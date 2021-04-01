U.S. court slams brakes on Trump-era hog slaughter line speed rule; union cheers

Measures installed to help slow the spread of coronavirus at the Seaboard Foods pork processing plant in Guymon
Karl Plume
·2 min read

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The largest U.S. meatpacking union celebrated a victory in federal court on Wednesday that it said invalidated a Trump-era rule allowing hog slaughter plants to run without line speed limits.

A lawsuit brought against the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union and three of its local chapters had challenged the 2019 rule change, arguing that faster slaughter speeds undermined worker safety.

The ruling from a federal judge in Minnesota will likely be criticized by the U.S. pork industry as it tries to rebuild supplies of meat after COVID-19 outbreaks shuttered slaughterhouses last spring.

Seaboard Foods, the second-biggest U.S. pig producer after Smithfield Foods, sped up its Guymon, Oklahoma, pork plant last year, becoming the first company to operate under the new rule. Workers told Reuters the faster line speeds increased injuries at the plant.

The 2019 rule change allowed pork plants to slaughter as fast as they want, as long as they prevent fecal contamination and minimize bacteria. Previously, the government imposed a limit of 1,106 pigs per hour.

President Joe Biden's administration, which pledges to prioritize worker safety, quickly withdrew a Trump administration proposal to allow all poultry plants to operate faster-than-established line speed limits. But reversing the pork rule was expected to be trickier, lawyers and analysts said, because it was already in effect.

A USDA spokesperson said the agency is reviewing the court decision "closely in light of the authorities, mission and mandate of the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)."

The 2019 elimination of pork line speeds by the USDA was part of the New Swine Inspection System, which also lets pork plants use some company inspectors instead of USDA ones. Those rules were stayed by the U.S. District Court of Minnesota, giving the new administration 90 days to rewrite the policies.

Environmental group Food & Water Watch called the ruling "a resounding victory for the safety of plant workers."

"This decision should send a signal to the Biden administration that it should reverse course and reconsider every aspect of those rules," said Food & Water Watch senior staff attorney Zach Corrigan.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • America's digital defender is underfunded, outmatched and ‘exhausted’

    The agency that protects the U.S. from hackers is hobbled by funding woes, a talent shortage and growing pains that are jeopardizing its ability to counter sophisticated threats.

