U.S. Democrats slam Cruz Nord Stream 2 sanctions bill ahead of vote

U.S. Senator Cruz talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Timothy Gardner
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Timothy Gardner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate was set on Thursday to vote on a bill to slap sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline sponsored by Republican Senator Ted Cruz, legislation that Democrats slammed ahead of the tally.

Cruz needs 60 votes for his legislation to pass, a major hurdle in the 50-50 Senate. The bill is scheduled for a vote at around 2:45 p.m. ET (1945 GMT).

Senator Robert Menendez has won the support of many of his fellow Democrats, including President Joe Biden, for an alternative bill he introduced on Wednesday. It would impose sweeping sanctions on top Russian government and military officials and banking institutions if Moscow engages in hostilities against Ukraine.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat who had originally co-sponsored Nord Stream 2 sanctions legislation with Cruz, said she opposes his bill because it risks breaking unity in Washington and in Europe over Russian aggression against Ukraine.

In a speech ahead of the vote, she said Cruz's legislation would "drive a wedge" between the United States and its allies in Europe, particularly Germany.

The United States, as well as some European countries including Ukraine and Poland, oppose the pipeline, which would deprive Kyiv of transit fees as well as increase Moscow's leverage over Europe, where gas prices have been soaring.

Cruz, whose proposal would also need to pass the House and be signed by Biden, said that if the Senate does not approve his bill, "Ukraine risks getting wiped off the map altogether."

The Cruz bill would put sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company building the project, within 15 days of passage. The Menendez bill would put sanctions on the pipeline, and Russian officials and entities after any aggression on Ukraine by Moscow.

The $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline, led by state energy company Gazprom, would send Russian gas under the Baltic Sea to Europe via Germany. It was completed late last year but is pending approvals by Germany and the EU that may not come until the middle of the year.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate to vote on Cruz's Nord Stream 2 sanctions bill on Thursday

    The U.S. Senate will vote on Thursday on a bill being pushed by Republican Ted Cruz to slap sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline in Europe, although it is not expected to garner enough support to pass. The bill is scheduled for a vote at around 2:45 p.m. ET (1945 GMT), according to Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff. Cruz struck a deal with Democrats last month to get a vote before Jan. 14 on the Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline in exchange for lifting his hold on dozens of Democratic President Joe Biden's ambassador nominations.

  • Republicans to presidential debate commission: We won't debate in 2024 unless there are changes

    The Republicans want changes around debate dates and choosing moderators, GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel wrote, echoing earlier complaints by Donald Trump.

  • U.S. largely settled on Russia sanctions if it invades Ukraine, officials say

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has largely settled on the options for sanctions against Russia should it invade Ukraine and will be prepared to impose them as soon as any tanks roll, senior Biden administration officials said on Wednesday. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told a small group of reporters that the sanctions are in line with President Joe Biden's vow to hit Russia with severe economic consequences if it invades Ukraine. The officials would not describe the actions ready to be taken, but other sources have said discussions with allies and partners in Europe and Asia included a range of trade restrictions under consideration.

  • Prosecutors charge Oath Keepers leader, 10 others with seditious conspiracy

    The Justice Department has leveled its most serious charges yet stemming from Jan. 6, accusing the leader of the Oath Keepers militia and 10 others of seditious conspiracy.

  • The Queen Has Stripped Prince Andrew Of His Honorary Military Titles And Royal Patronages

    The Buckingham Palace statement came one day after a New York federal judge declined to dismiss a civil sexual assault case against the Duke of York.View Entire Post ›

  • What is the filibuster? A look at the Senate’s consequential quirk and debate on its future

    The filibuster is a hot topic in the Senate, where Joe Biden wants lawmakers to pass voting rights legislation despite the procedural hurdle.

  • Why Democrats Need to Be Careful on the Filibuster

    As President Joe Biden delivered a major speech in Atlanta on Tuesday designed to prod the Senate to change its rules in order to pass a pair of voting-rights bills, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s orbit at the Capitol warned Democrats: be careful what you wish for. The dueling messages set up the political stage for this election year, when the entire House and 34 seats in the Senate are up for grabs. Biden largely spent the first eleven months of his return to the White House chasing comity and compromise, especially from the Senate where he spent 36 years.

