick for governor in Michigan is left to fend for herself as money dries up

    Two months ago, former President Donald Trump and the Republican establishment joined forces to elevate Tudor Dixon in Michigan’s messy GOP primary for

  • Tough abortion laws will cost Arizona Republicans more lives. Do they really want that?

    Arizona Republicans will set back the fight against abortion if they refuse to accept political reality and double down on stringent laws instead.

  • Tech CEO admits he’s been praying for inflation and “doing my inflation dance”

    William Meaney told shareholders that Iron Mountain had indeed benefited from the current economic climate.

  • India raises interest rate to 5.90% to tame inflation

    India’s central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.90% in its fourth hike this year and said developing economies were facing challenges of slowing growth, elevated food and energy prices, debt distress and currency depreciation. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das projected inflation at 6.7% in the current fiscal year which runs to next March. June was the sixth consecutive month with inflation above the central bank’s tolerance level of 6%, he said in a statement after a meeting of the bank’s monitoring committee.

  • Delta pilots open voting for strike authorization as contract negotiations falter

    Pilots at Delta Air Lines Inc on Friday opened voting for authorizing a strike, saying negotiations with the U.S. airline for a new contract had failed to produce an "industry-leading" agreement. The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), representing about 14,600 pilots at Delta, and the airline have been in mediated talks since February 2020. ALPA noted "approval of the ballot does not mean" a strike is inevitable.

  • EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?

    At the same time, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits — a figure that often reflects the pace of layoffs — fell to a five-month low. Hiring remains strong and the unemployment rate is near a 50-year low. The economy's direction has confounded the Federal Reserve's policymakers and many private economists since growth screeched to a halt in March 2020 as COVID-19 struck and 22 million Americans were suddenly thrown out of work.

  • Convicted bomber arrested in Vegas after escape

    Police say they have arrested a convicted bombmaker&nbsp;who escaped from a Nevada prison&nbsp;where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort. (Sept. 29)

  • The 'market riot' won't stop until the Fed pivots from quantitative tightening, Societe Generale strategist says

    The Bank of England has done its own pivot after UK bonds "crashed horribly," forcing the central bank to intervene in the bond market.

  • US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Push for World Bank Chief’s Removal

    (Bloomberg) -- Democratic lawmakers in the US urged President Joe Biden to seek the ouster of the Trump-appointed World Bank chief after he dodged questions on whether he accepted the scientific consensus that burning fossil fuels drives global warming.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Mon

  • Pensacola man charged with storming football field, striking child with helmet

    ECSO deputies charged 41-year-old David Taylor with a first-degree felony aggravated child abuse for allegedly attacking a child on a football field.

  • Fed rate hike 'whiplash' hits low-income Americans hardest. Is inflation relief in sight?

    Is there any relief for Americans as interest rates climb and inflation remains high?

  • Why Declining Home Prices Won't Dent American Homes 4 Rent's Earnings

    Prices may be falling after a long run, but American Homes 4 Rent shouldn't see rent decreases in the near term.

  • Fed’s Preferred Inflation Gauge Rises in August. Price Gains Still Running Hot.

    The core personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation metric, picks up in August, after cooling off in July.