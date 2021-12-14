U.S. COVID-19 death toll approaches 800,000

Associated Press

If others saw the noose as Smollett's clumsy effort to portray his attackers as racist, Andre Hope saw much more. “As an African American person, I'm not putting that noose back on at all, " Andre Hope told WLS-TV. At trial, Smollett testified that after the attack in downtown Chicago in January 2019, he returned home and put the rope back around his neck so police who came to his apartment soon after could see it. In an interview with NewsNation Now after Smollett was found guilty last Thursday, Eddie Johnson — who was Chicago police superintendent in January 2019 when Smollett said he was attacked — said virtually the same thing.