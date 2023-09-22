U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel reassigned
Staff from U.S. Customs and Border Protection are being reassigned from the ports of entry to immigration processing.
Staff from U.S. Customs and Border Protection are being reassigned from the ports of entry to immigration processing.
Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro go on sale Friday, packing more power and performance.
When an artist is accused or convicted of the serious crimes of rape or sexual assault, can we still enjoy their art?
The star also includes the Vital Perfection line's eye mask in her regular beauty routine.
Co-writer and director Roger Ross Williams talks inspiring new biopic.
Save on everything from cozy candles to Fire TVs just in time for football season.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
Aaron Rodgers is out of a cast after his Achilles surgery but said he still can’t walk on his own.
iPhone 15 software ships with a bug that could get you stuck in the setup process. Follow our instructions to get your new handset up and running.
What do Olivia Rodrigo, Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus all have in common? Disney knees. The post What are ‘Disney knees’? Gen Z creators are buzzing about this phenomenon: ‘Why is this so accurate’ appeared first on In The Know.
Score huge savings on clothes storage bags, Crocs clogs, a lightweight stick vac and more.
They take under 10 minutes to install — tech newbies, rejoice This is the lowest price ever on the 3-pack.
The era of e-commerce has brought choice, convenience, and cardboard boxes. “Everything goes in packaging these days,” said Chantal Emmanuel, co-founder and CTO of LimeLoop, which is a participant in the TechCrunch 2023 Battlefield 200 startup competition. Emmanuel and Ashley Etling, LimeLoop’s other co-founder and the company’s CEO, had worked together previously at an industrial design firm that shipped samples in reusable packaging.
'I would purchase these over AirPods': Grab a pair while they're still in stock.
The 49ers are off to a 3-0 start this season, the seventh under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.
Not sure where to go with your first-round fantasy hockey draft pick? We've got you covered.
The Dupray Bloom Air Purifier is probably the most practical piece of home decor to drop money on.
Cleaning your kitchen just got so much easier, since they'll keep spills and splatters from getting into those countertop crevices.
The FTC is reportedly set to file an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon as soon as next week. The long-expected complaint could focus on Prime and Amazon's rules for third-party sellers.
Dan Titus examines the power forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
Dan Titus examines the loaded point guard position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.