U.S. Department of Justice opens probe into Maryland State Police over possible racial discrimination in hiring and promotions

The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a “pattern or practice” investigation into the Maryland Department of Public Safety to examine if the agency had racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices, officials announced Friday.

The Justice Department is granted the power to investigate state and local employers if it believes there is a “pattern or practice” of employment discrimination. Federal law bars employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin and religion.

The agency said in a news release it had not reached a conclusion about allegations. It said the governor and state police superintendent were informed and had “pledged cooperation.”

It will be investigated by local U.S. attorneys and the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.

“This office strives to protect the civil rights of all Marylanders, including the rights of our sworn law enforcement officers,” said U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron. “This investigation also furthers our mission to restore trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve by ensuring fair employment practices by police departments.”

