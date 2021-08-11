U.S. Democratic Senator Manchin objects to $3.5 trln spending bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Wednesday said he had "serious concerns" about Senate Democrats' planned $3.5 trillion spending plan, potentially gumming up efforts to move ahead with President Joe Biden's top priorities.

Manchin, in a statement, said that although he voted to move ahead and debate the plan, he was worried about the "grave consequences" of such spending on the nation's debt as well as the country's ability to respond to other potential crises.

"Given the current state of the economic recovery, it is simply irresponsible to continue spending at levels more suited to respond to a Great Depression or Great Recession – not an economy that is on the verge of overheating," he added.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Hugh Lawson)