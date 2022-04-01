U.S. Denies Khan’s Claim It Wants Him Ousted in Pakistan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Ten Kate and Khalid Qayum
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Imran Khan
    Imran Khan
    Pakistani politician
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. denied claims from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that the Biden administration is seeking to oust his government, which seems to have lost its majority in parliament ahead of a no-confidence vote on Sunday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a televised address Thursday night, Khan named the U.S. as the country behind a threatening letter he’s been hyping up after key allies deserted him. He said it’s evidence of an “international conspiracy” to unseat him, even though he has yet to publicly release the document. In separate developments, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said “requisite demarches have been made” and the country’s National Security Committee, which includes top civil and military leaders, termed the alleged interference as “unacceptable.”

“To an independent country, a message like this which apparently is against the prime minister is actually against our nation,” Khan said in his speech.

Asked for a reaction on Thursday, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said there was “no truth” to the allegations. “We are closely following developments in Pakistan, and we respect, we support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law,” he said.

Mysterious Bill Gates Photo Highlights Imran Khan’s Army Crisis

Khan is fighting to win back support after local media said his opponents pulled 196 lawmakers over to their side, well more than the 172 needed in Parliament’s lower house National Assembly to vote out the former cricket star. The opposition has named Shehbaz Sharif, the brother of self-exiled former leader Nawaz Sharif, to lead the next coalition government if Khan is voted out.

The prime minister “is shifting the burden,” said Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, a professor at the Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad. “It could be a political argument which may be contributing to Khan’s popularity among the anti-American forces within the country.”

Khan’s backing has slipped in recent months as he deals with Asia’s second-highest inflation and rising tensions with the military, which remains a powerful force in Pakistani politics. The prime minister has had a tense relationship with the U.S., declining an invitation to President Joe Biden’s democracy summit in December and hailing the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan. The two leaders still haven’t spoken by phone.

At the same time, Khan has boosted ties with China and Russia -- even meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow just hours after he ordered troops into Ukraine. Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to improve ties with the U.S. and European Union if he wins.

The political turmoil is roiling Pakistani markets. The nation’s default risk as measured by five-year credit-default swaps has climbed to the highest since 2013 after nearly doubling last month. The rupee is trading at a record low against the U.S. dollar and economists say the tussle may hamper the government’s efforts to negotiate the release of the International Monetary Fund’s loan installment.

Pakistan’s military, once a top recipient of American arms, has also sought a more balanced foreign policy after becoming increasingly reliant on China for weapons. Khan clashed with top generals after publicly disagreeing with the army chief over a key promotion, undermining a key relationship that helped him stay in power.

The former cricketer’s political opponents criticized Khan’s action of blaming the U.S.

“This is not a game. This is not cricket,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, co-chairman of the opposition Pakistan People’s Party, told reporters in parliament on Thursday. “We need to think about Pakistan first and such childish tactics must end.”

(Updates throughout with details, analyst comment, foreign ministry statement)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Xi Keeps China Investors Guessing With Mystery Politburo Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors looking for signals on China’s plans to tackle Covid-19, the economic slowdown or Russia’s war in Ukraine were left disappointed this week, when the Communist Party’s Politburo released a mysteriously brief statement from its latest meeting.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia

  • Lalamove Seeks Fresh Funds at $10 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese on-demand logistics and delivery firm Lalamove is considering raising about $500 million in new funds at a valuation of roughly $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House SaysApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal RequestsUkraine Update: Talk

  • Equities see sizeable weekly inflows as BoFA warns of recession risks

    U.S. stocks bounced nearly 9% since mid-March, cutting their year-to-date losses to less than 5% by March 31 and bringing them to within striking distance of a record high struck in early January. BoFA strategists said recession risks will "jump" in the coming months as a bull era of central bank excess, Wall Street inflation and globalization is ending, and a bear era of government intervention, social and political polarization, Main Street inflation & geopolitical isolationism is starting. In terms of notable weekly flows, BoFA said bonds saw the first inflow in 12 weeks while emerging market equities saw the biggest inflow in seven weeks.

  • Chinese trade with Russia feels the sting of Ukraine war

    Chinese exports to Russia are slowing as the rouble swings in value, clear evidence of a ripple effect that Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine are having in China, even as it sticks by its neighbour diplomatically. Chinese multinationals have stayed in Russia while their Western rivals flee but it is smaller Chinese companies that are more vulnerable to exchange rate losses, with several telling Reuters that much of their Russian business is on hold as both sides wait out the volatility. "The products I was supposed to send to Russia are sitting in my warehouse," said Deng Jinling, whose factory in eastern China makes vacuum flasks.

