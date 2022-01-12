U.S. criticizes China for canceling some flights over COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: Passengers arrive at Chicago's O'Hare airport
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday criticized China's decision to cancel a growing number of U.S. departing flights because of passengers who later tested positive for COVID-19 and warned it could take action in response.

"China’s actions are inconsistent with its obligations under the U.S.-China Air Transport Agreement. We are engaging with the (Chinese government) on this and we retain the right to take regulatory measures as appropriate," a U.S. Transportation Department spokesperson said.

China on Wednesday ordered the suspension of six more U.S. flights in coming weeks after a surge in passengers testing positive for COVID-19, rising to 70 cancellations mandated this year in a schedule that had already been drastically cut back.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ARK's Wood turns focus to deflation, 'stay connected' stocks

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest doubled down on her bet that deflation, rather than inflation, will be the largest factor in the U.S. economy in the year ahead in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing U.S. equity fund tracked by Morningstar in 2020 before plummeting to among the worst performers of 2021, pushed back against the idea that companies in her portfolio such as Zoom Video Communications Inc and Teladoc Health Inc were simply beneficiaries of the economic lockdowns at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Florida football hosting 5-star Texas A&M commit ahead of NSD

    Florida needs to make a big impression on No. 1 linebacker Harold Perkins this weekend while he's in the Swamp.

  • Mercedes-Benz to assemble flagship electric sedan in India

    Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz plans to start assembling the electric version of its flagship S-Class sedan, the EQS, in India, the head of the company's local unit said, part of a broader strategy to electrify its portfolio in the country. Mercedes will be the first global luxury carmaker to assemble electric vehicles (EVs) in India and it expects to start selling the EQS there in the fourth quarter of this year, Martin Schwenk said on Wednesday. It will set the standard for EVs in India.

  • Trump’s new Manhattan bar: serving rip-off drinks and a side of narcissism

    45 Wine and Whiskey, the ex-president’s latest venture in his eponymous New York tower, is quite an experience – if you can find anyone to let you in Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan. There are 39 photos of the former US president in the 45 Wine and Whiskey bar. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images If you are a man who has failed in an attempt to launch a vodka brand, done the same with a line of steaks, and bankrupted several casinos and hotels, leaning further into the hospitality business m

  • Desperate Kim Jong Un Pleads With Citizens to Make More Poop

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastSEOUL—North Korea is placing as much emphasis on producing manure as it is on firing missiles, and it doesn’t matter whether it comes from people or animals.While test-firing two missiles in less than a week, North Korea has been waging “the battle for manure,” which is far more vital for average North Koreans than the splash of another test-shot into the sea off the east coast.The quest has reached crisis level over the past two years as fertili

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests Second Amendment As Defense Against Democrats

    "I hate to use this language," the Georgia Republican said, equating Democrats with a "tyrannical government."

  • Mo Brooks Is the Jan. 6 Congressman Who Can’t Keep His Mouth Shut

    Tom Williams/GettySomeone may need to tell Rep. Mo Brooks to stop talking.The Republican congressman from Alabama keeps defending himself in court against accusations that he helped incite the Jan. 6, 2021 riot—and it’s not helping the former prosecutor in the slightest.The particular defense Brooks has chosen seems aimed at having Justice Department lawyers mount a legal defense for him. He is arguing that his incendiary speech on Jan. 6 was part of his official duties as a congressman, a crusa

  • Capitol attack panel closes in on Trump inner circle with three new subpoenas

    Subpoenas suggest committee examining whether Trump’s rally speech suggests White House had prior knowledge of attack plans The committee chair, Bennie Thompson, said: ‘The select committee is seeking information from individuals who were involved with the rally.’ Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA The House select committee investigating the Capitol attack closed in on Donald Trump’s inner circle on Tuesday, issuing subpoenas to three new White House officials involved in planning the former president’

  • Eric Trump says the Trump Organization has 'assembled the best legal, ethical minds' to thwart the NY attorney general's '3rd-rate' investigation

    "This is what you'd expect from Russia," Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity. "This is what you'd expect from Venezuela. This is third-rate stuff."

