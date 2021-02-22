U.S. COVID-19 deaths fall for third week as cases see steep drop

FILE PHOTO: People line up to get COVID-19 tests in Milwaukee

(Reuters) - Deaths from COVID-19 in the United States fell for a third straight week last week, as cases and hospitalizations both showed steep drops.

The positive trends come as the U.S. death toll from the pandemic hit 500,000, though health experts have warned about a possible resurgence in cases due to new and more contagious variants of the coronavirus.

Deaths linked to COVID-19 fell 37% in the week ended Feb. 21 to 13,636, according to a Reuters analysis of U.S. state and county reports. Excluding a backlog of deaths reported by Ohio in the prior week, deaths on an adjusted basis fell 17%.

The country reported more than 491,000 new cases last week, but that was down 23% from the previous seven days. New cases have fallen for six straight weeks and are down 72% from their peak in early January. Compared to the previous week, new cases rose in only seven out of 50 states.

(Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser to see a state-by-state graphic.)

However, with the country logging 70,000 new cases on average per day, residents may be wearing masks into 2022, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CNN last week.

"That's still very high level of virus in the community," he said.

The average number of COVID-19 patients in U.S. hospitals fell 17% to 61,400 last week, the lowest since mid-November, according to a Reuters analysis of data from the volunteer-run COVID Tracking Project.

Nationally, 5.3% of COVID-19 tests came back positive for the virus, the lowest level since the week ended Oct. 18, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. The positive test rate remained above 20% in four states: South Dakota, Kansas, Alabama and Idaho.

(Graphic by Chris Canipe, writing by Lisa Shumaker, editing by Tiffany Wu)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Hits Half A Million COVID-19 Deaths As Vaccine Rollout Ramps Up

    One out of 650 Americans has died from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • French COVID intensive care patients at highest in two-and-a-half months

    The number of people being treated in intensive care units in France for COVID-19 reaching 3,407 on Monday, exceeding 3,400 for the first time since Dec. 3, while the average increase in new cases reached a 17-day peak. The figures were published after the Alpes-Maritimes region, around Nice in the South of France announced a partial lockdown over the next two weekends in the coastal area between Menton and Theoule to fight a surge in infections. Unlike some of its neighbours, France has resisted a new lockdown to control more contagious variants, hoping a curfew in place since Dec. 15 can contain the pandemic.

  • U.S. coronavirus deaths top 500,000

    The United States reported its COVID-19 death toll crossed the staggering half-million mark on Monday, nearly a year after the novel coronavirus pandemic upended the nation. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, on Sunday told CNN, "it's nothing like we've ever been through in the last 102 years since the 1918 influenza pandemic... It really is a terrible situation that we've been through. And that we're still going through."Case rates in the U.S. have declined markedly to their lowest levels since the Thanksgiving holidays. But Fauci told CNN, "We want to get that baseline really, really, really low before we start thinking that we're out of the woods." He said Americans may still need to wear masks in 2022. At the same time, prevention measures are being relaxed again, new variants of the virus are emerging, and just 15 percent of the U.S. has so far received a vaccination.The Centers for Disease Control on Sunday reported a little over sixty million Americans have gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 19 million have received a second dose.President Joe Biden last week said he was confident the U.S. would have hundreds of millions of doses by summer."We will have ordered, much of which will have been distributed, over six hundred million doses by the end of July, July twenty ninth is the expected date. But I believe we'll be approaching normalcy by the end of this year, and God willing, this Christmas will be different than last."More than 28 million COVID cases have rocked the United States. The virus took a full year off the average nation's life expectancy, the biggest decline since World War Two.

  • San Francisco backpedals on controversial plan to rename schools

    San Francisco's education chief has halted plans to rename 44 of the city's public schools, a move that infuriated parents barred by COVID-19 restrictions from sending their children back to class and criticized by others as hasty and historically inaccuate. A study of school names will resume after students are back in class but will be done more deliberately, with guidance from historians, said Gabriela Lopez, president of the San Francisco Board of Education. "I acknowledge and take responsibility that mistakes were made in the renaming process,” Lopez, 30, wrote on Twitter.