  • Biden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is weighing a plan to release roughly a million barrels of oil a day from U.S. reserves, for several months, to combat rising gasoline prices and supply shortages following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House SaysApple and Me

  • Ukraine’s Richest Billionaire Decries Russian Siege in Mariupol

    (Bloomberg) -- A period of tension between Rinat Akhmetov and Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeared to reach a boiling point just weeks ago, after Ukraine’s leader slammed its billionaire oligarchs for fleeing ahead of an imminent Russian invasion. Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationUkraine Update: Putin Says Russia Will Send Gas Amid Ruble

  • Many Teens Report Emotional and Physical Abuse by Parents During Lockdown

    New research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on adolescents’ mental health during the coronavirus pandemic suggests that for many teenagers who were ordered to stay at home, home was not always a safe place. A nationwide survey of 7,705 high school students conducted in the first half of 2021 built on earlier findings of high levels of emotional distress, with 44.2% describing persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness that prevented them from participating in normal acti

  • The Morning After: The effects of working in space

    Today’s tech headlines: Intel teases first Arc A-series desktop GPU, Canada will ban sales of combustion engine cars by 2035, Here’s why your iPhone auto-updates often arrive late.

  • Meghan Trainor reveals she 'never wore a thong' in new podcast episode: 'I love me a granny panty'

    The 28-year-old singer got personal about her underwear preferences.

  • Justin Bieber Gets Booed at Montreal Concert After Taunting Canadiens Hockey Fans: ‘How About Those Leafs?’

    The pop star was met with a sea of loud boos and profanities and even middle fingers from the audience.

  • After 355 days aboard the ISS, astronaut Mark Vande Hei returns to Earth a changed man

    As humanity's spaceward expansion accelerates in the coming decades, somebody's going to have to keep all those commercial astronauts alive.

  • Scoop: Key Trump aide’s absence a new clue in Jan. 6 records gap

    On Jan. 6, 2021, during an apparent seven-hour gap in White House call logs that the House select committee investigating the attack is now trying to piece together, then-President Trump's executive assistant, Molly Michael, was absent for most of the day, three sources with direct knowledge tell Axios.Why it matters: Though sources said the Trump White House's already spotty record-keeping operation had virtually collapsed by the final weeks of his presidency, Michael's absence is a previously

  • Russian Troops Suffer ‘Acute Radiation Sickness’ After Digging Chernobyl Trenches

    SeanGallupSeveral hundred Russian soldiers were forced to hastily withdraw from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine after suffering “acute radiation sickness” from contaminated soil, according to Ukrainian officials.The troops, who dug trenches in a contaminated Red Forest near the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history, are now reportedly being treated in a special medical facility in Gomel, Belarus. The forest is so named because thousands of pine trees turned red during the 19

  • Trump Used White House Phone On Jan. 6 For Call Omitted From Record: Report

    A gap in official records raises the possibility that Donald Trump was using burner phones to speak to other officials the day of the Capitol riot.

  • Official review found Jan. 6 White House phone records complete: report

    An official review found that the White House phone records for Jan. 6, 2021, are complete, CNN reported Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter, following reports earlier in the week that the call logs given to the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol had a gap of more than seven…

  • Putin’s Soldiers Caught on Tape Lamenting Losses and Blasting His Army of ‘Stupid Morons’

    ReutersRussia’s Vladimir Putin is calling up another 134,500 conscripts even as more and more of his own soldiers appear to be turning on him over humiliating losses in Ukraine.According to a decree published on a Russian government portal Thursday, the troops will be called to begin service on April 1 until July 15. The Defense Ministry promised earlier this week that they “will not be sent to any hot spots,” and that all those called up in last spring’s draft will be sent home.But those assura

  • Donald Trump's Truth Social App Is Failing Fantastically, Report Says

    The former president's effort to keep his MAGA base talking appears to be cratering.

  • Putin and one of his closest aides have fallen out, US intel says, as officials say he is being fed bad information about the Ukraine war

    Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu is hiding information about the Ukraine war from President Vladimir Putin, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

  • Pelosi declines to call for Clarence Thomas to resign from the Supreme Court but calls his wife, Ginni, 'an admitted and proud contributor to a coup'

    "I don't think he should have ever been appointed," Pelosi said of Thomas, while calling for the Supreme Court to have a code of ethics.

  • A Ukrainian army lieutenant says Russian soldiers keep 'falling into the same traps' as Putin's commanders force them forward

    "The Russians are fighting stupidly," Second Lt. Tatiana Chornovol said during an interview with CBS News.