U.S. coronavirus cases climb, states weigh stronger response

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW YORK STATE GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING:

"We are trying to contain the spread of the virus."

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday announced 16 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the New York total to 105, up from 89 the day before.

In the United States, 19 people have died out of about 450 reported cases of coronavirus, which causes the sometimes-deadly respiratory illness COVID-19.

The outbreak has killed more than 3,600 globally.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW YORK STATE GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING:

"If somebody is sick, stay home. If you feel symptoms, stay home."

Cuomo encouraged the public to wash their hands with soap and avoid dense subway cars and public events.

He warned that if the virus wasn't contained now, stronger measures may be necessary.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW YORK STATE GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING:

"What happens if you don't contain this spread? You would have to take more drastic measures. [FLASH] You'd have to do massive quarantine, which would be very disruptive to society and the economy."

New York, California, and the state of Washington have all declared states of emergency in response to the outbreak.

And stronger measures are on the minds of other governors.

Washington's governor Jay Inslee was asked whether he was considering wide-scale quarantine measures.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WASHINGTON STATE GOVERNOR JAY INSLEE, SAYING:

"We are contemplating some next steps, particularly to protect our vulnerable populations and our nursing homes and like, and we are looking to determine whether mandatory measures are required."

As the outbreak spreads, daily life has been increasingly disrupted, with concerts and conferences canceled and universities telling students to stay home and take classes online.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams told CBS News that people who were considered at-risk may want to take extra precautions.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. SURGEON GENERAL JEROME ADAMS, SAYING:

"If you are in one of those high-risk groups, we suggest you avoid crowded spaces. We suggest you avoid potentially, going on a cruise, or taking a long-haul flight. Because most people are going to be fine, but we want those folks who we know are at higher risk for complications to protect themselves."

But some current and former health officials have warned that the federal government needs to do more than suggest people stay home.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER FDA COMMISSIONER SCOTT GOTTLEIB, SAYING:

"We're past the point of containment. We have to implement broad mitigation strategies."

Scott Gottlieb is a former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He told CBS News that a large-scale and economically painful response was in the best interest of public health, but that leaving such decisions up to local authorities is the wrong move.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER FDA COMMISSIONER SCOTT GOTTLEIB, SAYING:

"No state, no city wants to be the first to basically shut down their economy, but that's what's going to need to happen. States and cities are going to have to act in the interest of the national interest right now to prevent a broader epidemic. Close businesses, close large gatherings, close theaters, cancel events."

Anthony Fauci, the head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, was asked on Sunday about quarantines in China and Italy.

He told NBC News, "You don’t want to alarm people, but given the spread we see, anything is possible, and that’s the reason why we’ve got to be prepared to take whatever action is appropriate to contain and mitigate the outbreak."