U.S. data brings some encouraging signs for inflation-weary Fed

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington
2
Lindsay Dunsmuir
·3 min read

By Lindsay Dunsmuir

(Reuters) - Some hints that U.S. price pressures are beginning to ease even as overall inflation remains high could encourage Federal Reserve policymakers to opt for smaller interest rate increases after they deliver a fourth straight supersized hike next week.

While the Commerce Department reported on Friday that underlying inflation pressures remained stubbornly high last month, the Labor Department's Employment Cost Index showed a considerable slowdown in private-sector wage growth in the third quarter - it rose 1.2% compared to 1.6% in the second quarter - suggesting the likelihood of a scenario of ever-rising wages pushing prices higher may be receding.

Fed policymakers are keenly attentive to the ECI as one of the better measures of labor market slack and a predictor of core inflation.

"Although another 75bp (basis point) rate hike lies in store next week, we suspect that slowdown (in wage growth) will help convince the Fed to slow the pace of tightening in December," said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

Graphic: Employment cost index - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/egvbynlndpq/eci.png

With the U.S. central bank almost certain to lift its benchmark overnight interest rate by 75 basis points to the 3.75%-4.00% range at its Nov. 1-2 policy meeting, investors are now focused on what's coming in December and early 2023.

Projections released last month showed policymakers' median forecast for the federal funds rate by the end of 2023 at 4.6%. Fed officials have said they expect to hit that level by early next year and several then want to pause, arguing that the economy will need time to absorb the fastest pace of tightening in 40 years and that an easing in inflation is likely to lag the rate hikes.

Several policymakers in the last month have also appeared to be leaning toward a smaller rate hike at the Dec. 13-14 meeting.

Futures contracts tied to the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate were little changed after the release of Friday's data, still pricing in a half-percentage-point hike next month and another 50 basis points over the first two meetings of next year.

INFLATION STILL HIGH

Whether the Fed will be able to stick to its preferred path of a pause around 4.6% remains to be seen.

Certainly, the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data did little to bolster central bank hopes that price pressures have decisively turned a corner.

The PCE price index, which is the Fed's preferred measure as it tracks progress in reducing inflation to its 2% target, increased 0.3% on a month-to-month basis and 6.2% on a year-to-year basis in September, matching the advances in August.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index was up 0.5% in September, matching the gain in the prior month, and 5.1% in the 12 months through September, compared to a 4.9% year-on-year rise in August.

That was enough for one analyst to argue the market is undershooting the amount of Fed tightening that remains.

"Inflation is still running way too hot, the month-on-month numbers are holding steady ... the numbers also show that the Fed is going to have to continue to raise rates and tighten probably longer than the market is pricing in currently," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors.

Graphic: Personal consumption - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/zdvxdyaoxvx/pce.png

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Additional reporting by Ann Saphir and Stephen Culp; Editing by Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • Rise in U.S. consumer spending beats expectations; wage inflation slows

    U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in September while underlying inflation pressures continued to bubble, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to hike interest rates by another three-quarters of a percentage point next week. But there was some encouraging news in the fight against stubbornly high inflation, with other data from the Labor Department on Friday showing private industry wage growth slowed considerably in the third quarter. "There can be no chance that inflation pressures will subside in the near term from slowing demand."

  • 2022 World Series: What to know about sports betting, ticket prices

    Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer breaks down what to know about 2022 World Series sports betting, ticket prices, and his predictions for the Phillies.

  • U.S. labor costs solid in Q3; private wage growth slowing

    U.S. labor costs increased solidly in the third quarter, but private sector wage growth slowed considerably, suggesting inflation had either peaked or was close doing so. The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, rose 1.2% last quarter after increasing 1.3% in the April-June period, the Labor Department said on Friday. Labor costs increased 5.0% on a year-on-year basis after advancing 5.1% in the second quarter.

