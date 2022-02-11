U.S. Department of Commerce and Goldman Sachs Launch New Small Business Export Partnership at Morgan State University

BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors
·2 min read

Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo and Executive Vice President of Goldman Sachs and Chairman of the Goldman Sachs Foundation John F. W. Rogers will hold a roundtable discussion with small business owners from across the country.

According to a release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE, today it was announced that a new partnership between Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration (ITA) will partner to equip small businesses with the resources they need to sell their products and services in international markets.

Today’s launch will be followed by an educational series, “New Year, New Growth, New Global Sales,” during which small business owners will learn from U.S. Government trade specialists and fellow small business owners and 10,000 Small Businesses graduates who are successfully exporting their products and services, according to a press release.

The three-part virtual sessions on Feb.15, Feb. 22 and Mar. 1 will include advice about entering new markets, tips for developing digital strategies and global websites and guidance on financing an export strategy. Participants will also have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with trade experts. Small businesses can register online.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo and Executive Vice President of Goldman Sachs and Chairman of the Goldman Sachs Foundation John F. W. Rogers will announce the new small business export partnership at Morgan State University. Small business owners and guests include:

— Gina M. Raimondo, United States Secretary of Commerce

— John F. W. Rogers, Executive Vice President of Goldman Sachs and Chairman of Goldman Sachs Foundation

Dr. David Wilson, President of Morgan State University

Funlayo Alabi, Shea Radiance (Maryland Small Business Owner)

Kwabena Osei-Sarpong, Rife International (Maryland Small Business Owner)

Talha Faruqi, Aventure Aviation (Georgia Small Business Owner)

Gwen Jimmere, Naturalicious (Michigan Small Business Owner)

Natalie Kaddas, Kaddas Enterprises (Utah Small Business Owner)

Cathy Koch, K-Tec Systems (Michigan Small Business Owner)

Susan Mocarski, Cleverhood (Rhode Island Small Business Owner)

Courtney Radloff, Purveyors of Fragrance (Texas Small Business Owner)

David Simnick, Soapbox Soaps (Virginia Small Business Owner)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Las Cruces Public Schools adjusts to new COVID-19 reporting system as cases slow

    There were 183 new COVID-19 cases reported this week, but this number isn't necessarily reflective of all students sick right now.

  • Michael Irvin warned Jason Garrett he couldn’t fix the Giants

    Michael Irvin says he warned Jason Garrett to stay away from the New York Giants because he couldn't fix their mess.

  • This Altcoin Gained Over 3,000% in 2021 -- and Could Skyrocket in 2022

    Avalanche launched in 2020 and quickly became a serious player in the crypto space. Here are some of the reasons Avalanche could skyrocket in 2022. Ethereum (ETH) was the original smart contract crypto, but it struggles with network congestion and high fees.

  • Ottawa police put trucker protesters on notice: Stop clogging the streets or be arrested

    Ottawa police warned the truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates to disperse or face arrest as the demonstrations continue.

  • U.S. Capitol riot probe hits Trump trade adviser Navarro with subpoena

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol announced on Wednesday it had subpoenaed former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, a key player in then-President Donald Trump's effort to overturn his election defeat. The House of Representatives committee said it is seeking records and deposition testimony from Navarro who, according to public reporting, interviews and his own book, was involved in efforts to delay Congress' certification of the 2020 election. "Mr. Navarro appears to have information directly relevant to the Select Committee's investigation into the causes of the Jan. 6 attack on the capitol," Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee's Democratic chairman, said in a statement.

  • New workplace mandate for COVID-19 vaccine pushed by California lawmakers

    Assembly Bill 1993 by Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) would require employees and independent contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro

    The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection subpoenaed former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Wednesday, seeking to question an ally of former President Donald Trump who promoted false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. The committee is demanding information and testimony from Navarro, who they say was involved in efforts to delay Congress’ certification of the 2020 election and ultimately change the election results, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said in a statement.

  • AG Ellison sues Minnesota landlord over 'fraud and abuse' violations

    Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has announced a lawsuit against one of the largest landlords in Minnesota.

  • Eileen Gu has made big bucks as the face of more than 20 brands in China, raking in $31.4 million in endorsement deals in 2021 alone

    It pays to be Eileen Gu: The US-born skier promotes brands including Tiffany & Co. and Louis Vuitton, and is expected to be offered even more deals since winning gold for China.

  • Why cage-free eggs becoming norm: It's what people want

    Without much fuss and even less public attention, the nation’s egg producers are in the midst of a multibillion-dollar shift to cage-free eggs that is dramatically changing the lives of millions of hens in response to new laws and demands from restaurant chains. The change marks one of the animal welfare movement's biggest successes after years of battles with the food industry. Pushed by voter initiatives in California and other states as well as pressure from fast food restaurant chains and major grocers, egg producers are freeing chickens from cages and letting them move throughout hen houses.

  • A federal court ordered a New Jersey company and its co-managers to pay $712,000 to staff for deliberately denying overtime pay

    The company violated labor laws by capping staff pay at eight hours a day, no matter how long they actually worked, the Department of Labor said.

  • A former Activision Blizzard employee says she was greeted on her first day of work with a line of fireball whiskey shots at 9:30 AM

    Nicki Broderick's experience was extreme, but hardly unique, say more than two dozen current and former Blizzard employees Fortune spoke to.

  • 6 Side Hustles for Introverts

    If you're looking to increase your income, a side hustle may help you do that. Unlike a full-time job, side hustles are often flexible, and you can work as little or as much as you want. If you're an introvert, you may be looking for a side hustle that doesn't require you to be around other people all the time.

  • MGM Resorts Overhauls Loyalty Program to Track Big Non-Gambling Spenders

    MGM Resorts can pinpoint more than 80 percent of its gaming revenue in Las Vegas to individual players, allowing it to direct offers to its most lucrative customers. But non-gamblers spend a lot of money in Las Vegas, too, and company executives said Wednesday they can match less than 40 percent of spending on shopping, […]

  • Spirit-Frontier merger could leave South Florida headquarters up in the air

    Around 1,000 corporate high paying jobs could move to Colorado after Spirit Airlines' merger with Frontier

  • ASML Warns Chinese Rival May Be Infringing Its Trade Secrets

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV has warned that an affiliate of a China company it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced:

  • Happy Crab settlement includes $10,000 fine, 40-day suspension of liquor license

    The owner of the Happy Crab restaurant in Salem will pay a fine of more than $10,000 and the restaurant will have its liquor license suspended for 40 days through a settlement agreed upon Friday.

  • Lumber Surges Anew as Supplies Shrink Ahead of Building Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber is on a tear again, bringing back the specter of increasing construction costs. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Lumber futures have recouped recent losses and risen by the exchange maximum of $45 for

  • L.A. Rams tap Blade to provide helicopter services for Super Bowl Sunday

    The Los Angeles Rams has teamed with Blade Air Mobility Inc. to provide helicopter charter services to bypass traffic gridlock in the days leading to Super Bowl Sunday. New York-based Blade Air Mobility (Nasdaq: BLDE) said it will provide helicopter services to invited guests across the Los Angeles skyline and SoFi stadium throughout the week. Blade will travel between L.A.-area airports such as Santa Monica, Van Nuys and Orange County and the rooftop of the Rams’ hospitality headquarters at Penthouse 56 Hosted by Los Angeles Rams and SoFi in Inglewood, California, where the Rams will be hosting special events this week.

  • Report: Amazon retail CEO Dave Clark sells Medina home, moves to Dallas

    The move came before Washington's 7% capital gains tax was set to take effect at the beginning of 2022.