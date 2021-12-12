U.S. COVID-19 cases continue to spike as Omicron is found in 27 states
CBS News’ Mark Strassmann reports on the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.
CBS News’ Mark Strassmann reports on the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.
COVID deaths so far this month for Benton and Franklin counties total 15, compared with 17 for all of November.
Manuel "Manolo" Santana, who reached No. 1 in the tennis rankings and was the first man from Spain to win a Grand Slam singles title, has died.
BTS were the big winners of nine awards, Saturday at the Mnet Asia Music Awards (MAMA), the annual celebration of K-pop. Though the band were not present in person they scooped four grand prizes including “artist of the year,” “song of the year,” “album of the year” and “worldwide icon of the year.” Solo singer, […]
The Netflix reality star shared the news in an Instagram post on Friday, stating that "a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare."
Dustin Poirier made the grand gesture after the fight was called.
The video, reportedly filmed on Nov. 24, shows a three sets of light formations flying over the South China Sea. "That is some weird sh*t," the pilot says.
Ticket sales were so lackluster the upper tier of the arena was shut down, reports the Sun Sentinel.
NBCSaturday Night Live returned from a four-week hiatus this week with a holiday message from Kate McKinnon’s Dr. Anthony Fauci.“Do people still think I’m sexy or are we done with that?” Fauci began. “With COVID cases on the rise, people still have a lot of questions: ‘Is it safe to travel? Can I still use this as an excuse to get out of stuff? I would like to never work again.’”To answer those queries, Fauci presented a series of increasingly absurd scenarios that began with basic situations li
Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” had a lot of news to cover this week, but the hands-down best joke came from Michael Che about the homeless arsonist who set the Fox News Christmas tree on fire last week.“After the tree outside of Fox News headquarters was set on fire by a homeless man, Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt said, ‘This Scrooge is not going to get away with it,’” Che told viewers. “And nothing has ever explained Fox News better than a rich white lady calling a homeless man ‘S
The couple had long been divorced, but what he said was still significant.
The charge for the “19 Kids and Counting” alum could be classified as a “Class A or B misdemeanor” offense and could result in some jail time for Duggar if not mitigated to a fine, per the Arkansas statutes.
Perhaps this wouldn’t be an issue if Tyler Herro was playing in Size 12s. But whether it’s his Size 13 sneakers or spatial unawareness, these have proven challenging times for the third-year Miami Heat guard and even some of his teammates. As he prepared for Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena, Herro acknowledged that something has been off lately, namely his footing. ...
Actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty last week after he claimed he was the victim of a hate crime in 2019 and, of all things, a Subway sandwich was a key piece of evidence in the case against him, the former Chicago police Superintendent said, according to reports.
The team's concerns about the procedures before the final restart could flip the championship back to Lewis Hamilton.
Verstappen beat Hamilton on a hugely controversial final lap of the season - as Mercedes launch their appeal
This is a developing story…
A woman fell off a Carnival Cruise Line ship balcony and into the Pacific Ocean early Saturday morning, spurring an ongoing international search effort.
Bridgeport Police DepartmentThe remains of a Connecticut man were discovered buried five feet under a garage more than eight years after he vanished, and now the local landlord who led detectives to his body faces murder charges.Bridgeport police said on Thursday that “strong evidence” suggests the two men arrested in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Aryndel Castro had beaten and choked him to death on the night of Sept. 22, 2013. After murdering Castro, Shawn Gibson, 45, and Terrance B
A group of insurers is handing out cash after hoarding $5 billion in excess funds.
Roberts joined the high court’s three liberal justices in discussing the constitutionality of the Texas abortion law.