U.S. debt collectors must tell delinquent renters about eviction protections

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Katanga Johnson
·2 min read

By Katanga Johnson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Debt collectors pursuing Americans for overdue rent must tell them in writing about their rights under a nationwide eviction ban, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said on Monday.

The new interim final rule takes effect on May 3 and seeks to make sure tenants know about protections against eviction under a nationwide moratorium issued https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-cdc-extends-eviction-ban-through-june-30-document-2021-03-29 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That measure, introduced to limit the spread of COVID-19, has been extended to June 30.

"Tens of thousands of tenants and families are being evicted every week, many of whom would have had the right to stay in their home," CFPB Acting Director Dave Uejio told reporters. "The scale of that is hard to wrap your head around."

To forestall eviction, renters must file declarations saying they would become homeless or be forced into a "shared living setting." And they must attest they have done all they can to get government assistance for rent or housing.

The agency wants to make sure that tenants know about the ban "so no one will lose their home without an opportunity to save it," said Uejio. He said about 9 million households are behind on their rent.

CFPB is scrutinizing https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-cfpb-mortgages/exclusive-fearing-foreclosure-crisis-u-s-watchdog-cracks-down-on-mortgage-servicers-idUSKBN2C617M mortgage servicers’ compliance with pandemic relief programs amid concerns struggling homeowners are not getting the help they need to avoid foreclosures, or are being discriminated against, Reuters reported on Monday.

In a normal year, about 900,000 American households are evicted.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Dire need of beds, oxygen': India's capital under siege from COVID-19

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's capital New Delhi recorded 25,500 coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, with about one in three people tested returning a positive result, its chief minister said, urging the federal government to provide more hospital beds to tackle the crisis. Less than 100 critical care beds were available in the city of more than 20 million people, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, as social media was flooded with people complaining about lack of beds, oxygen cylinders and drugs. In a separate statement, the city government said it had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal administration about "the dire need of beds and oxygen" and beds were now being set up in schools.

  • Physical inactivity tied to higher COVID-19 risk; new trial attempts to reinfect virus survivors

    (Reuters) -The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Patients with COVID-19 who have been consistently physically inactive have a significantly higher risk of severe outcomes than patients who were getting at least some exercise or regularly met physical activity guidelines prior to the illness, researchers found. Among the 48,440 patients in their study, 14.4% were consistently inactive in the two years before their COVID-19 diagnosis, 79.1% had some activity, and 6.4% consistently met recommended physical activity guidelines of at least 150 minutes per week.

  • ‘I’m not going to be bulled’: Maxine Waters hits back at GOP criticism after she urged protesters to get ‘more confrontational’ in Minneapolis

    Congresswoman’s comments come as jury set to consider verdict in Derek Chauvin murder trial

  • China accuses U.S. and Japan of "reckless harm"

    China topped the agenda in the joint statement made by Biden and Suga on Friday (April 16). The two leaders made specific mention of maintaining a "peaceful" Taiwan Strait, and that they were "committed to working together to take on challenges from China".Suga's visit to Washington - Biden's first in-person meeting with a foreign leader as president - came just days after China sent 25 aircraft, including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers, near Taiwan, which Beijing considers a wayward province.

  • Dogecoin As Payment Option Gains Momentum As 'Meme Currency' Shoots For The Moon

