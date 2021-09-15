U.S. court says Biden administration can likely limit immigration arrests

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden gives remarks at Mather Airport, California
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Wiessner
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Daniel Wiessner

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said the Biden administration could continue to limit who can be arrested by U.S. immigration agents pending the outcome of its appeal of a federal judge's ruling that blocked a memo outlining new enforcement priorities.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the judge in Texas in an August decision https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/us-judge-blocks-bidens-limits-immigrant-arrests-deportation-2021-08-19 was likely wrong that federal law limits the discretion immigration authorities have to decide who should be arrested and placed into deportation proceedings.

The appeals court issued a stay blocking the judge's decision from taking effect while the government's appeal is pending.

February guidance from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) instructs agents to focus enforcement efforts on immigrants deemed national security or public safety threats and those who entered the United States after Nov. 1, 2020.

Agents must seek pre-approval from a senior manager if they want to arrest someone who does not fall into one of those categories.

The guidance was issued shortly after Democratic President Joe Biden succeeded Republican President Donald Trump, whose signature policies included a tough approach to legal and illegal immigration.

It is being challenged by the Republican attorney generals of Texas and Louisiana, who say it has led to dozens of convicted criminals being released into their communities and is placing burdens on local law enforcement and social service programs.

ICE and the offices of the state attorney generals did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In blocking the February guidance, U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton in Corpus Christi, Texas, ruled that it violated a federal law requiring that the government "shall detain" people who commit certain crimes or are otherwise deemed eligible for deportation.

But the 5th Circuit on Wednesday said that law only applied to individuals who are already the subject of a detention order or have been ordered deported, and not to the initial decision of who should face enforcement action in the first place.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in New Yorkd; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dad charged in death of 17-month-old left in hot car at North Carolina home, cops say

    Police said the child died from “heat-related injuries from being left inside the vehicle.”

  • Haiti faces fresh instability as PM comes under scrutiny

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s government is starting to crumble as Prime Minister Ariel Henry faces increased scrutiny from authorities investigating the president’s slaying, with one top official resigning Wednesday as he accused Henry of obstructing justice in a sharply worded letter. Rénald Luberice, who served more than four years as secretary general of Haiti’s Council of Ministers, said he cannot remain under the direction of someone who is under suspicion and who “does not intend to cooperate with justice, seeking, on the contrary, by all means, to obstruct it.” Luberice also said he is concerned about the alleged evidence against Henry in the killing of President Jovenel Moïse.

  • FDA strikes neutral tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting

    Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there's enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective — the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its advisory panel will consider. The agency struck a decidedly neutral tone on the rationale for boosters — an unusual and careful approach that's all the more striking after President Joe Biden and his top health advisers trumpeted a booster campaign they hoped to begin next week.

  • EA delays Battlefield 2042 launch to November 19

    EA, whose shares were down 6% at close on rumors the Battlefield game would be delayed, said it does not expect to see a financial impact from the postponement and reiterated its net bookings guidance for fiscal year 2022. The company said the pandemic had created unforeseen challenges for the game's developers in building the next generation of Battlefield, causing the delay in launch. "With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players," the company added.

  • Biden administration files motion to block Texas abortion ban

    The Biden administration formally asked a federal judge on Tuesday to block enforcement of a new Texas law that effectively bans almost all abortions in the state under a novel legal design that opponents say is intended to thwart court challenge. The U.S. Justice Department's 45-page emergency motion seeks a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction lifting the abortion ban while its lawsuit challenging the statute as unconstitutional proceeds through the courts. Governor Greg Abbott, who signed the measure into law, defended it earlier this month saying that the state would "eliminate all rapists".

  • U.S. judge rules Trump cannot stop rape accuser's lawsuit from proceeding

    A U.S. judge on Wednesday said former President Donald Trump cannot delay a lawsuit accusing him of defaming former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll after she claimed he raped her in the mid-1990s. In a one-sentence order, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan refused to put the case on hold while Trump appeals an earlier ruling he made. The order could let Carroll obtain documents and other materials from Trump during the appeal.

  • Man with knife arrested outside Ariana Grande's Hollywood Hills home after confrontation

    Police arrest a man outside Ariana Grande's Hollywood Hills home after he allegedly flashed a knife at security guards.