  • Imagine One of These Cities Wiped Out—That’s How Many Americans COVID Killed

    Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastMore than half a million people in the United States have now died from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. While that figure is widely understood to be an undercount, the grisly benchmark is over twice that of any other nation on earth.From failing to test early and effectively for cases to mediocre and halting lockdowns, virtually everything about the U.S. COVID-19 response has been lackluster—or worse. The rollout of vaccines and the easing of post-holiday surges are showing some early signs of reducing deaths. But the fact is that at least a quarter-million Americans have died of this disease since mid-November alone.In an effort to convey the lethality of the novel coronavirus in the United States, we looked to major American cities to see how their populations compared to the national loss of life. Below, 11 major U.S. cities that as of the most recent Census estimate counted fewer than 500,000 people as inhabitants—and where the national equivalent of their entire population has now been claimed by an unprecedented scourge. Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast There are just 37 American cities with populations higher than 500,000. While some of their populations are far from being surpassed, like New York at over 8 million residents, others like Atlanta—with an estimated population of 506,811 people—are just days away. As the national death toll continues to rise, The Daily Beast will update this story with graphics reflecting the cities whose populations this pandemic has effectively claimed nationwide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Sir Keir Starmer backs cautious lifting of lockdown as he urges Boris Johnson to ignore Tory lockdown sceptics

    Sir Keir Starmer has urged Boris Johnson not to bow to pressure from his own MPs calling for a faster lifting of restrictions, as he sought to exploit divisions on the Conservative benches. Offering his support for the Government's “cautious” approach, the Labour leader told Mr Johnson he would have the votes he needed to pass new regulations needed to enact the roadmap if he continued to follow the advice of his scientific advisers. However, attempting to drive a wedge between the Government and lockdown sceptic backbenchers, Sir Keir pointed out that more than 60 Tory MPs had called for the end of all restrictions by the end of April. The Covid Recovery Group (CRG), led by former government chief whip Mark Harper and ex-Brexit minister Steve Baker, have called for hospitality venues to be reopened in time for Easter. In a letter sent to Mr Johnson earlier this month, they also argued that by the end of April – when all over-50s have been offered the vaccine - there would be “no justification” for any legislative restrictions to remain. Calling on Mr Johnson to ensure this was the “last lockdown”, Sir Keir said: "In the past we've emerged without sufficient caution, without a clear plan and without listening to the science. We can't afford to make those mistakes again. "I know the Prime Minister will come under pressure from those on his own benches to go faster and to throw caution to the wind. "I'm sure there are going to be similar calls this afternoon. I hope the Prime Minister takes the opportunity to face this down because if this road map is to work he needs to listen to the chief scientific officer and the chief medical officer, not [Mr Baker or Mr Harper]. "If the Prime Minister does, he will have our support and will secure a majority in the House. If he does not, we will waste all the sacrifices of the last 12 months." While also backing the full reopening of schools on March 8, in defiance of the country’s teaching unions, Sir Keir asked Mr Johnson to confirm that the plan had been endorsed by the chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser. Responding, Mr Johnson said: “I can certainly say that that plan for March 8 is supported by the chief medical officer and chief scientific adviser, and it would be a good thing if he could perhaps persuade some of his friends in the unions to say so as well and finally to say that schools are safe.” However, in a sign of the divisions on Sir Keir’s own backbenchers, John McDonnell, the former shadow chancellor, claimed that “rejecting the advice of the teachers is the definition of recklessness.” His comments were echoed by Zarah Sultana, a fellow member of the Socialist Campaign Group of far-Left MPs, who claimed that “the “big bang" reopening of all schools on 8 March is totally reckless.” A senior teaching union source said: “It has left Keir Starmer with some questions to answer. Scotland and Wales are taking a much more cautious approach. “Keir Starmer clumsily allied himself with Boris Johnson yesterday without any of the nuance which he should have been able to bring to the debate. “To be on the side of parents that schools need to be open, but on the side of the science that schools need to open safely and sustainably.” Meanwhile, Sir Keir also ratcheted up pressure on Mr Johnson to announce new economic support for businesses which face continued restrictions for several months. Calling for business rates and VAT holidays for hospitality and leisure businesses to be extended, he added: “Businesses are crying out for certainty – the Prime Minister should give them it today. “The Prime Minister should also announce proper support for the three million self-employed who have been ignored for the last year.” The Government has repeatedly stated that decisions on coronavirus support for businesses and workers will be announced by Rishi Sunak in the Budget, which will take place on Wednesday next week.

