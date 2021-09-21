U.S. Democratic Party ramps up Virginia spending ahead of Nov. governor's election

FILE PHOTO: A campaign event for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Lange
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jason Lange

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The fundraising arm of the Democratic Party boosted cash transfers to its Virginia state affiliate in August as the party seeks to hold on to the state's governorship in a closely fought Nov. 2 election.

A campaign finance disclosure filed on Monday showed the Democratic National Committee (DNC) gave nearly $700,000 last month to the Democratic Party of Virginia. That roughly equaled the sum the DNC had transferred to the state party in the prior six months.

Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, is facing Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin in the gubernatorial election. New Jersey voters will also vote in a governor's race on Nov. 2, with state legislature seats up for grabs as well in the two states.

The contests will be a political barometer ahead of November 2022 congressional elections when President Joe Biden's Democrats will defend razor-thin majorities in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.

McAuliffe holds a narrow lead on Youngkin in opinion polls, according to a Real Clear Politics polling average. Current Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, cannot seek re-election because of a state rule barring governors from serving consecutive terms.

New Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy is facing Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, a former state legislator.

Murphy has a large lead in opinion polls and campaign finance disclosures filed on Monday by the DNC and its Republican counterpart, the Republican National Committee (RNC), showed both parties made only modest transfers to New Jersey state affiliates in August.

The RNC transferred around $250,000 to its Virginia state affiliate in August. It also gave more than $1 million to its California party affiliate last month ahead of a failed Republican-led effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom.

Newsom easily prevailed in last Tuesday's recall election. The RNC's payments to the California affiliate in August were among its biggest expenditures during the month. Republicans will also be defending in next year's elections the four U.S. House seats in California they won from Democrats in 2020.

The disclosures, filed with the Federal Election Commission, showed the RNC raised $12.2 million in August, higher than the DNC's haul of $9.9 million.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. trade official called India's Mastercard ban 'draconian'-emails

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -A senior U.S. trade official privately criticised India's July decision to ban Mastercard Inc from issuing new cards, calling it a "draconian" move that caused "panic", according to U.S. government emails seen by Reuters. The documents show frustration within the U.S. government after India's central bank banned https://www.reuters.com/article/india-banking-american-express-idUSL4N2MG3I6 new card issuance by American Express and Diners Club International in April, then took similar action against Mastercard https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indias-reserve-bank-bans-mastercard-issuing-new-cards-india-2021-07-14 in July. The Reserve Bank of India accuses the companies of breaking local data-storage rules.

  • Dogecoin Tests Support At $0.2190 While Bitcoin Slips Below $45,000

    Dogecoin is under pressure at the start of the week.

  • Prince Andrew is served accuser's sexual assault lawsuit in United States -lawyers

    Britain's Prince Andrew has been served in the United States with a sexual assault lawsuit by a woman who said his conduct occurred around when his friend Jeffrey Epstein was sexually abusing her, court papers show. In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, lawyers for Virginia Giuffre said they sent the civil lawsuit to the prince's Los Angeles-based lawyer Andrew Brettler by email and FedEx, and both copies had been received by Monday morning. Giuffre's lawyers previously said they also served Andrew, who is Queen Elizabeth's second son, in Britain.

  • 'People are giving up voting because lines are too long': Canadians gripe over struggle to vote in COVID-19 conditions, while others are thankful

    Many Canadians were already disgruntled about the snap federal election being called during a pandemic, but long lines at the polls haven't eased the frustrations. Some took to Twitter to express their annoyance, while others were grateful to have the opportunity to vote to begin with.

  • Biden is repeating Bush and Obama's immigration mistake

    Biden is repeating Bush and Obama's immigration mistake

  • This $100,000 Donation by Matt Gaetz Raises All the Eyebrows

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyOn the day Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began in the Senate, the campaign for embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—reportedly under federal investigation since the summer for alleged sex crimes with an underage teen—made by far its largest ever political contribution: $100,000 to a mysterious nonprofit created to defend the then-president.While that donation may not sound out of the ordinary, it stands out for a number of reasons. For one

  • Republicans who let Trump ‘bully’ party will seal midterms defeat, GOP senator says

