U.S. could send $1,400 COVID bill payments within days; child tax credit a bigger challenge

A sign reading, "I wish Covid-19 was over" is seen on security fence surrounding the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Lawder
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - With plenty of practice sending coronavirus relief payments to Americans, the federal government should be able to launch the delivery of $1,400 checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the new aid bill and President Joe Biden signs it, tax experts say.

Some Americans might see direct payments as soon as this week if the bill passes the House of Representatives on Tuesday as expected, compared with several weeks' lag in April 2020. Nearly 160 million households are expected to get payments, the White House estimates.

The Treasury Department's Internal Revenue Service will have new challenges on its hands, though, thanks to the $1.9 trillion relief bill. Incarcerated people, those with non-citizen spouses and relatives of those who died in 2020 will be eligible for payments.

The bill also includes an expanded Child Tax Credit of up to $3,000 per child, paid monthly starting in July, essentially forcing the revenue collector to act as benefits administrator for the rest of the year.

The IRS, which has more than 70,000 employees, handles over 190 million individual and corporate tax returns a year, but it has been hobbled by budget cuts and obsolete technology in recent years. The COVID-19 bill includes $1.46 billion for the agency, which is running into its busiest season, as the April 15 deadline for individual taxpayers approaches.

A U.S. Treasury spokeswoman said the Biden administration's priority was to speed relief to Americans, adding: "Treasury stands ready to implement the direct payment check program as soon as the American Rescue Plan is passed."

FINDING THE UNCONNECTED

Making one-off payments to those who regularly file tax returns should not be a struggle for the IRS, said Janet Holtzblatt, senior fellow with the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

"They have already ironed out many of the snafus that slowed the previous rollouts," Holtzblatt said. "The IRS continues to surprise me in its ability to step up to these challenges."

It took more than two weeks for the IRS to begin sending the first $1,200 electronic payments to taxpayers in April 2020 after then-President Donald Trump signed the $2.2 trillion CARES Act into law on March 27. There was more than a three-week lag for paper checks, after changes were made to print Trump's name on them.

The year-end $900 billion stimulus was signed by Trump on Dec. 27, a week after Congress passed it. The IRS began sending electronic payments out two days later, on Dec. 29.

Biden left the IRS plenty of room after Senate passage on Saturday, saying his plan "would get checks out the door this month."

But Democrats in Congress, including Senator Bob Casey, were more optimistic on Sunday. Payments will go out "in very short order," Casey said. "The Treasury Department is prepared for this. They've been dealing with this issue since last March."

Another key priority for the next round will be signing up more people for electronic payments, including those earning too little to file tax returns or who do not get other federal benefits, who were left out of past payment rounds.

Homeless people and those without internet access will be difficult to reach, but Holtzblatt said community outreach groups that were shut down last spring due to the coronavirus could now provide some help in signing them up.

The Child Tax Credit changes are a vast undertaking, tax experts say. All taxpayers earning under $200,000 with children 17 or under living with them at least half the year can claim the full credit.

Biden's bill increases the credit to $3,000 per child from $2,000 and allows it to be paid in advance for all income levels, as monthly cash payments from July to December of this year.

Nina Olson, executive director of the Center for Taxpayer Rights in Washington and the IRS' national taxpayer advocate from 2001 to 2019, said a key challenge would be determining whether the children actually lived with their parents, which could hold up the payments.

The IRS also needs to change its culture to reflect a changing mission, she said.

"The IRS needs to recognize that it's not just a revenue collector, but it is a social benefits administrator, and it needs to staff itself and organize its training accordingly," Olson said.

(Reporting by David Lawder, Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Heather Timmons and Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • From Florida to 'Frisco', Americans flock to movies, bars and ballparks after winter of worry

    From the crack of the baseball bat in Florida to clinking of cocktails in San Francisco bars, the sounds of spring are in the air as Americans start to return to many of the beloved pastimes they were forced to abandon 12 months ago. Over the past weekend, New Yorkers watched movies on the big screen, San Franciscans dined indoors, and baseball fans cheered on their favorite big-league players as spring training resumed in Florida. "It feels awesome," said civil engineering specialist Matt Skelton, 39, leaving a concession stand on Saturday afternoon clutching a bag of popcorn at TD Ballpark in Florida's West Coast city of Dunedin, seasonal home of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • These cities could become the biggest winners and losers as more Americans shift to remote work

    The 5 metro areas that could gain the most and five that could lose the most from the shift to remote work

  • Special Report: How Trump administration left indelible mark on U.S. immigration courts

    On a rainy September day in 2018, Jeff Sessions, then U.S. attorney general, addressed one of the largest classes of newly hired immigration judges in American history. It was a clear message to the incoming class: Most of the immigrants who appear in court do not deserve to remain in the United States. As U.S. President Joe Biden works to undo many of the restrictive immigration policies enacted by former President Donald Trump, he will confront one of his predecessor's indelible legacies: the legion of immigration judges Trump’s administration hired.

  • Biden says Americans will start receiving their $1,400 stimulus checks 'this month'

    "This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month, to the American people who so desperately need the help," Biden said Saturday.

