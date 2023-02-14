U.S. default would cause job, benefits losses, Yellen tells counties

FILE PHOTO: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in an interview with Reuters in New Delhi
6
David Lawder
·2 min read

By David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned county leaders on Tuesday that their residents could lose jobs and federal benefit payments if Congress allows the United States to default on payment obligations by failing to lift the federal debt ceiling.

Yellen, speaking to the National Association of Counties, offered no new details on when the U.S. Treasury may run out of cash and borrowing capacity without a debt limit increase. She has said the United States can pay its bills at least through early June by employing extraordinary cash management measures.

"In my assessment — and that of economists across the board — a default on our debt would produce an economic and financial catastrophe. Many of your residents could ultimately lose their jobs," Yellen said.

Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives, have demanded spending concessions from President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in exchange for an increase in the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. Biden had said he will not negotiate over raising the limit, which is about past spending decisions.

Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that Republicans taking the hardest line in the standoff appear immune to business lobbying pressure on the debt ceiling because they rely heavily on small donors to fund their campaigns.

Yellen told county leaders gathered in Washington that since the U.S. Treasury's founding in 1789, it has paid U.S. bills on time and "it should stay that way."

To prevent an "economic catastrophe, she added that Congress should raise or suspend the limit without conditions and without waiting "until the last minute."

After a default, "household payments on mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards would rise, and American businesses would see credit markets deteriorate," she said. "On top of that, it is unlikely that the federal government would be able to issue payments to millions of Americans, including our military families and seniors who rely on Social Security."

She said in the longer-term, a default would permanently raise the cost of borrowing.

"Future investments — including public investments — would become substantially more costly.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • 90% of Consumers Subscribe to a Streaming Service. Should You?

    If you're not signed up for any streaming services and you feel like you're just about the only person you know in that boat, well, there's a reason for it. A recent survey by Forbes Advisor found that 90% of consumers have a streaming service. Although the cost of a streaming service can vary based on the specific service you use and the tier you sign up for, the hit to your monthly credit card tab might pale in comparison to the cost of cable.

  • 2 arrested in Green Bay shooting that left one person dead, another injured

    A fatal shooting in Green Bay appeared to be an "isolated incident," according to police.

  • IRS nominee faces herculean challenge of modernizing agency

    It turns out Danny Werfel has a serial relationship with the federal bureaucracy. The 51-year-old, whose Senate confirmation hearing is set for Wednesday, has already held multiple thankless jobs in government, in both Republican and Democratic administrations. Werfel even hosts a podcast called “Gov Actually,” a play on the rom-com “Love Actually.”

  • Roku Q4 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

    Roku posted better-than-expected results in its latest release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by more than 35% and reporting revenue nearly 9% above expectations.

  • GOP leaders start laying groundwork for more Ukraine aid

    Leading Republicans in Congress are not waiting for the next debate over assistance to Ukraine, instead launching an early and aggressive effort to make the case for why the U.S. should continue spending billions of dollars on the war effort. “I’m very much focused on the dissension within my own party on this,” Republican Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told The Associated Press. McCaul plans to hold a hearing in the spring focused on Russian atrocities against Ukrainian civilians, to try to bring home the war’s terrible toll.

  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Says Likelihood of 2023 Recession Is Low

    A big reason so many economists feared a 2023 recession was that they expected a major pullback in consumer spending on the heels of the Federal Reserve's numerous interest rate hikes in 2022. CNN recently quoted Janet Yellen as stating, "You don't have a recession when you have 500,000 jobs and the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years."

  • White House announces new team to look into "unidentified aerial phenomena"

    The interagency group will address the recent uptick of four "unidentified aerial phenomena" found in North America in the past nine days.

  • Guns and Bigotry Are the Real Threats to America’s Kids. Drag Shows Are Not.

    Marco Bello/ReutersMany people thought once Donald Trump was out of the White House that Trumpism—the belief that white evangelical Americans are exclusively responsible for what makes America great, and that their greatness is being disregarded as the country’s demographics shift and ancient norms are challenged—would exit the stage in disgrace with him.But such foolishly optimistic people grossly underestimated the disdain white evangelical Americans harbor for “the other.”We’re Watching White

  • Biden to tap Brainard, Bernstein to economic team, leaving Fed gap

    (Reuters) -President Joe Biden is expected to name Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and Jared Bernstein as his top economic advisers after markets close on Tuesday, as the Democratic president aims to convince skeptical Americans his economic policies are working and oversees trillions in new federal spending. Brainard's switch from the independent central bank to a White House role comes as the Fed navigates extensive challenges of its own as it fights to bring down inflation, leaving an intellectual and political hole at a key moment.

  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says there will be 'a clean debt ceiling' increase

    Republicans once again dismissed Sunday President Biden's recent claims that the GOP wants to cut Social Security and Medicare.

  • Scientists Observe Long, Curvy Jet Coming From a Quasar Across the Universe

    The Event Horizon Telescope, which brought us the first-ever image of a black hole and the first view of the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy, has inspected a much brighter target: a quasar. Quasars are extremely luminous objects that are powered by matter spiraling into huge black holes. These active galactic nuclei, as they’re called, spew electromagnetic radiation out into space—and the EHT team might have just peered inside one.

  • January CPI: Shelter, car insurance, apparel see biggest price gains

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré joins the Live show to break down the January CPI report and what it means for markets.

  • MSU shooting suspect Anthony McRae previously pleaded guilty to gun-related charge

    Anthony McRae pleaded guilty in 2019 to a misdemeanor gun charge related to illegally possessing a firearm, according to court records.

  • Elon Musk Confirms Who He Voted for During 2020 Presidential Election

    In this day and age, emojis speak louder than words. Musk's 2020 presidential choice came up on Feb. 13 when he responded to a tweet of TikTok video of a woman holding a sign saying, "Just because I voted for Biden doesn't mean I'm stupid." Elon Musk has made no secret of his political beliefs.

  • Putin’s gangster state is crumbling – a return to Russia risks changing that

    It probably won’t be next year, or even the year after that. It might even take as long as another decade. Even so, Cees ’t Hart, the chief executive of the Danish brewing giant Carlsberg, last week raised the possibility of returning to Russia one day, even as the company completes the exit of its existing business there.

  • Here's why mysterious flying objects are suddenly popping up all over the place, according to the general leading the commands shooting them down

    The command tasked with defending North American airspace changed its radar filters to spot smaller, slower objects, revealing new potential threats.

  • Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and other Democrats are once again trying to give retirees an additional $2,400 in their Social Security checks

    Democrats are attacking the GOP over past comments on Social Security and Medicare. They just introduced a bill bolstering retirement security.

  • Why the American Tanks Going to Ukraine Run on Gasoline

    On January 25, President Joe Biden announced that the United States would provide thirty-one M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The announcement came after a month of speculation over what nations, if any, would provide the heavy armored vehicles to Ukraine, and it followed news that Germany would not only provide Ukraine with some of its own Leopard 2 tanks but would also permit other countries with Leopard 2s to offer them to Ukraine, as well.

  • Ukrainian and Russian troops "literally tossing grenades at each other"

    The front line near the embattled town of Bakhmut has barely budged in months, leaving the two sides locked face-to-face in a deadly standoff.

  • US warns Ukraine that war is reaching pivotal point

    As the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches, US officials have informed Ukrainian authorities that a critical moment is approaching to change the trajectory of the war. Source: The Washington Post Quote from The Washington Post: "The war in recent months has become a slow grind in eastern Ukraine, with neither side gaining the upper hand.