  • Congress Weighs Countering China on Chips as Cost Makes GOP Wary

    (Bloomberg) -- Republicans in Congress say they’re willing to work with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to counter China’s economic clout and address a global shortage of semiconductors, but the price tag of a Democratic-led proposal may drive away GOP support.Schumer and Republicans have been discussing proposals to fund semiconductor research and development, as well as science and technology to compete with the government subsidies that Beijing offers its companies. Yet Republicans have been wary that the final proposal could end up costing a lot more than anticipated.President Joe Biden included the China-related proposals in a sweeping $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan he unveiled in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, even though the bigger package has been broadly rejected by Republicans.“American Jobs Plan is the biggest increase in our federal non-defense research and development spending on record,” Biden said in a speech in Pittsburgh. “It’s going to boost America’s innovative edge in markets where global leadership is up for grabs, markets like battery technology, biotechnology, computer chips, clean energy, competition with China in particular.”Biden’s announcement could complicate efforts to build Republican support because it feeds into concerns that the bill will be a Democratic domestic wish list disguised as competition with China, one congressional aide said.Schumer still plans to wrap several China-related bills into one standalone package that would go through a bipartisan committee debate and amendment process starting later this month, an aide to the New York Democrat said. This includes a $50 billion investment in semiconductor manufacturing and research, as well as $50 billion for the National Science Foundation to create a technology directorate.If the congressional debate gets bogged down in committee, however, Democrats may decide to add the bill into the broader infrastructure bill.Both Republicans and Democrats say the U.S. must counteract China’s explicit plans to challenge U.S. economic and technological might, a priority made increasingly urgent by a global shortage of chips that has idled U.S. automotive plants and disrupted the production of other consumer electronics. On Wednesday, the Ford Motor Co. cited the chip shortage when it said it had to idle production of its popular F-150 truck for two weeks, starting April 5.But Senator Todd Young, an Indiana Republican, and others in his party have made clear to Schumer that adding more spending or additional proposals to the China bill is a potential obstacle to Republican support and Schumer has acknowledged the challenge, people familiar with the discussions said. The overall price tag currently stands at $100 billion, spent over five years.GOP FrustrationBehind the scenes, some Republicans have been frustrated that they haven’t been able to get their ideas into the legislation, according to a person familiar with the matter. At the same time, the White House has begun reaching out to individual GOP senators amenable to working on bipartisan initiatives to find out what it would take to get a package over the finish line, the person said.In the end, Republicans may be hard-pressed to vote against anything that hits back at China. Yet while some Democrats seem to bank on their GOP colleagues facing such a dilemma, Republicans are holding out for the final language to voice their support.“We’ll see the specifics of what’s in it,” said Senator Ted Cruz of Texas. “I try to avoid making commitments on legislation until I actually see what it says.”The bill will largely focus on science and technology funding and also appropriate money for semiconductor research and development, though many senators have advanced other proposals that could also make it into the package.More than half a dozen committees are writing their portions of the legislation and the plan is to introduce the package next month.Biden is supportive of that spending, and his White House has been engaged with lawmakers and foreign governments on the shortfall. The White House has also held discussions on the China-related provisions with several members of the House and Senate, including Young, an administration official pointed out.The official said there may be some areas where Congress is able to move more quickly because lawmakers have already teed up certain pieces of legislation and the White House would encourage those efforts.‘Own the Future’Investing in American innovation -- in an effort to compete with China -- is also in line with Biden’s broader infrastructure proposal.“The future lies in who can, in fact, own the future as it relates to technology, quantum computing, a whole range of things, including in medical fields. And so what I’m going to do is make sure we invest closer to 2%,” he said last week during his first formal press conference since taking office.“So I see stiff competition with China. China has an overall goal, and I don’t criticize them for the goal, but they have an overall goal to become the leading country in the world, the wealthiest country in the world, and the most powerful country in the world. That’s not going to happen on my watch because the United States are going to continue to grow and expand.”Semiconductor companies reeling from the global shortage expect funding for research and development grants that were authorized in the last defense spending bill. Biden has said he supports the roughly $30 billion for chips and his White House has been engaged with lawmakers and foreign governments on the shortfall. Senior Biden administration officials have been pleading with the Taiwanese government to allocate some of the capacity to supply U.S. automakers that had to idle production at multiple plants in North America.The chips industry has also lobbied for refundable tax credits, but those won’t be included in the Schumer package because of a rule that requires revenue-related provisions to originate in the House, people familiar with the discussions said.Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican who has filed a number of bills related to China in recent years, said many of the proposals that will be included have bipartisan support and that the legislation could receive overwhelming approval. “There’s a lot of really good ideas out there that I think could be added to a comprehensive piece of law that I think would enjoy, if not unanimity, certainly 90-something votes,” Rubio said.Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee, said during a committee meeting last week that he was concerned about Chinese political influence in the U.S. and that any legislation would have to address Chinese efforts to steal intellectual property from universities and other research institutions.“If we are going to invest more in R&D in the United States, we have to make sure we are protecting the results,” he said. “If we don’t have anything strong and actionable on political influence, we’re missing a big part of the problem.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Blowups and Rotations Making This Market Just as Brutal as 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Outwardly, the U.S. stock market has looked pretty calm of late, with the S&P 500 chugging toward what could easily be another 10% year. Underneath is a very different story.While benchmark indexes glide along, the subsurface churn has been so violent that one measure -- a Bank of America model that plots how much value is being created and destroyed each day in individual stocks -- shows that 2021 has generated more turbulence than virtually any other year. The volatility is just being masked because up-and-down moves in different companies over days and weeks have tended to offset each other.An extreme example of the trend came Friday, a day of historic gyrations in equities when forced selling by a giant investment firm sent shares of almost a dozen companies including ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc. to double-digit losses. But someone looking only at benchmark indexes would’ve had no idea as the S&P 500 Index had its biggest rally in a month.An even starker illustration came in the first week of March, when the S&P 500 eked out a small gain while the Nasdaq 100 fell almost 2%. The stretch was emblematic of a year of industry rotations gone crazy: While energy stocks surged 10% that week and banks rose more than 4%, large-cap tech companies like Tesla Inc. and Twitter Inc. saw billions of dollars erased.The swings are prevalent among small-cap stocks as well, BofA says, where historically improbable gains are occurring at an unprecedented pace. All in all, it creates “more absolute risk than meets the eye” -- almost as bad as this time last year, when the Covid crash was battering investors, analysts led by Benjamin Bowler wrote in a report.Billions are on the move as investors rotate toward pockets of the market that stand to benefit from a brightening economic outlook. And those trades -- the ones tied to the business cycle -- could have more room to run as additional vaccines are administered and a fresh spending plan is announced by the Biden administration.Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index -- the market’s fear gauge -- has declined to pre-virus levels after a full year of jitters -- even though many investors remain distressed over some of the warning signs still flashing across the stock market’s underbelly.“The market is going through tremendous rotation underneath,” said Stephen Dover, chief market strategist and head of Franklin Templeton Investment Institute. “The top of the market looks quite positive, but underneath we have roiling volatility and a rotation between different sectors.”Much of the under-the-radar volatility can be traced back to the bond market, where benchmark 10-year Treasuries are wrapping up their worst quarter since 2016. The lurch higher in yields has helped fuel sectors such as financials and energy shares higher, while hitting pricey tech shares, whose valuations are harder to justify in a rising-rate environment.And while equity market volatility stagnates, turbulence in the $21 trillion Treasury market has been on the rise. The ICE BofA MOVE Index, a gauge of U.S. bond volatility, has been grinding higher. The measure currently clocks in at 67, higher than its 1-year average of 53 and well above September’s low of 37.Still, many expect the rotation to continue. Shares of energy, financials and industrials have topped the S&P 500’s leaderboard so far this year, with each sector posting double-digit advances. And while larger companies have lost steam compared to the momentum they’d seen last year, smaller firms have stepped into the limelight. The Russell 2000 has gained more than 10% year-to-date, double the returns of the Russell 1000 index made up of relatively larger companies. Stocks in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 -- 2020’s undisputed leader -- have lagged, though the index is flat for the year.“There are different names under the surface that are dramatically outperforming, and some of the names at the top of the market-cap tables might be seeing their valuations shift,” said Matthew Weller, global head of market research at Forex.com.To JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, it doesn’t mean that investors will abandon tech stocks like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. altogether. But “new sectors keep being strong,” he said by phone. “We’re just seeing strength out of different areas that we didn’t necessarily expect to see strength out of. I think that’s really been the story -- hitting new highs while still trying to figure out where to be longer term for most of the market.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trump must face 'Apprentice' contestant's defamation lawsuit -NY court