  • Furious Fauci Tears Into Rand Paul for Inciting Threats on His Life

    Greg Nash/Pool via GettyDr. Anthony Fauci slammed Sen. Rand Paul on Tuesday for encouraging threats on his life by mounting vociferous public attacks “with not a shred of evidence,” telling the Kentucky Republican that he was “incorrect in almost everything you say.”Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was testifying at a hearing held by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, when Paul, an ophthalmologist by training, used his al

  • Dr. Fauci calls Kansas Senator Roger Marshall a ‘moron’ after tense exchange

    Fauci, a senior adviser to President Biden on the pandemic, has long been a target of conservatives.

  • Nebraska announces $500M plan to claim water from Colorado

    Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a $500 million plan Monday to divert water out of Colorado under a 99-year-old compact between the states that allows Nebraska to seize access to Colorado land along the South Platte River and build canals. Ricketts said Nebraska would invoke its rights under the South Platte River Compact amid concerns that Colorado's plans for the river could reduce water flows into his state by as much as 90%, taking a potentially huge toll on Nebraska's agricultural and power industries and likely affecting water supplies in the state's two largest cities, Omaha and Lincoln.

  • TEXAS HISTORY MINUTE: Gen. John George Walker, his role in the Civil War

    The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.

  • China steps up construction along disputed Bhutan border, satellite images show

    China has accelerated settlement-building along its disputed border with Bhutan, with more than 200 structures, including two-storey buildings, under construction in six locations, according to satellite image analysis conducted for Reuters. The images and analysis supplied to Reuters by U.S. data analytics firm HawkEye 360, which uses satellites to gather intelligence on ground-level activities, and vetted by two other experts, provide a detailed look into China's recent construction along its frontier with Bhutan. Construction-related activity in some of the locations along Bhutan's western border has been under way since early 2020, with China initially building tracks and clearing out areas, based on material provided by satellite imagery firms Capella Space and Planet Labs, said Chris Biggers, the mission applications director at HawkEye 360.

  • Black Twitter comes for Eric Trump after he attacks Letitia James for Trump probe

    Eric Trump, the son of twice-impeached former president Donald Trump, took to Twitter to voice his complaints about the investigation […] The post Black Twitter comes for Eric Trump after he attacks Letitia James for Trump probe appeared first on TheGrio.

  • New Jersey declares state of emergency over omicron variant

    New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) declared a state of emergency on Tuesday due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has caused cases to spike around the country.The governor said the state of emergency will allow local hospitals to access state resources easier as facilities have begun to be overwhelmed.Murphy said New Jersey was recording 35,000 new coronavirus cases a day with more than 10,000 current hospitalizations. "COVID-19...

  • Letters to the editor for Wednesday, January 12, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Hezbollah hosts conference in Beirut for Saudi opposition

    Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah group hosted a conference for Saudi opposition figures in its stronghold south of Beirut on Wednesday in a defiant gesture certain to anger the oil-rich kingdom. The gathering came as the Lebanese government is trying to mend relations with Saudi Arabia that hit a new low in October when the kingdom recalled its ambassador from Beirut and banned all Lebanese imports. Top Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine said Saudi Arabia should stop its policy of “bullying” others as well as its interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

  • Hannity Insists the Important Texts From Jan. 6 Be Made Public: Pelosi’s

    Fox NewsForget about his own revealing texts prior to and on Jan. 6, 2021—Sean Hannity thinks the public needs to see House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s.That was what the Fox News host requested of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday, should he become speaker of the House after the 2022 midterms.“Will you pledge to have a real Jan. 6 committee?” Hannity asked. “Will you pledge, that if you become speaker, that you will subpoena Nancy Pelosi, Muriel Bowser… the sergeant-at-arms, and the D.C

  • Trump says he doesn't understand why people who have had COVID-19 would get vaccinated unless they're old or immunocompromised

    While studies have indicated that past infection can offer long-term protection against the coronavirus, people can still get COVID-19 more than once.