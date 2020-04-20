U.S. crude futures up over $20, but still trade in negative territory

The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil jumped over $20 per barrel on Tuesday but still traded below $0 after plunging into negative territory for the first time in history, dragged down by a supply glut and sagging demand for crude due to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May delivery was up $21.96 to -$15.67 a barrel by 2214 GMT.

The May contract expires on Tuesday, while the June contract, which is more actively traded, was up 51 cents, or 2.5%, to $20.94 a barrel.





(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Chris Reese)