  • US Long-Term Inflation Expectations Pick Up, Sentiment Improves

    (Bloomberg) -- US long-term inflation expectations picked up in October in a potentially concerning sign for the Federal Reserve as it tries to keep price views steady.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainFed Seen Aggressively Hiking to 5%, Triggering Global

  • Oil companies reach record profits amid Russia's war on Ukraine

    Oil companies reach record profits amid Russia's war on Ukraine

  • IT head of India's ruling party says he will sue news portal the Wire

    The IT head of India's ruling party said on Thursday he will sue the Wire for damaging his reputation, weeks after the local media portal stated in a story it later retracted that Instagram took down, without review, any posts that he had flagged. "Not only will I be setting the criminal process in motion but I will also sue them in a civil court seeking damages as they forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish my reputation," the Bharatiya Janata Party's Amit Malviya tweeted. Instagram parent Meta Platforms Inc did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Inflation gauge closely watched by the Fed surges again in September

    Inflationary pressures in the economy remain strong, a worrisome sign for the Federal Reserve as it tries to crush runaway prices without triggering a recession.

  • American Airlines offers 19% pay hike to pilots in draft agreement

    American Airlines has offered a 19% pay increase to its pilots over two years in a new contract, according to a draft agreement. American pilots will get a 12% raise on the date the contract is signed, with another 5% hike after a year and another 2% after two years. The latest proposal compares with the company's June offer to hike base pay by about 17% through 2024, which was estimated would cost American more than $2 billion.

  • 9 U.S. Small Towns With the Cutest Main Streets

    Is there anything more appealing than a small town with a cute main street? They almost beg you to walk a little slower, smile at everyone you pass, and spend the day wandering in and out of local shops and businesses. It almost feels like stepping back in time or into a Hallmark movie. Luckily, such places still exist, even in our modern era. Whether you're looking for a weekend getaway or a quick day trip, small towns offer a chance to escape the noise of the city and truly relax. To help you

  • Steelers QB Pickett wants to go deep, but at the right time

    PITTSBURGH (AP) Kenny Pickett wants to throw the ball deep in an effort to get the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense going. Pickett said Wednesday there are different ways to create the sort of ''splash'' plays the Steelers (2-5) need to take some of the pressure off their defense rather than just chucking it as far as he can. ''You get guys the ball on the run and let our athletes be athletes and get them in space,'' Pickett said.

  • iPhone 15 to ‘lose physical side buttons as Apple moves towards portless phones’

    Apple is preparing to swap the real buttons on the side of the iPhone 15 for solid state areas that just feel like buttons, according to a major new report. The buttons would work similar to the home button on the iPhone 7 and 8. The technology could be limited to the higher-end devices, presumably the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro.

  • Euphoria For Oil Companies As Earnings Exceed Expectations

    In what has been a very impressive earnings season for oil companies, the focus is clearly on rewarding shareholders with dividend hikes and share buybacks

  • Analysts slash their ratings on Meta as costs balloon: ‘The bad news is you suck, [and] the good news is you can only get better’

    Analysts were downgrading their ratings and price targets on Meta Platforms after the tech giant reported burning its cash on the metaverse and weak digital ad sales.

  • Meta Stock Is Plunging. Wall Street Rolled Out Downgrades After Earnings.

    Meta's third-quarter earnings missed, and the parent of Facebook said its 2023 expenses could top $100 billion, higher than expected.

  • China begins using world's 1st inhalable COVID-19 vaccine

    China begins using world's 1st inhalable COVID-19 vaccine

  • Oil Rises Most in a Week as Petroleum Exports Soar to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied after the US exported a record amount of crude and fuel last week, offering some upside clarity to a demand outlook recently dominated by economic concerns.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineWest Texas Intermediate futures rose more than 3%, th

  • Dogecoin leads the charge as memecoins soar after Musk's Twitter takeover

    Dogecoin out-performed all other blue-chip cryptocurrencies after Elon Musk took hold of the reins of Twitter.

  • Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Tees Up 3 Reasons Crypto Beats Gold

    Buterin addressed the argument that gold could represent a better or similar decentralized store of value than crypto.

  • Bond Investors Lose $106 Billion in Dismal Year for Credit

    (Bloomberg) -- It was supposed to be the silver lining to a year of brutal losses. As bond-fund managers watched the market value of their portfolio decline rate hike after rate hike, one thing was certain: companies would soon have to return to the market offering juicier yields.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesMark Zuckerb

  • AbbVie Stock Slips as Sales Miss Expectations And Bigger Challenges Await.

    The company reported $14.81 billion in net revenue, lower than the $14.96 billion analysts had expected. Sales for immunology portfolio also missed estimate.