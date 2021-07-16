U.S. COVID-19 vaccine doses going to Ukraine, Bangladesh

FILE PHOTO: Vial and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Moderna logo
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States sent 2 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine via the COVAX international vaccine-sharing program on Friday, a White House official said, and plans to send 3.5 million Moderna doses to Bangladesh over the weekend.

The doses for Bangladesh will arrive on Monday, the official said.

The doses are part of President Joe Biden's promise to share doses of U.S. vaccine with other countries around the world, via COVAX or directly.

"Scientific teams and legal and regulatory authorities from both countries have worked together to ensure the prompt delivery of safe and effective vaccine lots," the official said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Will Dunham)

