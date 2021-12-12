U.S. COVID-19 cases continue to spike as Omicron is found in 27 states

The Daily Beast

NBCSaturday Night Live returned from a four-week hiatus this week with a holiday message from Kate McKinnon’s Dr. Anthony Fauci.“Do people still think I’m sexy or are we done with that?” Fauci began. “With COVID cases on the rise, people still have a lot of questions: ‘Is it safe to travel? Can I still use this as an excuse to get out of stuff? I would like to never work again.’”To answer those queries, Fauci presented a series of increasingly absurd scenarios that began with basic situations li