    New York state's highest court on Tuesday cleared the way for a former contestant on "The Apprentice" to sue Donald Trump for defamation, after the former U.S. president called her a liar for accusing him of sexual assault. Trump had argued before leaving the White House on Jan. 20 that Summer Zervos could not pursue her case because a sitting president could not be sued, but the state Court of Appeals said in a brief order that "the issues presented have become moot." Zervos' case will now return to a Manhattan trial court, where her lawyers may have an opportunity to question Trump under oath.

  • Hackers breach Broward schools’ computer system. They’re demanding millions in ransom

    Hackers breached the Broward County Public Schools’ computer system earlier this month and threatened to release sensitive information, including students’ and teachers’ personal data, unless the district paid $40 million.

  • Arkansas becomes the latest state to lift its mask mandate, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces

    Arkansas' mask mandate is set to expire at the end of March and will not be renewed for April, the governor said.

  • Illinois high school football AP rankings week 3, Class 1A-8A

    Which schools are moving up in their respective class?

  • One potential hurdle for Biden’s infrastructure plan: deduction for state and local taxes

    President Joe Biden's big infrastructure plan, which he began rolling out Tuesday night, will face a lot of objections from Republicans for being too expensive and unfocused. But it will also face danger from Democrats upset about taxes.

  • Why Transgender Girls Are Suddenly the GOP's New Target

    The last time Republicans in South Dakota made a serious push to bar transgender girls from school sports, in 2019, their bill was known only by its nondescript numerical title, Senate Bill 49. Its two main sponsors were men. And it died without ever getting out of committee, just 10 days after it was introduced. But when Republicans decided to try again in January, they were far more strategic in their approach. The sponsors this time were two women who modeled their bill after a template provided by a conservative legal organization. They gave the bill a name that suggested noble intent: the “act to promote continued fairness in women’s sports.” Supporters from Minnesota and Idaho traveled to the Capitol in Pierre to testify that a new law was urgently needed to keep anyone with male biological characteristics out of female competitions, even though they acknowledged only a handful of examples of that happening in South Dakota. “These efforts appear to be far more slick and far more organized,” said Elizabeth A. Skarin of the American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota, which opposes the bill. “Anytime they give a bill a name in South Dakota,” she added, “you know something’s up.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Then things took an unexpected turn. Gov. Kristi Noem, who is seen as a possible contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, demanded changes to the bill. The response was swift and harsh: Social conservative activists and Republican lawmakers accused Noem of bowing to pressure from business and athletics organizations, which have been successful at stopping laws in other states that single out transgender people for exclusion and feed ugly stereotypes. On Monday, the Legislature rebuked the governor and formally rejected her changes. She said she hoped to force the issue again in a special legislative session before summer. South Dakota is just one of a growing number of states where Republicans are diving into a culture war clash that seems to have come out of nowhere. It has been brought about by a coordinated and poll-tested campaign by social conservative organizations like the American Principles Project and Concerned Women for America, which say they are determined to move forward with what may be one of their last footholds in the fight against expanding LGBTQ rights. Three other states have passed bills this month that resemble South Dakota’s. In Mississippi and Arkansas, they are set to become law this summer. And similar bills have been introduced by Republicans in two dozen other states, including North Carolina, where an unpopular “bathroom bill” enacted in 2016 prompted costly boycotts and led conservatives nationwide to pull back on efforts to restrict rights for transgender people. “You make change in our society by making laws, and luckily we have some great states that have stepped up,” said Beth Stelzer, the founder of a new organization, Save Women’s Sports, that she said opposes “demolishing women’s sports for the sake of feelings.” Stelzer, an amateur power lifter, has testified in support of new laws in South Dakota, Montana and Arkansas. But the idea that there is a sudden influx of transgender competitors who are dominating women’s and girls’ sports does not reflect reality — in high school, college or professionally. Sports associations like the NCAA, which has promoted the inclusion of transgender athletes, have policies in place to address concerns about physical differences in male and female biology. The NCAA requires athletes who are transitioning to female to be on testosterone suppression treatment for a year before they can compete on a women’s team. Stelzer, who competes in a weight lifting league that does not allow transgender women to participate, said the point is to get ahead of what she and other activists believe will become a bigger issue. “We’re nipping it in the bud,” she said. In high school sports, policies vary widely. Some states pose no barriers to transgender athletes; some have policies similar to those of the NCAA and others have outright bans or demand that students verify their sex if questioned. Rarely has an issue that so few people encounter — and one that public opinion analysts have only recently begun to study in depth — become a political and cultural flash point so quickly. The lack of