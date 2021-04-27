U.S. delays enforcing tougher ID rules until May 2023: DHS

David Shepardson
·1 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Homeland Security Department confirmed on Tuesday it will delay enforcement of rules requiring Americans to get new identification cards in order to board airplanes or enter a federal building by another 19 months until May 3, 2023.

The department in March 2020 had extended the "REAL ID" deadline until October 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted many states to suspend issuing new driver licenses. Congress in 2005 approved federal standards for issuing identification cards but enforcement has been repeatedly delayed.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said the pandemic has significantly impacted states’ ability to issue REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards, with many driver’s licensing agencies still operating at limited capacity.

"As our country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the REAL ID full enforcement deadline will give states needed time to reopen their driver’s licensing operations and ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card," Mayorkas said.

Starting in May 2023, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card to get on an airplane.

DHS said only 43% of all state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards are currently REAL ID-compliant. DHS and various states also need time to implement requirements, including changes that will streamline processing by allowing the electronic submission of certain documents.

The Transportation Security Administration is evaluating the operational, security and privacy impacts of using biometrics to verify identity instead of manual identity document checks.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • Korean star pitcher Yang joins Rangers, ready for MLB debut

    Former Korean standout pitcher Hyeon-Jong Yang joined the Texas Rangers on Monday, and was looking to make his MLB debut. The Rangers selected the contract of the 33-year-old left-hander from their alternate training site before the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. To make room on the 40-man roster for Yang, the Rangers transferred first baseman/outfielder Ronald Guzmán from the 10-day to 60-day injured list.

  • The #1 Trick to Saving Money at Costco Could Be Right in Front of You

    Take a close look at the price tag…

  • DHS launches enforcement operation targeting smugglers

    The multiagency effort is being led by DHS, with assistance from the FBI and State Department.

  • Say it ain't so, Vin: Farmer John Dodger Dogs are no more

    You can still get a Dodger Dog at Dodger Stadium, but it won't be from Farmer John, which did not renew its contract with the club after the 2019 season.

  • The FBI just got permission to break into private computers without consent so it can fight hackers

    The FBI has the authority right now to access privately owned computers without their owners’ knowledge or consent, and to delete software. It’s part of a government effort to contain the continuing attacks on corporate networks running Microsoft Exchange software, and it’s an unprecedented intrusion that’s raising legal questions about just how far the government can go. On April 9, the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas approved a search warrant allowing the U.S. Department of Justice to carry out the operation.

  • Real ID deadline for air travel pushed back again due to COVID-19

    The latest deadline was October 1, 2020, but the new deadline will be May 3, 2023.

  • All of President Biden’s key executive orders — in one chart

    As people and markets around the world adjust to having Joe Biden as U.S. president, a key factor is what the veteran Democratic politician aims to accomplish without having to work with Congress.

  • President Biden's first address to Congress is invite-only

    President Joe Biden's first address to Congress is an invite-only affair, no guests allowed. The restrictions for Wednesday's event are due to COVID-19 safety protocols, but will have the added security benefit of a limited number of people inside the Capitol for the president's first major indoor event since he took office just weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Fencing is still up around the U.S. Capitol, and the National Guard is still there.

  • Children slip bus driver secret note to rescue mom from abuse, New Mexico police say

    A bus driver helped a mother escape after enduring a night of abuse, police say.

  • Andrew Brown: Here’s everything we know about the fatal police shooting in North Carolina

    It came barely a week after the police killing of Daunte Wright

  • Being Estranged From My Mom Is Hard. Mother’s Day Makes It Harder

    It’s high time to start representing the different types of mother-daughter relationships—or lack thereof—that exist during the holiday.

  • 'Pop' fans: Biden kids, grandkids part of White House scene

    President Joe Biden's grandkids say anyone who wants to take a crack at their “Pop” has to go through them first. When Biden calls to check in, he doesn't stop with one grandchild but ends up dialing all of them for updates. Biden’s big Irish American family has been a prominent part of the White House scene during his first 100 days in office, with his wife, children and grandchildren providing the grounding that people close to the president say has served Biden during nearly a half century of public service.

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Prison guard watched inmate hang himself and stopped colleague from intervening, prosecutors say

    Manhattan attorney says 38-year-old 'must be held criminally accountable' for death of Black man

  • Killing of 3-Year-Old Florida Boy at Birthday Party Sparks Outrage

    Miami-Dade PoliceA 3-year-old boy was killed when gunfire erupted at a children’s birthday party in a Miami suburb—unleashing shock and outrage from community members, politicians and celebrities.Investigators are still searching for the person who shot Elijah LaFrance when an altercation at a short-term rental in Golden Glades turned violent on Saturday night.“As a father and as a member of this community, I am completely devastated. I’m disgusted,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez told reporters at the scene.“We talk about accountability. When are we going to hold ourselves accountable for what’s going on in our streets each and every day? This is ridiculous.”Cops were alerted to the gunfire by SpotShotter technology and found Elijah, mortally wounded, at the house. He was rushed to the hospital but died. A 21-year-old woman was also shot but is in stable condition.A neighbor told NBC Miami they heard 20 to 30 shots. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.Among those speaking out as police circulated Elijah’s photo and asked for help finding the suspect was Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz, who was himself shot after leaving a party last year.“I real life cried last night bout this Lil boy this Got me with a ball in my throat I’m uneasy man I can’t even have a good day,” he tweeted.But in a subsequent tweet he then called for anyone with information about the shooter give the name to the boy’s family instead of police. “He need to die not go to jail,” the rapper wrote.Look at the way he loved his sister bro 😢 💔 pic.twitter.com/yZZLLbjHMt— zoey dollaz (@ZoeyDollaz) April 25, 2021 Elijah isn’t the first child caught in the crossfire at a party in Miami-Dade. In January, 6-year-old Chaussidy Sanders was killed at one. Last year, 7-year-old Alana Washington was killed in a drive-by shooting.After a two-decade decline in homicides, the county saw an increase last year, with one in four victims age 21 or under. The number of people who survive shootings in 2020 was also up, by 16 percent.Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says it has to stop, tweeting: “There are no words to describe the immense loss & anger our community is feeling. We will do everything we can to bring this murderer to justice & we must stand together to demand an end to this cycle of tragedy.”Anyone with information about Elijah’s death is asked to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Capitol riot suspect says he only called Pelosi a ‘biatch’ in desk note which shows he’s less offensive

    ‘And I left a note on her desk saying Nancy, Bigo was here you b***h,’ Barnett had bragged before cameras after the US Capitol riots

  • India-born chief executives from Google and Microsoft pledge to support country against coronavirus

    Sundar pichai and Satya Nadella vow to tackle critical shortage of medical oxygen

  • More than 200 employees at Simon and Schuster call on company to stop publishing books by Trump-linked authors

    Employees say publisher ‘has chosen complicity in perpetuating white supremacy by publishing Mike Pence ‘

  • Oscars 2021: Stars arrive in style on the red carpet at Union Station

    The 93rd Academy Awards red-carpet fashion is on view at Union Station in Los Angeles, where the Oscars 2021 arrivals are happening.

  • Donald Trump’s portrait replaces Barack Obama’s at Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

    Museum director Kim Sajet says there’s no moral test to be in the Portrait Gallery, ‘otherwise, nobody would be there’