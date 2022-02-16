U.S. could see deep sea rise over next 30 years
America’s coastline will see sea levels rise in the next 30 years by as much as they did in the entire 20th century, with major Eastern cities hit regularly, a government report warns. (Feb. 15)
A girl who went missing more than two years ago at the age of 4 was found alive by police on Monday, hidden underneath a staircase in a New York home.
The epic Super Bowl halftime show with Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige reminded the Gen X and Gen Y generations that they are old now.
As Arizona gets ready to host the Super Bowl in 2023, a group of local faith leaders have started a petition to urge NFL officials not to host the football game in the state. The petition is in response to various bills in the Arizona State Legislature that some consider to be acts of voter suppression, as well as refusals by Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema to make changes to the Senate Filibuster to pass voting rights-related legislations on a federal level.
Things are too quiet on the Kevin O'Connell front.
The Doc Rivers-Ben Simmons relationship flipped from warm to icy after the Sixers' disastrous Hawks flame-out, but the two apparently chatted after Simmons was finally traded. By Adam Hermann
The animal escaped from its rehabilitation center after DNA sampling was conducted.
Residents in a Southern California neighborhood are concerned for their children’s safety after a convicted sex offender moved into their neighborhood without any notice to the community.
Kim Kardashian wasn't the only one feeling the love on Valentine's Day thanks to Pete Davidson. The SNL star sent an array of pink flowers to his girlfriend's sister, Khloe Kardashian.
Kamila Valieva, the young woman – girl, actually – who should not be competing is leading the Beijing Olympics figure skating competition.
Matthew Stafford visited the White House in 2012 but didn't meet the president. After winning the Super Bowl, he'll now get the chance to.
New Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden explains what went wrong with the Nets and said he always wanted the Sixers.
"I am one of their best customers. And here I am sitting in jail," Hertz customer Charles Doucette said.
It’s been two days since hip-hop took center stage at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, and fans are still talking about the show-stopping […]
While focus has been paid to the problems between Harden and Kyrie Irving, it's not exactly surprising a different combination of Nets stars had tension.
35-year-old MMA fighter Renato Gomes pulled off one of the sickest moves of the weekend when he flattened his opponent with a lightning-quick strike.
Ja’Marr Chase summed up an entire city's thoughts.