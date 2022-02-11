U.S. Department of Commerce and Goldman Sachs Launch New Small Business Export Partnership at Morgan State University

Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo and Executive Vice President of Goldman Sachs and Chairman of the Goldman Sachs Foundation John F. W. Rogers will hold a roundtable discussion with small business owners from across the country.

According to a release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE, today it was announced that a new partnership between Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration (ITA) will partner to equip small businesses with the resources they need to sell their products and services in international markets.

Today’s launch will be followed by an educational series, “New Year, New Growth, New Global Sales,” during which small business owners will learn from U.S. Government trade specialists and fellow small business owners and 10,000 Small Businesses graduates who are successfully exporting their products and services, according to a press release.

The three-part virtual sessions on Feb.15, Feb. 22 and Mar. 1 will include advice about entering new markets, tips for developing digital strategies and global websites and guidance on financing an export strategy. Participants will also have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with trade experts. Small businesses can register online.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo and Executive Vice President of Goldman Sachs and Chairman of the Goldman Sachs Foundation John F. W. Rogers will announce the new small business export partnership at Morgan State University. Small business owners and guests include:

— Gina M. Raimondo, United States Secretary of Commerce

— John F. W. Rogers, Executive Vice President of Goldman Sachs and Chairman of Goldman Sachs Foundation

— Dr. David Wilson, President of Morgan State University

— Funlayo Alabi, Shea Radiance (Maryland Small Business Owner)

— Kwabena Osei-Sarpong, Rife International (Maryland Small Business Owner)

— Talha Faruqi, Aventure Aviation (Georgia Small Business Owner)

Story continues

— Gwen Jimmere, Naturalicious (Michigan Small Business Owner)

— Natalie Kaddas, Kaddas Enterprises (Utah Small Business Owner)

— Cathy Koch, K-Tec Systems (Michigan Small Business Owner)

— Susan Mocarski, Cleverhood (Rhode Island Small Business Owner)

— Courtney Radloff, Purveyors of Fragrance (Texas Small Business Owner)

— David Simnick, Soapbox Soaps (Virginia Small Business Owner)