    Relitigating 2020 will not fuel a win in 2024, says Bill Cassidy, who cast a guilty vote at Trump impeachment trial over Capitol attackCalifornia recall shows Trump’s big lie is now GOP playbook Bill Cassidy talks with reporters during Donald Trump's second impeachment trial. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/UPI/REX/Shutterstock One of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial warned on Sunday that the former president’s “bullying” of the party w

  • Wisconsin election investigator warns of subpoenas

    The retired conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election released a video Monday threatening to subpoena election officials who don't comply and saying the intent was not to overturn President Joe Biden's narrow victory in the battleground state. The unusual six-minute video from Michael Gableman comes after election clerks were confused by an email his office sent last week that was flagged in at multiple counties as junk, a possible security risk and not forwarded to municipal clerks as he wanted. Gableman said Monday that if the state's 1,900-plus municipal and county election officials did not cooperate with his investigation, he would “compel” them to comply.

  • Guess what the three Democrats blocking lower medication prices have in common?

    A bill in Congress would allow Medicare to use its bulk-purchasing power to negotiate lower drug prices. Big Pharma is not pleased Congressman Scott Peters is the House’s top recipient of pharmaceutical industry donations in the 2022 election cycle. Photograph: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images The three conservative Democratic lawmakers threatening to kill their party’s drug pricing legislation have raked in roughly $1.6m of campaign cash from donors in the pharmaceutical and health products industr

  • Factbox-Politicians tipped for Philippines 2022 presidential race

    The Philippines will hold an election in May 2022 to choose a successor to President Rodrigo Duterte, who is ending his single, six-year term. The president's daughter has declared a re-election bid https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/duterte-daughter-seek-re-election-mayor-despite-calls-presidency-run-2021-09-16 as mayor of Davao City next year, despite growing calls for her seek the highest office. With his daughter in charge, Duterte, 76, could be shielded from indictment by a domestic court or the International Criminal Court, which has approved a formal probe https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-will-not-cooperate-with-icc-probe-war-drugs-spokesperson-2021-09-16 into thousands of killings during his "war on drugs".

  • Mark Brnovich leads big in Arizona GOP Senate primary: Poll

    Mark Brnovich holds a commanding lead in the race for the Republican Senate nomination in Arizona, according to a new poll conducted for the super PAC supporting the state attorney general’s campaign.

  • In Orange County, the Recall's Defeat Echoes Years of GOP Erosion

    LADERA RANCH, Calif. — When Gail Grigaux first moved to Ladera Ranch in Orange County from the East Coast more than 15 years ago, she knew she had arrived in the conservative heart of Southern California. “If I met anybody new, I would assume they were Republican,” said Grigaux, 53, a teacher’s assistant. It often felt that way, even as recently as last year when supporters of former President Donald Trump drove golf carts with Trump flags and sold Trump paraphernalia on street corners of the ma

  • California's recall was a blowout. Virginia's upcoming election won't be

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • Charanjit Singh Channi: What Punjab leadership change says about Congress

    The crisis in Punjab sees the party shying from the status quo - is this a sign of things to come?

  • Mark Hamill Trolls Pro-Trump 'J6' Rally With A Blunt 'Star Wars' Comparison

    Hamill compared the event to the worst "Star Wars" moment of all time.

  • Donald Trump's lawyer says he's not worried prosecutors named Trump personally in the tax fraud indictment against his namesake company

    Donald Trump's lawyer, Ronald Fischetti, said he's confident the Manhattan DA's office won't charge the former president as part of its investigation.

  • Xi may be moving China to economic system 'that doesn't exist anywhere in the world'

    Xi may be moving China to economic system 'that doesn't exist anywhere in the world'

  • Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Undercover Law Enforcement At DC Rally That Flopped

    Donald Trump Jr.'s posts don't exactly 'back the blue.'

  • Renegade Cyber Ninjas Brazenly Defies Senate Demand For Records In Arizona Vote 'Fraudit'

    The Arizona State Senate and the company it hired are now at loggerheads over records the Cyber Ninjas company is not releasing after a court order.

  • Mossad assassinated Iran's top nuclear scientist using an AI-powered, remote-controlled machine gun, report says

    Israel assassinated nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh using an AI-powered weapon that required no on-site operatives, per The New York Times.