  • 'This has to be the moment' to invest in coronavirus vaccines and treatments against future pandemics, experts warn

    A growing chorus of researchers say now is the time to invest in coronavirus vaccine development and treatments to stop the next pandemic.

  • COVID-19 variant found in UK spreads 'like wildfire.' British experts fear what will happen if US won't lock down

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce his plan Monday to loosen Britain's lockdown. The CDC says that by late March, B.1.1.7, the more transmissible coronavirus variant first identified in Britain, could dominate the USA.

  • A 29-year-old woman who survived cancer as a child was just selected to fly to space aboard SpaceX's rocket

    Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St. Jude's Research Hospital, is joining the all-civilian crew launching into space aboard a SpaceX craft.

  • Pfizer Expands Production For COVID-19 Doses After Meeting With President: Bloomberg

    The U.S. President Joe Biden met with Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla on Friday to discuss its COVID-19 vaccine stockpile estimated to be ready by Summer 2021, Bloomberg reports. The meeting took place at Pfizer’s manufacturing facility in Michigan. Bourla announced during the visit that he expects more than doubling the approximately 5 million vaccine doses per week it currently sends out in the coming weeks. The company said it would employ additional capacity at its Kalamazoo site to produce the vaccine’s formulation and a component of the vaccine, known as lipids. It will also increase lipid production capabilities at its plant in Groton, Connecticut, and add on fill-finish capacity at its site in McPherson, Kansas. Pfizer has also recruited two new contract manufacturers and is increasing the supply of raw materials from existing suppliers. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) will be able to deliver 120 million doses in the U.S. within the first quarter, Bourla told Bloomberg at the time. As of February 17, the companies had supplied the U.S. with 40 million doses. Globally, Pfizer and BioNTech aim to produce a total of 2 billion doses before year-end. Last week, Pfizer and BioNtech submitted COVID-19 vaccine stability data, suggesting that the shot can be stored in lower temperatures for two weeks. Price Action: PFE is down 0.3% at $34.35, while BNTX is up 0.7% at $116.5 in premarket trading on last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPfizer Says South African Variant Could Significantly Reduce Vaccine Protection: ReutersShortage Of Giant Sterile Liners Threatens Global Vaccines Rollout: FT© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Woman’s new license mistakenly features her in a face mask: 'Of course it would happen to me'

    A California woman got a surprise when her new driver's license arrived in the mail with a photo of her in a mask. "No way this is going to pass as valid identification," says Lesley Pilgrim.

  • Samsung's 2021 Frame TV lineup starts at $1,000

    The entry-level 43-inch model is the only one that can rotate between portrait and landscape orientations.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • Libyan interior minister survives attack on motorcade

    The interior minister of Libya’s U.N.-backed government survived an ambush by gunmen on his motorcade on Sunday, a brazen attack highlighting the towering challenges that remain for the newly appointed government that is trying to unite the country before elections late this year. Armed men opened fire at Fathi Bashagha’s motorcade on a highway in Tripoli, wounding at least one of his guards, said Amin al-Hashmi, a spokesman for the Tripoli-based Health Ministry. The Interior Ministry said in a statement that Bashagha was was returning to his residence in the Janzour neighborhood when armed men in an armored vehicle opened fire on his convoy.

  • Senior Republican leader Steve Scalise refuses to admit the 2020 election wasn't 'stolen' from Trump

    Scalise conceded to ABC News that Biden is the "legitimate" president, but claimed that some states violated the law in their election administration.

  • Why Biden is standing firm on budget pick Neera Tanden despite pushback from left and right

    Neera Tanden, tapped to lead the powerful Office of Management and Budget, has faced a thorny confirmation process due to past tweets and statements.

  • Biden news - live: Trump blames Cuomo for ‘witch hunt’ after Scotus tax ruling as US hits 500,000 Covid deaths

    Follow for all the latest news from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • 14-year-old accused of killing sister while parents were asleep, Pennsylvania cops say

    Police say the girl called 911 and said she’d killed her older sister.

  • Kim Kardashian's brand sent free shapewear to a TikToker whose SKIMS review went viral, but the customer still isn't impressed

    After Adriana Barich made a TikTok reviewing SKIMS briefs, the brand messaged her on Instagram and offered to send her more products in a bigger size.

  • Justice Department ‘became an arm of the White House’: Bill Barr slammed during Merrick Garland confirmation hearing

    As attorney general, Mr Barr was one of the most loyal members of Mr Trump’s administration until his last month in office