U.S. COVID-19 rule for all international travelers takes effect Monday
CBS News national correspondent Mark Strassman reports on the spread of coronavirus in the U.S. and the new rule that all international travelers entering the country will need to test negative for COVID-19 within 24 hours of departure. Dr. Esther Choo, professor of emergency medicine at Oregon Health and Science University, talks with CBSN's Lana Zak about these and more coronavirus topics.