awareness creates an environment in which the real impact of transgender participation in sports can be overshadowed by hyperbole. But the debate also raises questions — that ethicists, lawmakers and the courts are only beginning to address — about whether the decadeslong effort to give women and girls equal opportunities in sports is compatible with efforts to give transgender people equal opportunities in life. A lawsuit in federal court in Connecticut brought by three high school runners who lost in competition against transgender girls will be among the first to test how nondiscrimination laws apply. A mix of factors has helped social conservatives breathe new life into the issue: activists who agreed to give up on unpopular bills regulating public bathrooms; an awareness that women, not men, could be more persuasive and sympathetic advocates; a new Democratic administration that quickly moved to broaden and restore rights for transgender people that the Trump administration had eliminated; and a political and media culture on the right that often reduces the nuanced issue of gender identity to a punchline about political correctness. Activists who have been fighting the anti-transgender efforts say the focus on school athletics is creating a false and misplaced perception of victimization. “There’s a sense that there’s a victim of transness,” said Chase Strangio, a lawyer with the ACLU, which was successful in temporarily blocking the implementation of a transgender athlete ban in Idaho last year. In fact, studies have shown that the majority of transgender students report feeling unsafe at school. “What we have is a speculative fear of something that hasn’t materialized,” Strangio, who is a transgender man, added. “They’re acting like LeBron James is going to put on a wig and play basketball with fourth graders. And not one LeBron James, 100. In reality, you’re talking about little kids who just want to play rec sports. They just want to get through life.” But the isolated instances that have been filmed or generated headlines — female weight lifting records being broken by a new transgender competitor, for example — make for viral content, bolstered by media personalities with huge followings like Ben Shapiro, Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan. The issue is much more widely covered in conservative media — and often presented with a heavy dose of sarcasm. According to a review of social media content conducted for The New York Times by Media Matters, a left-leaning watchdog, seven of the 10 most popular stories about the proposed laws targeting transgender people so far this year were from the Daily Wire, a website founded by Shapiro. Two others were from Fox News. Combined, the articles were read, shared and commented on 6 million times, Media Matters said. The heightened media awareness on the right is due in part to how social conservative activists have improved at packaging transgender-specific restrictions. Borrowing a page from the anti-abortion movement, which was led by men for much of its early period, they have begun featuring women as public advocates. In Arkansas, where the governor signed the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” into law last week, the leading proponents were the attorney general, Leslie Rutledge, who is a candidate for governor, and the Arkansas Republican Women’s Caucus. The bill will prohibit transgender participation on female teams from kindergarten through college. In many instances, lawmakers have worked closely with groups like the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal organization that has argued several Supreme Court cases on behalf of people claiming discrimination because of their traditional beliefs about marriage and gender roles. In the case in Idaho, opponents of the law argued that it was exclusionary, discriminatory and a violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution. The Alliance Defending Freedom, which is representing two female college runners who said they had “deflating experiences” after losing to a transgender woman, agreed that the case was about equality, but in the context of creating “a level playing field,” said Kristen Waggoner, the group’s general counsel. “When the law ignores the legitimate differences that exist between men and women, it creates chaos,” she added. Limiting the rights of transgender people is an issue that has resonance with an increasingly small share of the overall population. A new study by the Public Religion Research Institute reported that only 7% of Americans were “completely against” pro-LGBTQ policies. But it is a vocal group intent on showing that it can flex its power in the Republican Party. Noem is now at odds with most Republicans in the Legislature. Though she initially said she was “excited” to sign their bill as is, she is now demanding that they leave college athletes out of any new law. Social conservative organizations went on the attack, taking aim at her apparent presidential ambitions. “It’s no secret that Gov. Noem has national aspirations, so it’s time she hears from a national audience,” the Family Policy Alliance, an affiliate of Focus on the Family, wrote in an email to supporters. Noem appeared to be aware of how damaging it could be to have conservatives think she was on the wrong side of the issue. On Thursday, she and her advisers joined a hastily arranged conference call with members of the Conservative Action Project, which includes leaders of the largest right-wing groups in the country. Noem expressed concern that if she signed the law, the NCAA would retaliate against South Dakota, as it did with North Carolina, by refusing to hold tournaments there, according to one person on the call. The activists were respectful but clear, this person said: This was not what they expected from the conservative firebrand they had come to admire so much. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Astronomers Unearthed a "Goldilocks" Black Hole That Is 55,000 Times the Mass of the Sun