  • Biden administration to add 10 million COVID-19 tests per month for schools

    During a briefing on Wednesday, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said that the Biden administration will make an additional 10 million tests available for schools every month, including 5 million rapid tests and 5 million PCR tests.

  • U.S. presses UN to hit North Korea with more sanctions over missile tests

    The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on North Korean and Russian individuals and entities for supporting North Korea's ballistic missile program.Driving the news: The announcement follows North Korea's two missile tests in the past week and leader Kim Jong-un's threat to bolster the country's nuclear weapons program.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The Treasury Department ordered sanctions on five North Korean official

  • Airman, wife lie about struggling businesses to get $5.1 million in COVID loans, feds say

    With the money they illegally got, they spent $38,743 on a Rolex watch and bought other luxury items, according to federal officials.

  • Sinema Reminds Biden He’s Wasting His Time on the Filibuster

    Drew AngererMinutes before President Joe Biden was set to travel to Capitol Hill to persuade Democrats to scrap current Senate rules for the sake of protecting voting rights, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) took to the Senate floor to give her president, her colleagues, and her country a simple answer: Nope.That Sinema opposes changing the chamber’s 60-vote threshold to pass legislation is not news. She has said so ever since Democrats took control of Congress last January.But the way Sinema timed he

  • Suspect accused of killing burglary victim in Pennsauken

    Suspect arrested in Newark three days after victim was fatally shot in a Pennsauken home

  • Democrats push rival bill sanctioning Russia over Ukraine

    Senate Democrats proposed new sanctions against Russia on Wednesday if it invades Ukraine, looking to derail a Republican proposal that the White House fears could undermine unity with European allies. The Democrats' proposal is meant to give them White House-backed legislation to demonstrate their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and heighten U.S. promises of financial pain for Russia, which has staged tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine's borders. The Democratic bill opens the door for more penalties related to the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine.

  • “A Huge Mistake.” The E.U. Jeopardizes its Climate Goals By Labeling Natural Gas as Green

    A long-simmering debate about the future of natural gas has been forced to a head in Europe this month, as the E.U. considers classifying some projects involving the fossil fuel as sustainable investments in official advice for the private sector due to be published by the end of January. Burning natural gas produces carbon dioxide—but around 50% less than burning coal. The E.U. gets 22% of its energy from natural gas, and to meet its ambitious climate targets, the European Commission says it needs to cut use of the fuel by 37% by 2030.

  • Today's Birthdays 1/12/2022

    Happy birthday to everyone from GMA!!

  • Belarus Loses Key Potash Transit Route Through Lithuania

    (Bloomberg) -- Belarus is losing a key transit route for its potash exports, a move that could add further pressure to already record-high fertilizer prices and food costs.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluU.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage for Fed HikeTransport M

  • Exxon Mobil launches sale of U.S. shale gas properties -marketing document

    Exxon Mobil on Tuesday launched the sale of shale gas properties stretching across 27,000 acres in the Appalachian basin of Ohio, the company confirmed, part of an ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets. The top U.S. oil producer is marketing 61 wells that last year produced around 81 million cubic feet per day equivalent (mmcfd) of natural gas, according to a marketing document viewed by Reuters. The sale includes another 274 wells operated by other companies.

  • Well, This Sucks: Alabama Wide Receiver Jameson Williams Has a Torn ACL

    This is what we call a worst-case scenario.

  • My Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) have quietly gained 9% year to date as the energy sector continues to outperform the broader market. The largest natural gas pipeline infrastructure company in the U.S. is expected to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results in about a week. Let's dive into Kinder Morgan's business and its 6.3% dividend yield to see what makes it a top dividend stock for 2022.

  • Supreme Court Blocks Biden’s Vaccine-Or-Test Rule For Large Employers

    The justices allowed a separate vaccine rule covering millions of health care workers to take effect.