REFILE-U.S. defends decision to wait on Russia sanctions despite Zelenskiy plea

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Humeyra Pamuk
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Refiles to make clear in paragraphs 10 and 12 that Kirby and Cruz spoke on Fox News Sunday)

By Humeyra Pamuk

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Sunday refused to unleash sanctions on Russia ahead of a widely anticipated Russian invasion of Ukraine despite mounting criticism from Kyiv and domestic rivals.

The United States and Britain have repeatedly cautioned in recent days that Russia is about to launch a military invasion of Ukraine, a plan Russia denies. Sanctioning Vladimir Putin's government before he invades would just guarantee such a crisis happens immediately, U.S. officials argue.

"The purpose of the sanctions in the first instance is to try to deter Russia from going to war. As soon as you trigger them that deterrence is gone," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN's "State of the Union" show.

The West has threatened Moscow with severe economic sanctions should it press ahead with an invasion that they say would punish state banks and Russian oligarchs, limit exports and cripple the economy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and a growing chorus of critics argue that if the United States and its allies are so certain Putin plans to invade, they should apply sanctions now.

"You tell me 100% that there will be war in a few days’ time. What are you waiting for?" a frustrated Zelenskiy asked the audience at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, repeating an earlier call on the West to impose sanctions on Russia now instead of later.

"We will not need your sanctions after there is a bombardment, or after our state is shot at, or if we have no more borders, we do not have an economy, or parts of our state is occupied," Zelenskiy said.

Speaking to reporters in Munich, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said the sanctions that would be imposed would be some of the "greatest if not the strongest" in history, but echoed Blinken's view that there was still some way to stop Putin from invading.

"We have agreed that the deterrence effect of these sanctions is still a meaningful one, especially because -- remember, also -- we still sincerely hope that there is a diplomatic path out of this moment.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz, speaking on Fox News Sunday, questioned if the United States has done everything it can to stop Putin. "Not remotely, and tragically, Europe is on the verge of war because of the weakness, the fecklessness of Joe Biden," he said.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby argued that sanctioning Russia now would trigger an invasion.

"If you punish someone for something they haven’t done yet then they might as well just go ahead and do it,” John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said on Fox News Sunday.

On Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the United States and Britain would cut off Russian companies' access to U.S. dollars and British pounds if the Kremlin orders the invasion. He said the Western sanctions would go much further than he has previously suggested in public. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets in Kyiv; Editing by Heather Timmons and Mark Porter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken: US still believes Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

    Meeting with foreign minister Lavrov off if war beginsCBS reports US intelligence says invasion has been orderedUkraine crisis – live coverage Anthony Blinken addresses a United Nations meeting on the tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Photograph: Justin Lane/EPA Joe Biden’s secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said on Sunday the US national security council would meet to review the latest intelligence on Ukraine and “check plans”. Blinken toured the TV political shows to press home the Biden a

  • Putin's Baseless Claims of Genocide Hint at More Than War

    Moscow, in another escalation toward a possible invasion of Ukraine, is issuing a growing drumbeat of accusations, all without evidence, that center on a single word. “What is happening in the Donbas today is genocide,” President Vladimir Putin of Russia said Tuesday, referring to Ukraine’s east. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Senior Russian officials and state media have since echoed Putin’s use of “genocide.” Russian diplomats circulated a document to the United Nat

  • Californians opting to travel less this holiday weekend as gas prices hit record high

    California gas prices are at a record high and could get higher as we head into President's Day weekend. Experts say we could see prices hit $5 a gallon soon. ﻿The U.S. national average is $3.51 but California is seeing the highest impact nationwide. ﻿AAA says that the state gas average is at $4.72 a gallon for regular – up $1.25 from 2021. KCRA 3 stopped by a few gas stations to speak to drivers and many tell us they'll be minimizing travel, opting to stay local or are choosing other activities to save some cash this holiday weekend.

  • Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Tops Box Office Charts With $44 Million Debut

    Sony’s long-in-the-works video game adaptation “Uncharted” collected $44.1 million between Friday and Sunday, enough to lead domestic box office charts and solidify Tom Holland’s star power. The big-budget action adventure has been positioned as a key test of Holland’s bankability outside of his blockbuster success as Spider-Man. “Uncharted” has received mixed reviews at best, so […]

  • U.S. begins counter-terrorism training in Africa amid upheaval

    The United States' yearly counter-terrorism training program for African forces began on Sunday in Ivory Coast at a time of upheaval in which Islamist fighters control large areas, coups are on the rise and French forces are winding down. The training program, known as Flintlock, will bring together more than 400 soldiers from across West Africa to bolster the skills of forces, some of which are under regular attack by armed groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State. Those not present included forces from Guinea and two countries worst-hit by Islamist violence, Mali and Burkina Faso.

  • Pelosi: Sanctions 'are going to be painful' if Putin decides to invade Ukraine

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday said if Russian President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, the move would be "an attack on democracy" and reiterated that the U.S. and NATO would respond with strong and swift sanctions.During a press briefing at the Munich Security Conference, Pelosi said Putin cannot just "bully the world" without facing consequences."There is a price to pay," the Speaker said. "If he decides to [invade], it won...

  • Slow-Motion Central Bankers Put Their Maestro Status on the Line

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns Russia May Target Cities Beyond Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookBiden to Meet With Top Security Aides on Sunday: Ukraine UpdateBritain’s Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for Mild CovidThe world’s most powerful central bankers sound like they’re

  • What the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine means for markets

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Russian leader Vladimir Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he does there was still scope for diplomacy. Stocks and other financial markets continued to react to headlines over the past week, reflecting relief after Moscow, which denies its planning an invasion, said it was pulling back some troops from the Ukraine border.

  • Kremlin says "daily" Western predictions of Ukraine invasion are provocative

    Repeated Western predictions of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are provocative and may have adverse consequences, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he was convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to invade Ukraine, and though there was still room for diplomacy, he expected Russia to move on the country in the coming days. Russia has repeatedly denied preparing to invade Ukraine.

  • U.S. concerned about Zelenskyy's trip to Munich

    The Biden administration is concerned about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plans to leave his country this weekend to attend the Munich Security Conf

  • U.S. Warns Russia May Target Cities Beyond Kyiv: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia and Belarus said massive joint military drills will not end Feb. 20 as planned, and that Russian forces would remain in Belarus indefinitely. The news raised alarm in the Baltics as well about what Russia’s next steps may be. Most Read from BloombergEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns Russia May Target Cities Beyond Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookBiden to Meet With Top Security Aides on Sun

  • Trump Shoots Himself In Foot With Screed Over Accountants Who Ditched Him

    Trump boasted about all he knows regarding his business — after his attorneys argued in court documents that he's clueless about questionable practices.

  • U.S. has intel that Russian commanders have orders to proceed with invasion

    The intelligence indicates that commanders on the ground making specific plans for how they would maneuver in their sector of the battlefield.

  • Furious Trump Says Taking Home Classified Documents Was Part Of 'Routine' Process

    The former president said he didn't have time to steal records; he was too busy making America perfect.

  • Finland's president sees changes in Putin: 'It was a different kind of behavior'

    He said his nation might consider joining NATO if it felt threatened.

  • Viral Video Crushes Donald Trump With His Own Words About Pleading The Fifth

    #TrumpIsGuilty trended on Twitter after progressive PAC MeidasTouch released its latest clip.

  • Russian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he believes that President Vladimir Putin has decided to attack Ukraine and that an invasion -- including a strike on Kyiv -- could come within days. Most Read from BloombergEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns Russia May Target Cities Beyond Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookBiden to Meet With Top Security Aides on Sunday: Ukraine UpdateBritain’s Queen Elizabeth II Tests Posi

  • NATO allies concerned by Zelensky move to leave Ukraine, threat of Russian invasion almost certain

    NATO allies, including White House officials, are concerned by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to depart Kyiv for the Munich Security Conference this weekend, sources told Fox News Friday.

  • Letters to the Editor: Feb. 19, 2022

    Readers share their views on Three Corners; fauna and flora; Darwin and manatees; choosing a candidate; and the cost of Build Back Better bill

  • Letters to the Editor: The Republican silence is deafening

    Austin American-Statesman Letters to the Editor: Feb. 19, 2022