U.S. delays ICBM test-launch in bid to de-escalate Russia nuclear tensions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Wednesday it will postpone a scheduled test launch of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, in an apparent bid to de-escalate tensions after Russia announced it was putting its nuclear forces on high alert.

"In an effort to demonstrate that we have no intention in engaging in any actions that can be misunderstood or misconstrued, the Secretary of Defense has directed that our Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch scheduled for this week to be postponed," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

"We did not take this decision lightly, but instead to demonstrate that we are a responsible nuclear power."

