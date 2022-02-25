U.S. core capital goods orders, shipments increase solidly in January

FILE PHOTO - Shipping containers unloaded at Port Newark, New Jersey
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in January, while shipments surged, suggesting an acceleration in business spending on equipment early in the first quarter, though inflation accounted for some of the rise.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, jumped 0.9% last month last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday. These so-called core capital goods orders gained 0.4% in December. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders rising 0.5%.

Shipments of core capital goods accelerated 1.9% last month after increasing 1.6% in December.

Core capital goods shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the gross domestic product measurement.

Business spending on equipment rebounded in the fourth quarter after being weighed down by motor vehicle shortages in the July-September quarter. A global shortage of semiconductors is hampering motor vehicle production.

Economists saw limited impact on equipment spending on energy production from the surge in oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine. Brent crude prices on Thursday rose above $100 per barrel for the first time since 2014 and retreated to about $98.7 a barrel on Friday.

According to Goldman Sachs, shale investment had become less sensitive to price increases.

Orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, advanced 1.6% last month after rising 1.2% in December. They were boosted by a 3.4% increase orders for transportation equipment, which followed a 1.7% rise in December.

Motor vehicle orders fell 0.4% after increasing 1.8% in December. Orders for the volatile civilian aircraft category increased 15.6% after rising 23.9% in December. Boeing reported on its website that it had received 77 aircraft orders last month compared to 80 in December.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Consumer Spending Rose 2.1% in January and Inflation Accelerated Amid Omicron Wave

    U.S. consumer spending rose briskly in January and prices climbed faster, as households shrugged off rising infections due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The department’s measure of inflation—the personal-consumption-expenditures price index—rose to 6.1% in January from a year earlier, the fastest pace in four decades. After adjusting for inflation, consumer spending was up 1.5% in January.

  • COVID’s Devastating Impact on Black-Owned Small Businesses

    In addition to the historic challenges and barriers experienced by Black-owned small businesses, the pandemic has contributed to further burdens, including business closures, a new report shows. See:...

  • U.S. consumer spending beats expectations in January; inflation rises further

    U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in January, but price pressures continued to mount, with annual inflation surging at rates experienced four decades ago. The Commerce Department said on Friday consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, surged 2.1% last month after falling 0.8% in December. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending rebounding 1.5%.

  • Oil Prices Are Another Headache for Biden—Who Can’t Do Much About It

    President Biden has few effective tools to rein in energy prices at a time when his administration is wrestling with inflation in the broad economy.

  • Africa business: five stories making headlines

    STORY: These are five stories making the business headlines in sub-Saharan Africa this week.First up, South Africa's labor department and Chinese tech giant Huawei.The former is negotiating a possible out-of-court settlement with a subsidiary of the latter - according to Huawei and a government official.Authorities took Huawei Technologies South Africa to court this month, stating it had not met a requirement that 60% of workers be South African.Another legal dispute is playing out between Nigeria and JP Morgan.A court in the UK capital London began to hear a lawsuit on Wednesday (February 23) in which Nigeria claims more than $1.7bn for the U.S. bank's role in a disputed 2011 oilfield deal.The civil suit relates to the purchase by energy majors Shell and Eni of the offshore OPL 245 oilfield in Nigeria. JP Morgan has said it is "confident that it acted appropriately".Oil also making headlines in Namibia, where TotalEnergies said on Thursday (February 24) that it has made a significant discovery of light oil and associated gas off the coast.A source told Reuters the find - the second major discovery off Namibia's coast in a month - was more than 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent.In Ethiopia on Tuesday (February 22), Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced plans to open up the banking industry.It's one of the last major sectors of the economy still to be liberalized since Abiy took office in 2018.And lastly diamond company De Beers is bringing its sales activities back to Botswana's capital Gaborone.Pre-sale viewings were moved from Botswana in May 2020, when travel restrictions prevented international customers from flying to the Southern African country amid the global health crisis.

