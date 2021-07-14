If U.S. continues to back Haiti’s compromised politicians, nothing will improve after Moïse | Opinion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amy Wilentz
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In trying to understand the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, I’ve been pondering its roots in recent Haitian political history.

Haiti is divided into two factions: the Haitian people, who need everything, and the elite or business class, who have everything. It is basically that stark. And that’s what is being fought over as Haitians and the international community decide how to proceed with governance after Moïse’s killing.

In the three decades I’ve reported on Haiti, I’ve seen two foreign occupations. One in 1994, when Americans went in to return President Jean-Bertrand Aristide to office after he’d been deposed in a coup in 1991, and another that began in 2004, when Aristide once again was ousted from the presidency. That coup led to the United Nations mission to stabilize Haiti, which remained in the country for 13 years.

In many ways, the arguments and discord today in Haiti circle back to those two occupations and the reasons they were put into place.

Today, Haiti’s youthful population might not even recognize Aristide, but his name is still synonymous there with the people’s struggle for representation in government and for a better life. He ran on a platform to give all Haitians what he called “a seat at the table.”

Those words still resonate, as a team of U.S. officials arrived in Haiti on Sunday to help with the investigation of Moïse’s assassination. Monday, the team met with three Haitian officials — acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph, Prime Minister-Designate Ariel Henry and Senate President Joseph Lambert — who all are vying to grab presidential authority. But none of them are constitutionally acceptable or associated with popular movements.

In the years after Aristide, the U.N., U.S. and the Organization of American States had undue influence on Haitian elections. After the 2010 earthquake, they supported — largely behind the scenes — a self-declared Duvalierist, Michel Martelly, in a controversial and irregular election, and then Moïse, Martelly’s chosen successor.

Both Martelly and Moïse were elected while the United Nations still was patrolling pro-Aristide neighborhoods of the capital, keeping the peace by firing rounds into the tin-and-cardboard shantytown houses where so many Haitian voters reside.

The right-wing, anti-democratic faction was able to triumph again — not in coups, but in elections — with the help of the U.N. occupation and the rest of the international community.

The fact is, the Haitian people are not a population the international community feels competent to deal with, whereas political figures such as Martelly and Moïse, who claimed to be in charge and able to run the country, are familiar and acceptable.

Both men seemed comfortable with Haiti’s rising business class — often called “the mafia” by Haitians. The members of this “mafia” are on good terms with the international community. They speak perfect English. They have nice houses and invite diplomats to dinner. They have servants and armored cars and working generators so that they don’t have to suffer when blackouts come. They can talk a very good game.

But did Martelly and Moïse run the country properly? No.

A Haitian appeals court report found that both men participated in siphoning funds from a $2 billion petroleum discount account set up by Venezuela to benefit Haitian social programs. And that’s only one of the many corrupt schemes they and their close associates have been accused of, to say nothing of undermining Haiti’s institutions — including the Legislature, municipal bureaucracies and the courts — and allowing gangs to control Haiti’s streets and kidnap, rob and kill innocent civilians.

What’s most disturbing is that the support the OAS, the United States and the United Nations gave Martelly and Moïse seemed to blind them to other actors on the Haitian scene. There are, after all, plenty of well-spoken progressives who want to help their countrymen have a better life, with free education, as well as healthcare, sanitation, COVID-19 vaccines (by the time of Moïse’s death, his government had offered zero vaccines to the people), retirement pensions — and security in the streets. These were among the goals of the Aristide administrations. They are still what Haitians hope for.

If the international community insists on supporting men such as Claude Joseph, whom Moïse had fired as prime minister just days before his murder, there will be no free and fair elections, and the future will continue to be dark and dysfunctional for the Haitian people.

Amy Wilentz is the author of “The Rainy Season: Haiti Since Duvalier” and “Farewell, Fred Voodoo: A Letter From Haiti.”

©2021 Los Angeles Times

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UNGA pays tribute to Haiti's Jovenel Moïse

    The United Nations General Assembly held a memorial session Wednesday for Haitian president Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated last week by gunmen in his home. (July 14)

  • Haiti seeks 5 fugitives as investigation into president's assassination deepens

    A former Haitian senator, a fired government official and an informant for the U.S. government are the latest suspects identified as part of a sweeping investigation into the killing of President Jovenel Moïse.

  • Europe’s new tax on high-carbon imports is bad news for China

    Last month, European lawmakers set the bloc’s climate goals in stone, legally committing to reduce net greenhouse emissions 55% below 1990 levels by 2030, and to reach net zero by 2050. Overall, the package constitutes the world’s most detailed and ambitious set of climate change policies. Because the goal applies to the bloc as a whole, lawmakers will need to navigate a familiar but thorny divide between wealthier nations that are keen to plow full-steam ahead on climate action, and poorer ones that still rely heavily on fossil fuels.

