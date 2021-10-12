U.S. crude oil closes above $80 per barrel for the first time since 2014

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. crude oil just closed above $80 per barrel for the first time since 2014.

Why it matters: The meteoric rise of oil, natural gas and coal has sent energy costs up around the world.

The average gallon of gasoline at the pump costs $3.19, compared to $2.16 a year ago.

State of play: In a bid to keep prices down, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has considered releasing more oil from the country’s strategic petroleum reserve, Reuters reported.

The Biden administration also in August called for OPEC to increase production.

What we're watching: Whether U.S. shale producers start upping their output faster.

So far, the number of active oil and natural gas rigs in the U.S. is nowhere near pre-pandemic levels, as we wrote about Monday.

