U.S. Coronavirus Cases Reach 34, and More Are Expected

People wearing protective facemasks sit on a ferry crossing the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on February 22, 2020. - Since it emerged in December, the new coronavirus has killed 2,345 people in China, the epicentre of the epidemic, and 16 elsewhere in the world. (Photo by VIVEK PRAKASH / AFP) (Photo by VIVEK PRAKASH/AFP via Getty Images)

At least 34 people in the United States are infected with the coronavirus spreading from China, federal health officials said Friday.

“This new virus represents a tremendous public health threat,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said at a news briefing.

But so far there has been no community spread of the infection in the United States, she added; all of the cases have been linked to overseas travel.

Eleven of the infections were diagnosed in travelers who fell ill after returning on their own from overseas, and two of their close contacts became infected. The other 21 patients are people who were returned to the United States by the State Department.

More infections are expected among the people who were passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship and are currently in quarantine, Messonnier said.

The coronavirus swept through the Diamond Princess after it docked in Yokohama, Japan, and the passengers were not allowed to disembark. More than 600 people onboard have been infected with the virus, testing has shown.

Passengers from the ship account for 18 of the 21 cases in repatriated people in the United States. The other three patients had been evacuated earlier from Wuhan, China, the center of the epidemic.

Because the Diamond Princess passengers may have been in contact with infected people on the ship, “they are considered at high risk for infection,” Messonnier said.

Ten other passengers from the Diamond Princess tested positive for the virus in Japan but are not being counted among the infected yet because the CDC has not confirmed the tests.

They will most likely be added to the case count, Messonnier said. Several Americans remain critically ill with the infection in Japanese hospitals.

On Thursday, the State Department posted an advisory urging U.S. citizens to “reconsider” traveling by cruise ship to or within Asia. The department had already advised against travel to China.

Of 329 people who were evacuated on two State Department flights, 18 are hospitalized, Messonnier said: 11 in Nebraska, five near California’s Travis Air Force Base and two near Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

Fourteen of the Americans were found to have positive test results for the virus just before boarding two charter flights back to the United States. The State Department overruled objections from CDC officials and placed the infected on the plane with healthy passengers.

Reports of the disagreement were first published by The Washington Post.

Asked during the briefing about the episode, Messonnier referred the question to Dr. William Walters, executive for operational medicine at the State Department’s medical services bureau.

Walters said that the test results arrived shortly before the passengers were to board the plane and that on the flight the infected people were seated separately from the rest. He also said that despite the positive tests, the infected people had no symptoms.

“The decision was the right one in bringing these people home,” he said.

Messonnier said that decisions were being made “in real time” and that “different perspectives will be brought to the table.” Nonetheless, she added, “We are one U.S. government working together.”

The response to the outbreak is being handled “seamlessly,” she said.

So far, Messonnier said, there has been no community spread of the disease in the United States, which means no cases in which the source of the infection is not known.

But looking ahead, community spread within the country is very possible and maybe even likely, she said.

Cases detected by local health departments in travelers returning independently from overseas, or in their close contacts, are counted separately from infections in people who were evacuated from China by the State Department.

The reason for the distinction, Messonnier said, is that the cases found locally more accurately represent what is happening within the United States.

The CDC is still performing most of the testing for the virus, Messonnier said. The agency had sent diagnostic test kits to all the states, so they could perform their own tests instead of sending samples to Atlanta. But the new kits were flawed and have yet to be replaced.

Passengers quarantined at Lackland Air Force Base were to be moved Friday to a different part of the base, to less uncomfortable quarters with more reliable heating and cooling, a CDC official, Dr. Nancy Knight, told them during a conference call Thursday.