    There's only been one other discovery like this in history, according to a new study.

  • Op-Ed: Young voters back Democrats. That alone could be the death of the GOP

    If first-time voters continue to align with the Democratic Party by a three-to-two margin, the GOP will be reeling from generational change.

  • Why the Right’s Pretending to Care About One Immigrant’s Life

    HandoutOver the weekend, I was saddened by the tragic death of Muhammad Anwar, a 66-year-old grandfather killed during a carjacking last week in Washington, D.C., and heartened to see how the crime united Americans of diverse political backgrounds to mourn the loss of a Pakistani Muslim immigrant who came to the US in 2014 seeking a better life for his family. A GoFundMe page setup to help Anwar’s widower and family has since raised nearly $1 million with people from all over America contributing money.I hoped that his death had inspired a moment of genuine empathy that allowed us to reflect on our shared humanity, regardless of the victim’s ethnicity or religion. Could this moment invite us all to be decent?Unfortunately, my optimism would not be rewarded.I admit I was initially skeptical when I saw “Muhammad Anwar” trend largely due to right-wing personalities and outlets. They expressed shock and concern over his killing and also shared the gruesome video revealing how two girls, ages 13 and 15, who have since been charged with felony murder and armed carjacking, took control of his car as he was still hanging on to the vehicle, sped off and crashed, resulting in severe injuries that later killed him.I kept quiet over the weekend because I wanted to believe people would not exploit the death of this man and his family’s immense grief to engage in hypocritical and ugly “whataboutism” to distract from systemic white supremacist violence, or exploit his death and identity as a “hardworking immigrant” as a cudgel against Black Americans. Surely, nobody would be so nakedly disgusting to use a dead man and his grieving family to advance their politics of cruelty and racism, right?And then Monday arrived.The Same Hate That Targeted Muslims Is Turning on Asian Americans NowBen Shapiro, “the voice of the conservative millennial,” tweeted the following on the first day of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial, where he faces three charges for killing Floyd: “Barely anyone has heard of Mohammad Anwar, but everyone in America has heard of George Floyd. There’s a reason for that.”Well, the reason for that is because the case is one of the most well-known instances of the police brutality that has consistently and historically terrorized Black and brown communities. The death of George Floyd, one of many Black victims of police violence, inspired some of the largest protests in U.S. history in the summer of 2020, which were overwhelmingly peaceful, but nonetheless called “acts of domestic terror” by President Trump and described by Shapiro as “the essence of tyranny.”It’s odd that Shapiro now suddenly cares so much about the death of Anwar, a Pakistani Muslim immigrant, considering he was once the editor-at-large of Breitbart, a “platform for the alt-right” and a bastion of xenophobia. Maybe he’s had a change of heart, and if so, that’s great, but has he come around on, let alone apologized for, his own pronounced history of Islamophobia and his support for the Muslim Ban that negatively impacted so many Muslim immigrants and their families?What’s different about Muhammad Anwar?Thankfully, Tucker Carlson used his primetime Fox News show and column space to provide a fuller picture for the bait and switch. He’s also deeply concerned, though not so much about Anwar as about why nobody else supposedly cares about him and his tragic death. In a lengthy screed, Carlson decried how “no one on CNN actually cares about George Floyd now. What they care about is you and your role in the systematic racism that supposedly kills George Floyd… That's why they're replaying that video of George Floyd dying in the sidewalk, to remind you of your culpability in his death. That's why, even as they rub the country's face in the death of George Floyd, there are many other tragic deaths — some on video — they ignore completely.”Cue Muhammad Anwar. Carlson never answers why it's OK for a police officer to kneel on a Black man’s neck for over nine minutes, as he’s begging for life, and choke him to death.Carlson, who’s apparently pro life, spends no time in his column asking such relevant questions or expressing concern for Floyd’s death, but instead uses Anwar’s death as a springboard for his usual conservative talking points about urban crime in liberal cities, citing Baltimore, Chicago, and Minneapolis, which conveniently all have large Black populations. He finishes off his white nationalist fearmongering Bingo card by mentioning the out-of-wedlock birth rates of African American women in these communities and asking, “Why is no one interested in pursuing that?” Tucker doesn’t pursue it, provide any context, or call for greater investment in health care, economic opportunities or security that would uplift and help these children and their families who are victims of poverty, systemic racism and neglect.I’m reminded how all of these right-wing fear merchants doubled down and supported Trump when he referred to immigrants in caravans as “invaders.” Carlson, whose show is beloved by white nationalists for mainstreaming their talking points, once said immigrants of color make America “poorer and dirtier.” This entire right-wing ecosystem lined up to support the Muslim Ban and the useless border wall, which remains unbuilt. They were fine with Trump saying immigrants of color come from “shithole countries.” They nodded along when Trump said Muslims belong to a religion that “hates us.”While I’m asked to believe that these same individuals now care about Anwar and his family, we are also witnessing the world’s worst cosplay as bloated, middle-aged Republican senators are dressing up as rejects from Duck Dynasty on armored patrol boats to go “investigate” the conditions at the border. Senator Ted Cruz, who apparently loves getting away from his constituents in Texas as often as he can, said he wants to expose kids being held in “Biden cages,” but he along with the rest of the Republican F Troop applauded Trump and Stephen Miller’s zero tolerance policy that forcibly separated immigrant children from their families at the border and kept them in cages. Fox News host Laura Ingraham said the child detention centers were “essentially summer camps” when Trump was president.What changed? I wonder.Allow me to extend an olive branch. I don’t know people’s intentions or what’s in their hearts. Let’s suppose that all of these individuals truly care about Muhammad Anwar and immigrants and people of color like him who are the tragic victims of violence and cruelty. If that is indeed the case, then let me invite them to expand their circle of concern and exercise their generosity and show that they mean it when they say “all lives matter.” If they’re truly for saving and protecting all lives, then here’s a chance to prove it.They can join the majority of Americans who are appalled by police brutality against Black and brown communities and demand justice for George Floyd and victims of police violence. You can help end qualified immunity for police and allow for accountability and reform so communities around America feel safer. If they truly believe blue lives matter, they can aggressively pursue investigations and convictions around the Jan. 6 insurrection that killed officer Brian Sicknick. If they’re truly worried about violence in American cities, then they can join the majority of Americans who want gun reform now and help remove assault rifles from the streets and dangerous weapons from the hands of irresponsible and violent individuals.If they care about immigrants, then they can start by uplifting Dreamers and give them a pathway towards legal status. They can stop using “China virus” and “Kung Flu” to refer to the coronavirus and proactively work with Asian American communities and leaders to push back against the disturbing rise in anti-AAPI hate. They can call out Republican elected officials for supporting white supremacists and promoting rampant Islamophobia, especially against their own colleagues, congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.If they truly care about Muhammad Anwar, immigrants, and the communities they represent, they can step up and show it instead of using his killing to attack Black communities and launder white supremacy.If not, the least they can do is stop pretending that they actually care.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields

    Mature, stable companies with high dividend yields are great options for risk-averse investors, or investors looking for a regular stream of income. Altria Group (NYSE: MO), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) are three dividend-yielding stocks investors should consider for their portfolios. Altria is the maker of the popular Marlboro cigarette brand.

  • Deliveroo IPO slump burns 70,000 retail investors

    Deliveroo let the public invest through a platform called PrimaryBid before it listed shares on the London Stock Exchange.

  • Kremlin says it fears Ukraine could restart conflict in war-torn east

    The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was concerned by mounting tensions in war-torn eastern Ukraine and that it feared Kyiv's government forces could do something to restart a conflict with pro-Russian separatists. The comments came a day after Ukraine's commander-in-chief accused Russia of a military buildup near their shared border and said that the pro-Moscow separatists were systematically violating a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. Around 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict since it first erupted in 2014, Ukraine says.

  • More than a million migrants expected at U.S.-Mexico border this year - U.S. official

    A top U.S. border official said on Tuesday he expects more than a million migrants will arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border this year, a sign of a growing humanitarian challenge for President Joe Biden on the southwest border. If the figures reach 1 million, it could mirror a similar increase in border crossings in 2019 during Donald Trump's presidency, when nearly 978,000 migrants were taken into custody. More migrants typically cross between April and June, Raul Ortiz, deputy chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, told reporters.

  • Ranking the Oscar best picture nominees from the past 5 years

    How does the academy's class of 2020 films stack up with past years? Not too bad, actually. See what tops the list.

  • Bristol dirt race was absurd but ingenious. It’s the innovation NASCAR needs

    NASCAR hosted its first Cup race on a dirt track in more than 50 years on Monday. It was as entertaining as you would have hoped.

  • Blue Jackets beat Lightning 3-1, snap 4-game winless skid

    David Savard scored his first goal in two years and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 on Tuesday night. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 37 shots, helping the Blue Jackets snap a four-game winless streak. Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus.

  • Is Canada turning the corner with Covid?

    Canada's lagging vaccine programme might be speeding up, but it's facing the fast spread of strains.