U.S will deploy thousands of additional troops to the Middle East after Soleimani strike

The United States is reportedly set to deploy thousands of additional troops to the Middle East after President Trump authorized a drone strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

About 3,000 more Army troops will be deployed to the Middle East, The Associated Press reports, citing American defense officials. CNN also reports that thousands of troops will be deployed from the Immediate Response Force of the 82nd Airborne Division, with these forces having previously been on prepare-to-deploy orders. NBC News' Courtney Kube and The Wall Street Journal, meanwhile, are reporting the number of troops that will be deployed is about 3,500.

This comes after Trump ordered a strike that killed Soleimani in a major escalation of tensions with Iran that has drawn condemnation from Democrats, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) saying Thursday, "we cannot put the lives of American servicemembers, diplomats and others further at risk by engaging in provocative and disproportionate actions."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the strike was necessary to disrupt an "imminent attack" in the region, although The New York Times reports, citing a Defense Department official, that there "was nothing new in the threat presented by the Iranian general."

In response to Friday's news, CBS News' Kathryn Watson observed, "Trump campaigned on staying out of endless wars in the Middle East. He blasted his predecessors for sending U.S. troops there. And here we are."