  • ‘The View': Joy Behar Says Teens Should Be Allowed to Get Vaccinated Without Parental Consent

    Vaccination rates are getting lower nationwide, particularly among teenagers — and for “The View” host Joy Behar, that largely comes down on overbearing parents. In her opinion, teens who want the COVID-19 vaccine should be able to get it, with or without their parents’ consent. Discussing the issue on Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” the hosts centered their arguments on a case in Tennessee, where a doctor said she was fired for saying it’s safe to vaccinate kids. Whoopi Goldberg posed the ques

  • Google fined, Musk defends SolarCity buy, Trump Org parts ways with Weisselberg

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Google facing a fine of $593 million after failing to create a fair deal with news publishers in France, the Trump Organization parting ways with former Allen Weisselberg after the company’s former CFO was indicted, and Elon Musk defends Tesla’s acquisition of SolarCity.&nbsp;

  • Couple seen on TikTok touching monk seal during Hawaiian vacation are slammed online

    “The last thing we want to do is disrespect anyone or anybody’s culture or lifestyle.”

  • Nicola Sturgeon ‘misled’ Scottish Parliament over Donald Trump money laundering probe, court told

    Nicola Sturgeon "misled" the Scottish Parliament when she said her Government couldn't launch a money laundering probe against Donald Trump, a court has heard. The Court of Session heard how the SNP administration was asked last year to investigate how the Trump Organisation managed to pay for golf course developments in Scotland. Advocate Aidan O’Neill QC, who represents international human rights group Avaaz, told judge Lord Sandison on Wednesday that Ms Sturgeon didn’t understand the law on a

  • George Conway Reveals The 1 Truth Trump Let Slip Amid His Latest Flurry Of Lies

    The conservative attorney named the "fundamental truth" hidden in Trump's insurrection claims.

  • Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis leaving Republican Party in protest

    Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Monday she is leaving the Republican Party in protest following the disclosure of an email from a top Republican National Committee lawyer criticizing her efforts in challenging the results of the November contest.

  • Clarence Thomas shuts down challenge to CDC transportation mask mandate

    Justice Clarence Thomas shut down an appeal to the Supreme Court challenging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mandate requiring masks on public transportation.

  • Donald Trump Jr. says destruction of George Floyd mural might be a sign from God

    "The same lunatics who want to erase our founding fathers want statues of this man all over the place," the ex-president's son wrote on Instagram.

  • California to Issue More Stimulus Checks as Newsom Signs $100-Billion Recovery Plan

    State leaders in California have approved a $100-billion plan to further the economic recovery in California that includes new stimulus checks for residents, rent relief and grants to businesses. See:...

  • Why have Cuba’s simmering tensions boiled over on to the streets?

    Anti-government protests have rocked the communist-ruled island, supercharged by shortages, social media and sanctions People take part in a demonstration against the government of the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel in Havana, on Sunday. Photograph: Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images Liuba Álvarez leaves her house three times a week at 3.45am to queue outside her local supermarket for basic goods like meat, oil and detergent. Her last queue was “relatively short”: after eight hours she came home wi

  • It’s Time for George W. Bush to Stand Down and Shut Up

    REUTERSGeorge W. Bush, who chose to remain quiet as a churchmouse in the face of almost all of Donald Trump’s crimes and abuses as president, has chosen this moment to offer a critique of a decision of Joe Biden’s.George W. Bush, who is responsible for the biggest foreign policy catastrophe in U.S. history with the disastrous invasion of Iraq, has chosen this moment to give Joe Biden foreign policy advice.George W. Bush, who has been at times complicit and at times silent in the face of his own

  • Immigration ‘amnesty’ could be career-ending vote for Senate Democrats: Poll

    As the Senate, nudged along by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, moves to include immigration for millions of illegal immigrants in an infrastructure bill, new polling shows it could be a career killer for several Democrats up for reelection next year.

  • Israeli demolition in West Bank sparked tensions with top Democrat

    House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) last week called Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to protest over the demolition of a house in the West Bank owned by a Palestinian American accused of carrying out a terror attack, Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: The demolition — which sparked the Biden administration's first criticism of the new Israeli government on the Palestinian issue — took place while Meeks was leading a bipartisan delegation to Israel.Get market news wort

  • 'They should be executed!': How Trump 'boiled over' after news of his stay in the White House bunker was leaked

    'They should be executed!': How Trump 'boiled over' after news of his stay in the White House bunker was leaked

  • Legal threats to Donald Trump ‘more serious than ever before’, experts say

    Prosecutors in New York, Georgia and Washington have inquiries that could yield further, serious charges against the ex-president Trump at a rally in Sarasota, Florida earlier in July. Ex-justice department prosecutors say these inquiries and lawsuits increase legal pressures on him. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters As a New York criminal investigation continues after bringing tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s business and a top executive, other prosecutors in Georgia, Washington DC and

  • Governor Abbott Vows Texas Dems Will Be Arrested Upon Return to State

    Greg Abbott confirmed that the absent Democratic lawmakers who defected from a legislative session in a protest "walk-out" will be arrested upon their return.

  • Biden nominations of McCain and Flake to ambassadorship a signal for 2024, Arizona strategists predict

    President Joe Biden’s nominations of two Arizona anti-Trump Republicans to ambassadorships will likely be a key part of the president’s strategy to win the state again in 2024, local strategists believe.