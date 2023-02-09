U.S. demand boosts L'Oreal fourth-quarter sales, China weighs

1
Mimosa Spencer
·2 min read

By Mimosa Spencer

PARIS (Reuters) -L'Oreal posted 8.1% sales growth in the fourth quarter, a touch slower than in the previous three months, with firm demand in the United States and Europe helping to offset the dent from coronavirus disruptions in China.

The cosmetics company, which sells Maybelline mascara and CeraVe skincare, recorded sales for the last three month of 2022 of 10.3 billion euros ($11.1 billion), in line with analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

The 8.1% growth rate for the three months to end-December compared with a 9.1% increase in sales in the third quarter.

Overall revenues were boosted by 9.4% like-for-like growth in the United States and 8.1% growth in Europe, although the company said it saw a "drastic slowdown" in China in the second half of the year.

"Overall, the market there (in China) was very, very difficult with lockdowns — sometimes even e-commerce didn't work because deliverers could not access homes”, L'Oreal Chief Executive Nicolas Hieronimus said.

Business in December in the country - one of the fastest- growing markets for cosmetics - was "very bad" as COVID-19 cases surged, and January "started in the same vein," he said, though things improved in early February after curbs were relaxed.

The executive predicted the first quarter will be "a bit soft still" but from the second quarter the cosmetics company - which has gained a market share of more than 30% in the high-segment thanks to the popularity of its Lancome, YSL and Kiehl's labels - will likely have "good Chinese business."

By contrast January figures for the United States were "very positive," Hieronimus said. "Overall the (U.S.) market is dynamic and remains dynamic."

Luxury and cosmetics companies including Richemont, LVMH and Burberry, have all seen business affected by disruptions in China, prompting Estee Lauder Cos Inc to forecast a bigger drop in full-year profit than it had initially estimated.

L'Oreal raised prices towards the end of the second half and focused on launching new, more expensive products, partly offsetting higher input costs.

The fastest growth came from the division selling skincare labels CeraVe and La Roche-Posay, up 19.4% over the quarter while the luxury division posted 5.5% growth.

($1 = 0.9271 euros)

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Recommended Stories

  • GM inks deal with GlobalFoundries to secure U.S.-made chips

    OAKLAND, Calif/DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co and chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc on Thursday announced a long-term deal for the automaker to secure U.S.-made processors that will enable it to avoid the factory-halting chip shortages that kept millions of cars from being manufactured during the pandemic. GlobalFoundries said the agreement for at least three years was the first of its kind and establishes a dedicated capacity exclusively for GM’s key chip suppliers at their upstate New York fabrication facility. The announcement comes two days after President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address praised the passing of the $52 billion Chips and Science Act that aims to bring back chip manufacturing to the United States and points to a new approach by automakers to securing semiconductors.

  • BAT slips on buyback disappointment, sees Russia exit this year

    British American Tobacco forecast a small rise in 2023 earnings on Thursday and dashed hopes of a share buyback, sending its shares down as much as 6%, as it also pledged to complete the sale of its Russian and Belarusian businesses this year. The maker of Lucky Strike cigarettes and Glo heated tobacco said it expected a mid-single digit percentage increase in earnings per share this year in constant currencies. The company also did not announce a new share buyback programme, as widely anticipated by analysts.

  • Travel demand: Hilton ‘not seeing any cracks in bookings,’ CFO says

    Hilton CFO Kevin Jacobs joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, a post-pandemic recovery, travel demand, a recession, and the outlook for Hilton.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks edge higher, Disney pops after earnings

    U.S. stocks edge higher Thursday morning, with a post-earnings pop from Disney (DIS), reversing losses from the prior trading session.

  • Oil prices pull back after a 3-session climb

    FUTURES MOVERS Oil futures headed lower on Thursday, easing back in the wake of three consecutive session gains. The price decline comes a day after official government data revealed a seventh straight weekly rise in U.

  • U.S. to ‘explore’ punishing China over spy balloon, official says

    The Biden administration released new declassified intelligence on Beijing's spy balloon program and hinted that retribution was coming.

  • Mortgage rates edge higher after weeks of declines

    The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage inched up to 6.12% from 6.09% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac.

  • Euronext has no plans to copy rivals with cloud computing deal

    Euronext will not mimic rivals by shifting critical services to outside cloud computers given regulatory concerns, the pan-European exchange's chief executive Stephane Boujnah said. London Stock Exchange Group, CME and Nasdaq have all announced partnerships with cloud computing giants like Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft, with Deutsche Boerse joining them on Thursday in a "strategic partnership" with Google.

  • We Asked ChatGPT For Stock Picks — Here's What It Said

    Artificial intelligence marvel ChatGPT can write poetry, answer trivia questions and take tests. But it falls flat with S&P 500 stock picks — meaning you'll need to look elsewhere.

  • House Republicans Offer Cuts They’d Back in Deal for Debt Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Republicans on the House Budget Committee on Wednesday floated a list of sample budget cuts they could back in exchange for raising the nation’s debt ceiling. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $11 (or More)

    Every investor is in the stock market to find a solid return. That’s the bottom line, and while it sounds simple, the trick is finding stocks that are primed for gains and will make the inherent risk worthwhile. Risk can’t be avoided in the markets, and it usually increases in a direct relationship to a stock’s return potential. And there are few stock segments that offer a higher return potential for the risk involved than the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. When we say high

  • Disney holds firm on ESPN as analyst suggests company could sell stake in network

    Disney CEO Bob Iger doubled down ESPN is not going anywhere — at least not yet.

  • Treasury Yield-Curve Inversion Reaches Deepest Level Since 1980s

    (Bloomberg) -- US government bond investors pushed two-year yields above 10-year yields by the widest margin since the early 1980s Thursday, a sign of flagging confidence in the economy’s ability to withstand additional Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudGeorge Santos Get

  • Why Has Cathie Wood Bought This Stock for Seven Days in a Row?

    When Cathie Wood goes shopping, people pay attention. The founder, CEO, and primary stock picker of the Ark Invest family of aggressive growth exchange-traded funds announces her buys and sells daily.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • Here's What We Like About Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Exxon Mobil...

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • India's Modi hits back at opposition after Adani furore

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday defended his record after criticism of his close association with tycoon Gautam Adani, whose business empire has been rocked by corporate fraud allegations.Modi was speaking a day after Rahul Gandhi of the opposition Congress party told the legislature that Adani's close ties with Modi had led to "tremendous growth and expansion of his businesses". 

  • Before You Buy Realty Income: Here's a REIT Stock I'd Buy First

    Realty Income is an industry giant, but I'd be more inclined to buy W.P. Carey first. Here's why.

  • Vanguard Going All in on Direct Indexing, CEO Says

    Investing style seen as disruptive to ETF industry.