U.S. should deny market access to Norwegian budget airline - lawmaker

David Shepardson
·2 min read
By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Wednesday urged the Biden administration to deny a permit for a new low-cost Norwegian carrier to enter the domestic market.

Representative Peter DeFazio, in a statement released ahead of a hearing Thursday, urged Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to deny Norse Atlantic permission to enter the U.S. market.

DeFazio argued the "airline was 'Norwegian' in name only and established itself in Ireland under a flag of convenience to avoid Norway’s strong labor protections."

Last week, Reuters reported the budget airline plans to fly from U.S. destinations such as New York, Los Angeles and Miami to European cities including London, Paris and Oslo.

A spokeswoman for Buttigieg declined to comment ahead of the hearing. The airline could not immediately be reached late Wednesday.

Bjoern Kjos, founder and former CEO of Norwegian Air, holds a 15% stake in Norse Atlantic, which is majority owned by Bjoern Tore Larsen, a co-founder of staffing company OSM Aviation, Norse Atlantic Airways said in a statement announcing the new carrier last week.

The airline will seek to fill a gap left by Norwegian, which offered low-cost transatlantic flights until mounting debt and the collapse of travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to exit its long-haul business, leaving a slimmed-down airline focusing on Nordic and European routes.

DeFazio argued the Transportation Department in 2016 "imprudently issued" a foreign air carrier permit to Norwegian Air.

That decision followed a years-long battle between U.S. airlines and the Norwegian carrier, setting off an ever-escalating transatlantic fare war between U.S. carriers and foreign budget competitors.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; additional reporting by by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