  • Xpeng-backed startup says to deliver flying cars in 2024

    Xpeng Heitech, a flying car startup backed by electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc, said on Wednesday that it would deliver flying cars to customers in 2024. The startup, founded in 2013 and funded by Xpeng and Xpeng's Chief Executive He Xiaopeng, now employs 400 people and will expand workforce to have 700 people by the end of this year, company's founder Zhao Deli told World New Energy Vehicle Congress. Xpeng Heitech's model will be able to drive on road, Zhao said.

  • Pennsylvania Republicans subpoena detailed voter info in 2020 election probe

    (Reuters) -Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania voted on Wednesday to subpoena the state's top election official in a review that joins widely criticized efforts in other battleground states aimed at fueling doubts about the 2020 election. With a 7-to-4 vote along party lines, Republicans in the state Senate committee overseeing the review will issue a subpoena for information on some 7 million voters from Veronica Degraffenreid, acting head of the Department of State. Democratic lawmakers, who are in the minority in the legislature, said they would challenge the subpoena in court.

  • Most states have cut back public health powers amid pandemic

    Republican legislators in more than half of U.S. states, spurred on by voters angry about lockdowns and mask mandates, are taking away the powers that state and local officials use to protect the public against infectious diseases. A Kaiser Health News review of hundreds of pieces of legislation found that, in all 50 states, legislators have proposed bills to curb such public health powers since the COVID-19 pandemic began. While some governors vetoed bills that passed, at least 26 states pushed through laws that permanently weaken government authority to protect public health.

  • Joe Biden has ‘great confidence’ in top general Milley after Trump revelation

    The chair of the joint chiefs of staff sought to prevent the former president from ‘going rogue’, according to new Woodward book• US politics – follow live Joe Biden voiced ‘great confidence’ in Gen Mark Milley, chair of the joint chiefs of staff. Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images Joe Biden threw his weight behind the top US military officer on Wednesday, saying he had “great confidence” in the general who, according to a new book, took steps to prevent the outgoing Republican presid

  • Pennsylvania Republicans seek trove of personal voter information in 2020 election review

    President Joe Biden won the state by more than 80,000 votes.

  • Biden expresses "great confidence" in top general after Woodward report

    President Biden on Wednesday expressed "great confidence" in Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley after a new book said the general secretly assured his Chinese counterpart that President Trump had no plans to launch an attack.The big picture: Details emerged that Milley told his Chinese counterpart that if Trump did decide to attack, Milley would give him a heads-up, Axios' Jonathan Swan reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNew

  • Biden urges passage of legislation to combat climate change

    President Biden in a speech in Colorado urges Congress to pass legislation to combat climate change, a day after he toured damage from wildfires in California.

  • Where could Larry Elder's emergence as a Republican star lead: Politics, TV, radio

    Larry Elder became a Republican star while running to replace Gavin Newsom as governor of California. Where does he go from here?

  • AOC hit with ethics complaint over Met Gala appearance as she fires back at critics ‘policing her body’

    AOC’s appearance at the Met Gala failed to meet any definition of ‘official duties,’ says a conservative watchdog group

  • Gavin Newsom will remain California governor after handily defeating recall attempt

    California voters resoundingly reject choice to replace Democratic governor, who faced a battle for his political life California’s governor, Gavin Newsom has prevailed in a historic recall election that had him battling for his political life. In a referendum on the governor’s leadership through the pandemic, voters resoundingly rejected the choice to replace him with a Trumpist Republican. The Associated Press projected the results about 45 minutes after polls closed on Tuesday night. Newsom’s

  • ICC judges authorize probe into Philippines' 'war on drugs'

    International Criminal Court judges on Wednesday authorized an investigation into the Philippines’ deadly “war on drugs” campaign, saying the crackdown “cannot be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation.” The court’s former prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, sought permission from judges earlier this year to investigate the Philippine government’s campaign.

  • Court reinstates Nunes suit over reporter's tweet

    8th Circuit says journalist Ryan Lizza republished story about lawmaker's family by highlighting it on social media.

  • Pope Francis condemns politics in Biden Communion debate

    Pope Francis said Wednesday that Catholic bishops should not let politics influence pastoral decisions in an apparent criticism of clergy members who want to prevent pro-choice politicians from receiving Communion, AP reports.Why it matters: President Biden's support for abortion rights has divided Catholics in the U.S. over whether he and other pro-choice politicians should be denied Communion.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTh