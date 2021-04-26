U.S. core capital goods orders; shipments rise solidly in March

An Italian container ship is seen at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, Los Angeles
Lucia Mutikani
·4 min read

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods rose solidly in March and shipments surged, cementing expectations that economic growth accelerated in the first quarter as massive government aid and improving public health boosted demand.

The report from the Commerce Department on Monday joined upbeat data on retail sales and the labor market in positioning the economy for what analysts expect will be its strongest performance this year in nearly four decades.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, increased 0.9% last month. These so-called core capital goods orders fell 0.8% in February after bitterly cold temperatures gripped large parts of the country. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders increasing 1.5% in March.

"With demand being boosted by fiscal stimulus, corporate borrowing costs still low and the manufacturing new orders surveys going from strength to strength, we expect investment to continue expanding at a robust pace this year," said Andrew Hunter, a senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

Core capital goods orders surged 10.4% year-on-year in March.

Reports this month showed retail sales raced to a record high in March while the economy created the most jobs in seven months. Factory activity measures are at multi-year highs, indication continued for manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy.

The White House's massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 pandemic rescue package and increased vaccinations against the virus have allowed for broader economic re-engagement, unleashing pent-up demand, for both goods and services.

Households have accumulated at least $2 trillion in excess savings. With demand booming and inventories low, businesses are likely to continue investing in equipment to boost production, though raw material and input shortages could be an issue.

In March, core capital goods orders were boosted by machinery, primary and fabricated metal products, as well as computers and electronic products. But orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components dropped 1.5%.

Shipments of core capital goods rebounded 1.3% last month. Core capital goods shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the government's GDP measurement. They dropped 1.1% in February.

The dollar was steady against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices were lower.

STRONG BUSINESS INVESTMENT

Business investment on equipment surged in the second half of last year. The strong growth pace is expected to have prevailed in the first and persist through the remainder of this year, driven by pent up demand amid low inventories at businesses.

The government will publish its snapshot of first-quarter GDP on Thursday. According to a Reuters survey of economists the economy grew at a 6.1% annualized rate in the January-March quarter. That would be the a second fastest growth pace since the third quarter of 2003 and would follow a 4.3% rate of expansion in the final three months of 2020.

The economy grew at record 33.4% pace in the third quarter of 2020 after contracting at a historic 31.4% rate in the April-June period. Growth is expected to top 7.0% this year, which would be the fastest since 1984. It would follow a 3.5% contraction last year, the worst performance in 74 years.

Orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, rose 0.5% in March after falling 0.9% February. They were restrained by a 1.7% decline in orders for transportation equipment, which followed a 2.0% drop in February.

Orders for civilian aircraft tumbled 46.9%. That was despite Boeing reporting on its website that it had received 196 aircraft orders last month compared to 82 in February. Last month's orders included 185 737 MAX jets. The U.S. government late last year lifted a 20-month grounding of the aircraft that was put in place after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Orders for motor vehicles and parts shot up 5.5% in March after plunging 9.1% in February. Motor vehicle production has been hit by a global semiconductor chip shortage. Output of computers and electronic products also has been impacted.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • China to launch month-long effort in May to boost consumption

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will launch a series of promotional activities, including a new consumer goods expo in southern Hainan province, in May to boost spending as the Chinese retail sector recovers from COVID-19-induced consumer caution. Expanding domestic consumption is a priority in China's "dual circulation" economic strategy first highlighted by President Xi Jinping in May, which also called for a reduced dependence on foreign markets. China's retail sales surged 34.2% year-on-year in March, surpassing a 28.0% gain expected by analysts and stronger than the 33.8% jump in January-February.

  • Medical examiner who testified that Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd faces investigation into past cases

    Dr David Fowler testified he would have classified Mr Floyd’s death as ‘undetermined’