  • Amazon Billionaire And Jeff Bezos Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Marries Seattle Science Teacher

    Novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, one of the richest women in the world, has married again almost two years after divorcing Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. What Happened: Scott has tied the knot with Dan Jewett, a science teacher at a Seattle private school, a person familiar with the matter told the Journal. “Dan is such a great guy, and I am happy and excited for the both of them,” said Bezos as per a statement made available by an Amazon spokesperson, the Journal reported. Scott and Bezos were married for 25 years. Why It Matters: The Bezos-Scott divorce was finalized in April 2019. Scott came into ownership of 4% of Amazon stock as per the divorce settlement and gave Bezos all her interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin. Bezos’s net worth topped pre-divorce heights in July last year. He is currently the wealthiest person on the planet with a total net worth of $177 billion, as per Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. Scott is the twelfth wealthiest and is worth $51.5 billion, as per the same gauge. Scott revealed in a Medium blog post in December that she had made gifts of $4.18 billion to 384 organizations across the United States and Puerto Rico. Jewett said on Saturday that he plans to give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime, on Scott’s page on The Giving Pledge, a philanthropist initiative created by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda along with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett. Price Action: Amazon shares closed nearly 0.8% higher at $3,000.46 on Friday and gained 0.15% in the after-hours session. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. Photo by Doc Searls on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTop 10 Electric Vehicle Stocks You Should Know AboutElon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • RHOA : Kenya Moore Questions Why She Ultimately Chose Ex Marc Daly After 'a Lot of Proposals'

    "I've had a lot of proposals in my lifetime, but why did I choose Marc in the end?" Kenya Moore said during Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta

  • Up to 8 million American households have not received stimulus checks even though they are eligible

    CNN reported that many of the people missing out on payments were "low-income Americans who don't normally file taxes."

  • Woman Says She’s At Odds With Mother-In-Law Over Letting Her Incapacitated Husband Die At Home In Peace

    “My husband, Josh, attempted suicide November 2, 2018. He used his shoestring to hang himself,” says Maegan. “He was brought to the hospital. He was still breathing, so he was in a coma. They said, basically, he’s in a vegetative state.” Maegan claims that Josh’s condition has worsened, and she sees more decline, so she says it’s time she lets him pass away peacefully. However, her mother-in-law, Kelly, says Josh should remain alive. “I was trying to bring Josh home about a month ago. Kelly threatened to take legal action, and hospice would not admit him,” Maegan says. “Kelly wants to keep Josh alive for her comfort. She’s being selfish and vindictive toward me.” Maegan shares the circumstances surrounding Josh’s suicide attempt and why she believes Josh wouldn’t want to live in his current state in the video above. However, Kelly claims her son would want to keep fighting to stay alive. On Monday’s episode of Dr. Phil, "'It's Time to Let My Husband Peacefully Pass Away,'" hear why Kelly says she believes Maegan wants to allow Josh to die – and why she believes he should be kept alive. Plus, brain specialist Dr. Daniel Amen shares his thoughts about Josh’s condition. Check local listings to see where you can tune in. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY:A family/relationship divided?

  • Highlights of the $1.9T COVID bill nearing final passage

    The Senate approved a sweeping pandemic relief package over Republican opposition on Saturday, moving President Joe Biden closer to a milestone political victory that would provide $1,400 checks for most American and direct billions of dollars to schools, state and local governments, and businesses. The bill cleared by a party-line vote of 50-49 after a marathon overnight voting session and now heads back to the House for final passage, which could come early next week. Expanded unemployment benefits from the federal government would be extended through Sept. 6 at $300 a week.

  • Duchess Meghan questions palace's role in 'perpetuating falsehoods'; Chrissy Teigen, 'Suits' co-stars defend her

    After Meghan shut down claims that she "bullied" a close adviser at Kensington Palace in 2018, a new Oprah promo arrived with a bombshell quote.

  • Prince Harry says he feels ‘really let down’ by Charles as he reveals father stopped taking his calls

    Prince Charles allegedly only took two calls with Prince Harry about so-called “Megxit” before no longer picking up

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Biden immigration strategist Susan Rice burning sage which ‘combats negativity’ in her office after 4 years of Stephen Miller

    Ms Rice will help shape the Biden administration’s immigration policies

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • Harry and Meghan say concerns were raised by unnamed family member over how dark Archie’s skin would be

    Duchess wouldn’t reveal who raised the topic, saying it ‘would be very damaging to them’

  • Joe Manchin explains himself after Covid relief saga

    ‘I look for that moderate middle,’ West Virginia Democrat explains

  • Covid: Dalai Lama urges others to get vaccinated as he receives first shot

    The Tibetan spiritual leader urges others to "take this injection" as he gets the AstraZeneca jab.

  • Thousands of people who visited a COVID-19 vaccination site in California reportedly received the wrong dose, but officials say nobody needs a booster shot

    An estimated 4,300 people at the Oakland Coliseum received a lesser dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on March 1, KTVU reported.

  • Claimed value of sleepy NY estate could come to haunt Trump

    It’s sleepy by Donald Trump’s standards, but the former president's century-old estate in New York's Westchester County could end up being one of his bigger legal nightmares. Seven Springs, a 213-acre swath of nature surrounding a Georgian-style mansion, is a subject of two state investigations: a criminal probe by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and a civil inquiry by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Both investigations focus on whether Trump manipulated the property's value to reap greater tax benefits from an environmental conservation arrangement he made at the end of 2015, while running for president.