  • El Salvador Has Unexpected Benefit From Bitcoin Adoption

    El Salvador began accepting bitcoin as legal tender in September, and through the cryptocurrency's ups and downs the country's economy has benefitted in an unexpected way.

  • The Fed’s Housing Dilemma: There Is No Way to Be Neutral

    This fable can help us understand the Fed’s predicament when it comes to unwinding the $2.66 trillion mortgage-backed securities portfolio that it accumulated while saving the housing market from collapse in 2009 and preventing a potential collapse in 2020. Like the queen in our fable, the Fed faces difficult choices about how to withdraw its extraordinary intervention in the economy. The Fed has the power to increase mortgage rates, which would cause a decline in home-price growth and sales.

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompts Syria to cut spending

    The government of economically-battered Syria decided Thursday to cut spending in an effort to reduce the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, concerned that oil and wheat prices could sharply increase, the state-owned news agency said. Syria’s economic minister, Mohammed Samer Khalil, said Crimea offered to export wheat to Syria. Syria, struggling after more than a decade of war, relies mostly on wheat imports from Russia and oil shipments from its other ally, Iran.

  • Exxon's workforce falls by 9,000 in 2021 amid cost cuts

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday its global workforce fell by 9,000 people last year as part of a deep cost cutting program after the COVID-19 pandemic battered energy demand and prices. Exxon said in a securities filing that it ended last year with 63,000 regular employees, down from 72,000 in 2020 and from 74,900 before the pandemic. The workforce size including contractors was not disclosed.

  • Putin's energy shock: The economic realities of invasion

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shaken sharemarkets and will hit households too

  • Is It Time to Raise the Social Security Tax Wage Cap?

    Americans earning $1 million hit a milestone today: After February 23, anyone with an annual income at or above that level has hit the payroll tax cap and paid all of their Social Security taxes for the year. In an op-ed at The Hill, Max Richtman of the nonprofit National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare argues that in light of the program’s precarious finances, which could result in benefit cuts as soon as 2034, it’s time for Congress to raise the wage cap on Social Security t

  • The upside of inflation: Middle-class families have benefited more from inflation than the superrich have

    Although wealth inequality soared during the past 40 years, inflation was actually a mitigating factor because of the leverage effect, says a top researcher.

  • It’s time to get rid of Social Security’s not-so-hidden tax

    There's a good chance you're paying something extra to Uncle Sam than you may have anticipated.

  • South Dakota sales tax rollback inches ahead despite Gov. Kristi Noem's opposition

    "When would the timing be right? When we have a bad economy?” Rep. Chris Karr said Wednesday before HB 1327 narrowly passed the state House.

  • Aggressive rate hikes are 'off the table' as Russia's war on Ukraine means the Fed will have to tolerate higher inflation, Mohamed El-Erian says

    "It takes the 8, 9 hikes a lot of people were talking about for this year off the table, and thankfully so," Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC.

  • Corporate greed deserves bigger blame for inflation than Biden's policies

    The U.S. Department of Commerce reported in December that corporate profit margins hit their highest level in 70 years.

  • Everyone knows Kansas’ food sales tax is too high. Why are lawmakers not cutting it?

    It’s especially important in the Kansas City area, where people can just take a short trip to Missouri for groceries. | Editorial

  • The US is in the middle of the biggest labor shortage since WW2, Goldman Sachs says

    The labor shortage has reached "the most overheated level in postwar US history," Goldman Sachs analysts said.

  • Ukraine invasion stokes stagflation worries because Russia is a ‘commodity superstore’

    Commodity prices are soaring Thursday as a result of Russia's attack on Ukraine, stoking fears of a shock to a global economy already struggling with persistent inflation.

  • Lessons from the last war that rocked global markets

    During the Persian Gulf oil crisis in 1990 and 1991, the Federal Reserve aggressively cut interest rates. It can't do that now.