  • Man Trying to Escape Raid on Superspreader Party Was Impaled by a Spear

    Pedro VilelaA man in Brazil was trapped by a metal spear through his arm as he tried to escape a military police crackdown on a massive country house party where 300 people had gathered in violation of COVID-19 restriction mandates.On Saturday night, authorities received complaints about two ongoing farmhouse parties in the Tocantins capital city of Palmas—one attended by 300 people and another by at least 1,200, according to Brazilian newspaper Globo.When police raided one of the parties, one male party-goer bolted toward the farmhouse’s steel gates, and—in an apparent effort to evade arrest—tried to climb over it. Instead, he ended up impaling himself after one of the gate’s top rods lodged right through his arm.Photos of the man in question show him shirtless, dangling over the gate with the spear poking out of his arm. Firefighters who arrived on the scene worked together to saw the rod off of the gate, and the man was escorted to the hospital to have it surgically removed.Clandestine mega-parties have been taking place all across Brazil, which is now one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 epicenters in the world.Even as an aggressive new Brazilian variant ravages Latin America, an alarming number of babies in the country are dying after contracting the virus, and patients are tied down and ventilated without sedatives in jam-packed hospitals—local news outlets continue to report on massive superspreader events across the country on an almost daily basis.Brazilian soccer star Gabriel Barbosa was detained last month after being caught at an illegal luxury casino event in Sao Paulo with 200 attendees. Weeks later, a 300-person pool party was shut down by police in Taquara, Jacarepaguá. On Sunday, police were called to two packed nightclubs where hundreds more had gathered in violation of pandemic measures.The property owner and host of the Saturday event in Palmas were arrested and charged “for failure to comply with a decree on the prevention of COVID-19,” according to Globo.Photos from the event show rows of dozens of young people sitting poolside on the ground, food and drink bottles scattered around, and police hovering over them. Some party-goers appear to be shielding their faces away from the shot of the camera. None are wearing masks.Comments on the original Globo report first detailing the impalement incident offered some colorful insights on the public’s reaction to Brazil’s relentless superspreader parties and the people who attend them.“Well done,” one commentator wrote in Portuguese.“Register his social security number and cut all types of welfare for 5 years,” another reader suggested, referring to the man who was injured. “Punish him with 30 days of hospital cleaning services and cut 30 days of salary. The retained salary should be donated to a charity. I think it would solve things a bit.”“They’re playing with their lives and the lives of their relatives,” a third person remarked. “So they should face the consequences.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • Gaffes, gags, busy signals and a dog named Buttercup: Wacky NFL draft stories

    Beneath its polished exterior, the NFL draft can often be a confusing time for team executives and players. Here are some amusing stories from past drafts.

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • Oscars 2021: The winners in full

    Find out which films, actors, directors and production took home a golden statuette.

  • Hong Kong, Singapore to start long-delayed travel bubble next month

    HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -A long delayed travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will begin on May 26, the two cities said on Monday, as they moved to re-establish overseas travel links and lift the hurdle of quarantine for visiting foreigners. The bubble between two of Asia's biggest financial hubs had been slated to begin last November but was suspended after a spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong. The scheme will start with one flight a day into each city, with up to 200 travellers on each flight, Hong Kong's Commerce Secretary Edward Yau and Singapore's Transport Minister Ong Ye Ku said at simultaneous press events.

  • Teenager charged after seven-year-old shot dead at McDonalds

    Other suspects believed to have been involved remain at large

  • Rick Scott says he gave Trump a ‘Champion of Freedom Award’ because he ‘worked hard’

    Florida senator gave ex-president mocked award at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month

  • ‘Vaccine apartheid’: US under fire for sitting on stockpile while developing nations face deadly shortage

    One billion vaccine shots now given worldwide but 75 per cent have gone to ten countries

  • Fully vaccinated Americans to be allowed to visit EU this summer

    More than 94.7 million US citizens already given complete course of jabs

  • Ryu exits early with strain, Jays 'pen finishes off Rays 1-0

    Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu was forced to leave early with a minor strain and five relievers completed the shutout, lifting the Blue Jays over the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 Sunday. Ryu gave up three hits and struck out five in 3 2/3 innings, but exited with right glute injury after giving up a single to Manuel Margot. Ryu, through an interpreter, said the problem is “nothing serious."

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • CEOs raked in millions during the pandemic: here are the 10 highest paid in 2020

    Compensation for some bosses increased despite severe company losses

  • US announces aid to India to help fight devastating coronavirus surge

    Secretary of State and National Security Adviser announce help is coming after backlash for vaccine hoarding and export bans

  • The Pandemic Oscars Were Surprisingly Decent. But Will the Academy Learn Anything From Its Break With Tradition?

    We knew the 93rd Academy Awards telecast was going to be different even before Steven Soderbergh signed on to produce it

  • LEADING OFF: Braves try to do better with bats, Burnes tough

    Limited to a total of one hit in an entire doubleheader, Freddie Freeman and the Braves try to do better with the bats when they begin a set against the Cubs. Freeman got Atlanta’s only hit in Sunday’s pair of seven-inning shutouts by Arizona. Bumgarner’s gem won’t go into the official list of Major League Baseball no-hitters — MLB’s eight-man committee on statistical accuracy decided in 1991 that a no-hitter was a game of nine or more innings that ended with no hits.

  • Help Wanted: In pandemic, worry about finding summer workers

    The owner of seafood restaurants on Cape Cod has eliminated lunch service and delayed the opening of some locations because his summertime influx of foreign workers hasn’t arrived yet. Cem Küçükgenç (Gem Koo-CHOOK-gench), a 22-year-old engineering student at Middle East Technical University in Turkey, is among thousands of foreign students worldwide awaiting approval for a J-1 visa.

  • With OK from experts, some states resume use of J&J vaccine

    With a green light from federal health officials, many states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday. Among the venues where it was being deployed: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Among the other states ordering or recommending a resumption, along with Indiana, were Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.