    Dogecoin (CYRPTO: DOGE), often branded as a meme coin, saw a meteoric rise last week, hitting a high of 43.77 cents Friday before giving back some of the gains over the weekend. Its rising popularity, thanks in part to the unstinted support of Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk, is pushing the cryptocurrency into the mainstream. Doge Barking at the Moon pic.twitter.com/QFB81D7zOL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2021 Doge's Heady Gains: At its all-high Friday, the cryptocurrency had tacked on a gain of over 9,200% for the year-to-date period. Doge ended 2020 at 0.47 cents and briefly broke above 1 cent in early 2021. After trading below the 1-cent level for much of January, Doge went on to hit a high of 8.49 cents on Feb. 9, as Musk sent it to the moon with his supportive tweets. Subsequently, Doge began a consolidation move and was largely confined in the range of 5-7 cents. The listing of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) last week kickstarted the new momentum and Doge quickly latched onto the optimism and saw a meteoric rise. Here are some of the companies that have begun accepting Doge as a payment option. easyDN: On Friday, easyDN, a Canadian web hosting provider, said it has begun accepting Doge and has already been accepting Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC). In a blog post, the company took a dig at Musk, claiming it beat him to the punch. BOTS: OTC-listed BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), a robotics company, said Friday it had become one of the first publicly-traded companies to accept Dogecoin as a form of payment for all of its products and services. "Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, Dogecoin is also a popular cryptocurrency people use to buy and trade," the company said in a release. Related Link: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) Dallas Mavericks: The Dallas Mavericks, a professional basketball team owned by "Shark Tank" co-host Mark Cuban, announced early this month that its fans can use Dogecoin to buy tickets and merchandise online. "With fans in mind, the Mavs use BitPay to process all cryptocurrency purchases including tickets and merchandise with all top cryptocurrencies including BTC, BCH, ETH, USDC, GUSD, PAX and BUSD and now DOGE," a statement from the Mavericks read. Cuban's reasoning for the adoption reflected the increasing popularity of Doge. "We have chosen to do so because sometimes in business you have to do things that are fun, engaging and hopefully generate a lot of PR," Cuban said. Kessler: Luxury hotel chain Kessler Group said on March 9 it will partner with BitPay to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and several other cryptocurrencies including four stable coins as payment to cater to the growing demand, effectively immediately. airBaltic: Latvian airline airBaltic, which has been using Bitcoin as a payment option since 2014, said late March it began accepting other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Cash, Ether and Dogecoin among others for bookings made on its website. Amazon To Follow Suit? Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), which has thus far shied away from using cryptocurrencies as a payment option, is under pressure to rethink its stance. Petitions posted on Change.org seek to get Amazon to accept Dogecoin for payments. One petition so far has more than 114,000 signatures. Related Link: How WallStreetBets, Dogecoin And Elon Musk Brought Out The Investor In An 11th Grader From A Remote City In India See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat To Expect At The Shanghai Auto Show: Nio, GM, Honda, Toyota and MoreThe Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson, Biogen Earnings, Neurology Conference And IPOs© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Montana man dies following attack by grizzly bear

    Investigators later shot and killed male bear near site of mauling

  • GOP members who voted to impeach Trump get flood of donations defying former president’s vow for revenge

    Incumbent Republican lawmakers received record donations in first quarter of 2021 as Trump yet to mobilise base for primary challengers

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle joins Eric Greitens’s Senate campaign as national chair

    ‘I am proud to join this team as the National Chair and look forward to championing Governor Greitens’ vision,’ former Fox News host announces

  • Suspect in custody after fatal triple-shooting in Kenosha bar

    ‘A person of interest has been located and will be criminally charged,’ police say

  • Frank plagued by launch issues as Parler returns to Apple app store

    Mike Lindell says new ‘free speech’ site hit by cyberattack on first day of operation

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Shooting at Chicago McDonalds drive-through kills seven-year-old girl and seriously injures father

    Her grandmother and local community activists have appealed for peace and ceasefire to shootings

  • Suspect arrested after manhunt for shooter who killed 3 people at tavern in Kenosha, Wisconsin

    The shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, unfolded early Sunday, leaving three people dead. A person of interest was arrested after a manhunt.

  • Boucher, Raptors hand Thunder 10th straight loss, 112-106

    Chris Boucher had 31 points and 11 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors extended Oklahoma City's season-worst losing streak to 10 games, beating the Thunder 112-106 on Sunday night. Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points for Toronto, which has won three straight. Malachi Flynn had 15 points and eight rebounds.

  • Biden announces all American adults can now get vaccine

    ‘Please, get the vaccine’, says president as shots become available for everyone above 16

  • Black reporter arrested during Daunte Wright protest: ‘They want to silence the media because we’re shining light in dark places’

    Journalism is Not a Crime: Journalist Harry Colbert tells Andrew Buncombe he feared for safety of gridlocked driver

  • Priti Patel: Facebook encryption plan ‘must not hamper child protection’

    The Home Secretary criticises Facebook's privacy plan for its apps in a speech on child protection.

  • NASCAR race results: Alex Bowman scores upset win at Richmond

    Alex Bowman led the final 10 laps of the race following a late caution and strong restart to put him out front for the flag.

  • Scottie Pippen's son Antron has died at age 33

    NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen announced that his oldest son, Antron, had died on Sunday in a statement on Twitter.